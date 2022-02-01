Gaming Investing News
The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its new generation of AORUS professional gaming laptops featuring Intel's 12th generation processors and Nvidia's RTX 30Ti series graphics cards. The upgraded dual-chip approach has resulted in a great leap in performance and smoother gaming experience, with a 11 % increase in gaming performance. In addition to an upgraded performance, AORUS has pushed the limits of size dimensions of notebooks in order to improve visual enjoyment for gamers.

The AORUS 17, GIGABYTE's flagship model laptop debuted at CES 2022, changed the rules of the game by introducing a 17-inch screen panel inside a 15-inch tall laptop chassis. By adopting an extremely narrow four-sided frame design, AORUS increased the screen-to-body ratio to 90%, so you see more while carrying less. Without compromising any performance, the screen still boasts a 360 Hz refresh rate, allowing players to see more frames and win more games.

Upgrading the processor and graphics, the dual chips approach in the new generation of AORUS series laptops augment performance to a new level. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology effectively removes heat making laptops run smoothly even under the heaviest of loads.

AORUS gaming laptops are now on shelves. For more information regarding the new generation of AORUS gaming laptops, please visit: https://bit.ly/AROUSlaptop

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Jackpot Digital to Launch New Advanced Version of Jackpot Blitz(TM)

Jackpot Digital to Launch New Advanced Version of Jackpot Blitz(TM)

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce that in early 2022, the company expects to introduce the next generation of Jackpot Blitz™ to the casino world. The new version of Jackpot Blitz™ will support the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, with capabilities to accept cash/voucher and print voucher at each seat.

Pop Icon Clashes Finally Launches New Game for Android and iOS Users

Richard Willis Jr. of Mozell Entertainment Group together with Bryan Ransom of Ransom Notice Media are thrilled to announce the release of Pop Icon Clashes a multi-platform two-player game designed for the user to clash their respective favorite celebrity pop icons, and all those repping pop culture from the worlds of music, television, and even politics against one another in a battle royale like nothing you've ever seen before…or since.

The game stars with political icons. Think Celebrity Death Match meets the Presidential debates with you as President Joe Biden and your friends as Donald Trump (or vice versa). Play against one another in a fun, high-spirited clash that takes place in the metaverse. It's stress-releasing and fun.

DIALOG Celebrates Groundbreaking of Office Building Expansion With Anchor Tenant EA Sports

Gaming technology giant EA Sports will be the anchor tenant for one of the two new buildings, designed by DIALOG, in the city of Burnaby . The new buildings will deliver 300,000 additional square feet of Class A office space in the city of Burnaby adjacent to the gaming technology giant's existing 12.6-acre campus. The two buildings have been designed by DIALOG an international integrated design practice delivering the architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, landscape and interior design for the project.

The expanded footprint of the north campus will accommodate more than 1000 additional employees and will contribute to the region's growing reputation as a key technology employment hub, bringing highly desirable jobs to support and retain a growing workforce. The other building is currently vacant and is available for lease.

Entain launches Global Innovation Hub, Ennovate

- Entain, the leading global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment operator, is to launch a global innovation hub, Ennovate, with a first lab to open in London . Ennovate will invest up to £100 million in innovation projects, start-up investments and collaborations with UK, European and global partners, with £40 million specifically earmarked for innovation investment in the UK.

Revitalize the Beauty of Chinese National Style

Countless failures complemented by the close-knit Dragon Kiln Tempering can create unique blue-and-white porcelain. For centuries, the craftsman's skills and spirit have been polished and tempered on and on. In League of Legends, a brand-new story of inheritance and protection is being written by a new group of guardians .

In Tencent's college marketing project of 2022 League of Legends theme skin release, League of Legends released the blue-and-white porcelain theme skin, allowing players worldwide to experience the charm of Chinese porcelain culture more abundantly. At the same time, the MV about blue and white porcelain, which called Sculpting Me , was jointly created by the League of Legends and Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture Radio Television Press Publication and Tourism , and dedicated to the heroes who have inherited thousands of years of history and firmly guarded the traditional Chinese porcelain culture.

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Stuart Tilly as Chief Operating Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has named Stuart Tilly as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Tilly has more than 15 years of experience in the online gaming industry, having previously trained and qualified as a Solicitor and had held the role of the Company's Chief Legal Officer prior to taking on his new position.

"Given the remarkable growth in the size, breadth and geographical reach of our operations and staff over the last 18 months, we had long identified this operations role as a critical one in enabling the Company to achieve its long-term strategic goals," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "With Stuart's extensive igaming knowledge, first-hand experience of launching and growing businesses together combined with his legal and regulatory background, we felt he was the ideal fit for this position."

