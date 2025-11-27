Giant Mining Corp. Appoints John Percival as Non-Executive Chairman

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - November 27, 2025 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Percival as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Mr. Percival brings more than five decades of global capital markets experience, with an extensive history of raising over $1 billion for public companies. He has a deep and influential presence in Australian financial markets, one of the largest and most active global capital hubs for mining investment, with over $12–15 billion typically raised annually across the mining and exploration sector. During 2024 and 2025, Australian mining markets experienced significant inflows driven by copper, uranium, critical metals, and gold, making Australia the most active global jurisdiction for junior and mid-tier mining financing.
His leadership position within these markets is expected to significantly enhance Giant Mining's visibility and investor reach.
David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, stated: "John's reputation, experience, and global network, particularly in Australia and Southeast Asia, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His ability to catalyze capital-markets visibility and support high-growth mining ventures aligns perfectly with our strategy as we continue advancing the Majuba Hill Project. We are honoured to welcome John as our Non-Executive Chairman."
About John Percival
Mr. Percival is an accomplished entrepreneur and board member of several private and public mining companies in Australia, Canada, and the United States. Previously, as General Manager of Investments with Barclays Bank New Zealand Ltd., he was a successful fund manager where he managed over $450 million.
He is currently a Senior Consultant with Novus Capital Limited, Sydney, Australia, an investment and financial services company specializing in Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory, and Share Trading Services for Australian corporations, private clients, and foreign-based companies. His work with Novus enhances Giant Mining's access to established Australian capital markets networks.
In recent years, he has played an integral role in raising more than $100 million for resource investments in both Australia and New Zealand. With more than 50 years of financial markets experience with a focus on mining, he is considered an expert in investment strategies, with particular emphasis on precious metals, commodity markets, and global investments.
Mr. Percival's extensive experience and well-established network have assisted in funding numerous mining companies, both private and public. He is widely regarded as a "go to" source for advisement on mining assets globally. In his expanded role as Non-Executive Chairman, he will support Giant Mining's strategy while spearheading awareness and capital-markets outreach to the Australian mining investment community.
John Percival, newly appointed Non-Executive Chairman, commented:
"Having served on the Board for some time, I am pleased to take on the role of Non-Executive Chairman at this important juncture for Giant Mining. Majuba Hill is a standout copper asset with growing recognition, and I see a tremendous opportunity to elevate the Company's profile across Australia and Southeast Asia. I look forward to supporting David and the team as we expand our capital-markets reach, strengthen global investor engagement, and advance Majuba toward its next major milestones."
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release is not intended to constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities in Australia or in any other jurisdiction. Admission to quotation on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") does not imply that the NSX or any regulator endorses the merits of the Company or its securities.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Company has utilized artificial intelligence ("AI") tools and modeling in its exploration targeting, such technologies are emerging and unproven in mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the use of AI will improve exploration outcomes, result in discoveries, or provide results consistent with management's expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
