Gevo and ClimeFi Complete Carbon Removal Transaction, Advancing Gevo's Growing Carbon Business

Gevo and ClimeFi Complete Carbon Removal Transaction, Advancing Gevo's Growing Carbon Business

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) today announced the successful sale and delivery of 10,000 carbon dioxide removal credits through ClimeFi to the ultimate corporate buyer as part of its carbon management strategy.

The transaction demonstrates growing demand for durable carbon removals generated at Gevo North Dakota, where biogenic carbon dioxide from ethanol production is captured and permanently stored through geologic sequestration. Since carbon capture operations began at the facility, it has generated more than 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal.

"This transaction validates Gevo's strategy of building a durable, diversified carbon business alongside our low-carbon fuels platform," said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom. "With proven sequestration infrastructure, commercial operations and access to both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, we believe our existing operations can support a growing carbon business and create a meaningful contributor to earnings, cash generation and shareholder value."

ClimeFi serves as a partner for corporate buyers in building and managing carbon removal portfolios. Through this transaction, ClimeFi sourced and facilitated the transfer of Gevo's carbon removal credits to support the buyer's carbon management strategy.

"Customers looking for high-integrity carbon credits can count on Gevo to deliver," said Gevo Chief Carbon Officer Alex Clayton. "As more corporations enter the market, we will continue to provide permanent carbon removals generated from proven infrastructure and real-world operations."

The sale reflects growing interest in bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) as a scalable source of durable carbon removal. Gevo believes its Gevo North Dakota project is among the first commercial-scale U.S. BECCS projects delivering verified carbon removal credits to the voluntary carbon market.

About Gevo North Dakota's Carbon Project

At Gevo North Dakota, carbon dioxide (CO2) from fermentation is stored more than a mile beneath the plant, with permanence exceeding 1,000 years and no pipeline needed. Each stored ton can generate a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credit, which companies buy to offset emissions. According to CDR.fyi, across the CDR market, only about 3% of roughly 50 million contracted tons has been delivered. Gevo is among those delivering CDR credits, serving customers such as Nasdaq and Whirlpool. Amgen and PayPal appear on its registry as well through purchases from intermediaries.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, please visit www.gevo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the expected strength and size of Gevo's carbon business, expected market demand for carbon removals and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact
Communications@gevo.com

IR Contact
IR@gevo.com 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GEVOnasdaq:gevo
GEVO
The Conversation (0)
Gevo Inc.

Gevo Inc.

Keep Reading...
Syntholene Publishes Independent Validation of Step-Change Cost Reduction for Synthetic Jet Fuel

Syntholene Publishes Independent Validation of Step-Change Cost Reduction for Synthetic Jet Fuel

Fuel Expert Robert Rapier Validates Syntholene's Unique Pathway to Low-Cost Hydrogen and Synthetic Aviation FuelSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") has published an independent technical and economic report (the "Report") that validates... Keep Reading...
Gevo President and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Chris Ryan, to Participate in Virtual Investor Meeting

Gevo President and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Chris Ryan, to Participate in Virtual Investor Meeting

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Dr. Chris Ryan, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, May 15th at 12:00 pm ET. Topics will include how Gevo implements purpose-built plant designs into its SAF projects,... Keep Reading...
Gevo's Verity and ClearFlame Announce Transportation Decarbonization Collaboration

Gevo's Verity and ClearFlame Announce Transportation Decarbonization Collaboration

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Verity Holdings, LLC, ("Verity"), and ClearFlame Engine Technologies, Inc., ("ClearFlame") announced today a collaboration to drive decarbonization traceability from field-to-fleet for the road freight transportation market in... Keep Reading...
Gevo Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Gevo Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) ("GEVO", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024 and recent corporate highlights. Recent Corporate Highlights Share repurchases: Gevo began utilizing its previously announced stock repurchase program. Through May... Keep Reading...
Gevo's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Well-Positioned in Light of New Guidance from Treasury Department

Gevo's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Well-Positioned in Light of New Guidance from Treasury Department

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has issued a response to the recently unveiled version of the Argonne National Laboratory Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET) method and model for carbon accounting. This model will be utilized for lifecycle greenhouse gas... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Related News

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

base metals investing

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, Plus Uranium's "Slam Dunk" Setup

silver investing

Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet

silver investing

Silver Interest Strong, Building Next Major Miner | AbraSilver Resource's Jeremy Weyland