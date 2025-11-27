Giant Mining Corp. Appoints John Percival as Non-Executive Chairman

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - November 27, 2025 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Percival as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Percival brings more than five decades of global capital markets experience, with an extensive history of raising over $1 billion for public companies. He has a deep and influential presence in Australian financial markets, one of the largest and most active global capital hubs for mining investment, with over $12–15 billion typically raised annually across the mining and exploration sector. During 2024 and 2025, Australian mining markets experienced significant inflows driven by copper, uranium, critical metals, and gold, making Australia the most active global jurisdiction for junior and mid-tier mining financing.

His leadership position within these markets is expected to significantly enhance Giant Mining's visibility and investor reach.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, stated: "John's reputation, experience, and global network, particularly in Australia and Southeast Asia, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His ability to catalyze capital-markets visibility and support high-growth mining ventures aligns perfectly with our strategy as we continue advancing the Majuba Hill Project. We are honoured to welcome John as our Non-Executive Chairman."

About John Percival

Mr. Percival is an accomplished entrepreneur and board member of several private and public mining companies in Australia, Canada, and the United States. Previously, as General Manager of Investments with Barclays Bank New Zealand Ltd., he was a successful fund manager where he managed over $450 million.

He is currently a Senior Consultant with Novus Capital Limited, Sydney, Australia, an investment and financial services company specializing in Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory, and Share Trading Services for Australian corporations, private clients, and foreign-based companies. His work with Novus enhances Giant Mining's access to established Australian capital markets networks.

In recent years, he has played an integral role in raising more than $100 million for resource investments in both Australia and New Zealand. With more than 50 years of financial markets experience with a focus on mining, he is considered an expert in investment strategies, with particular emphasis on precious metals, commodity markets, and global investments.

Mr. Percival's extensive experience and well-established network have assisted in funding numerous mining companies, both private and public. He is widely regarded as a "go to" source for advisement on mining assets globally. In his expanded role as Non-Executive Chairman, he will support Giant Mining's strategy while spearheading awareness and capital-markets outreach to the Australian mining investment community.

John Percival, newly appointed Non-Executive Chairman, commented:
"Having served on the Board for some time, I am pleased to take on the role of Non-Executive Chairman at this important juncture for Giant Mining. Majuba Hill is a standout copper asset with growing recognition, and I see a tremendous opportunity to elevate the Company's profile across Australia and Southeast Asia. I look forward to supporting David and the team as we expand our capital-markets reach, strengthen global investor engagement, and advance Majuba toward its next major milestones."

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not intended to constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities in Australia or in any other jurisdiction. Admission to quotation on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") does not imply that the NSX or any regulator endorses the merits of the Company or its securities.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram , , Twitter ,

DOWNLOAD INVESTOR INFORMATION

Click Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Company has utilized artificial intelligence ("AI") tools and modeling in its exploration targeting, such technologies are emerging and unproven in mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the use of AI will improve exploration outcomes, result in discoveries, or provide results consistent with management's expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Giant MiningBFG:CCCSE:BFGCopper Investing
BFG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold

Redeveloping Major Gold District in Nevada

Redeveloping Major Gold District in Nevada Keep Reading...
East Star Resources Plc (LSE:EST)

Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit

East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and base metals explorer, is pleased to announce an Independent JORC-Compliant Exploration Target (the "Exploration Target") for the Soviet-era Rulikha Deposit. The Rulikha Deposit is located primarily on East Star's 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Hand rearranging letter blocks to spell "no deal" on a wooden surface.

BHP and Anglo American Officially End Merger Talks

BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) confirmed in a Monday (November 24) statement that its merger discussions with Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:NGLOY) have officially ended.The discussions trace back to April 2024, when BHP made its first offer to Anglo to combine their copper assets. Copper has... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that the 1st drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-01) has been completed to target depth and is in progress on its 2nd hole... Keep Reading...
Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Second drillhole results reinforce Redmoor's exceptional high-grade nature, with very high-grade sample intersections and multiple thick zones of mineralisation

Strategic Minerals plc (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDF), an international mineral exploration and production company, is delighted to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cornwall Resources Limited ("CRL"), has received standout drillhole assay results from CRD034b, including very high-grades and... Keep Reading...
Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Copper prices have been volatile in 2025, fueled by economic uncertainty from an ever-changing US trade policy and strong supply and demand fundamentals. The International Copper Study Group, the leading copper market watcher, reported an apparent refined copper surplus of 94,000 tonnes through... Keep Reading...
Traffic light with green signal against a cloudy blue sky.

Harmony Greenlights US$1.75 Billion Eva Copper Mine Buildout

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY,JSE:HAR) announced that it has approved development of its Eva Copper project in Queensland after completing an updated feasibility study, with an estimated capital of US$1.75 billion across a three-year window.The South African miner said Monday (November24) that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Major JORC Resource & Reserve Upgrade at Orom-Cross

Major Strategic Investment in gold focussed Lions Bay Resources

Stardust Metal Uncovers Large, Never-Drilled Ultramafic Target Adjacent to High-Grade Kerr Addison in Kirkland Lake

NextSource Materials Hosts Strategic Investors in Abu Dhabi for Site Visit of Battery Anode Facility

Related News

Lithium Investing

Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era

Gold Investing

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

lithium investing

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

graphite investing

Major JORC Resource & Reserve Upgrade at Orom-Cross

Gold Investing

Major Strategic Investment in gold focussed Lions Bay Resources

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Outlook

Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition