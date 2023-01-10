VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-23 and FCG22-25 that continue to demonstrate significant intervals of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

  • FCG22-23intersected four significant gold mineralized intervals including 3.4 g/t Au over 44.6 m and 1.8 g/t Au over 12.8 m;
  • FCG22-25intersected four significant gold mineralized intervals including 3.4 g/t Au over 31.4 m and 1.3 g/t Au over 17.4 m;
  • Both holes extend North Fork mineralization by 25 m to the north and 30 m up-dip respectively;
  • North Fork zone remains open in all directions;
  • Assay results from three holes (FCG22-26 to 28) drilled at the Colorado SW zone are still pending; and
  • FCG22-24, drilled 2 kms west on the Pediment, intersected two intervals indicative of gold mineralization peripheral to a main zone.

"Every hole drilled on the North Fork zone in 2022 successfully intersected and extended the gold mineralization. North Fork is shaping up to be a major center for gold mineralization that remains open in all directions and will continue to be a drill priority in 2023." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "Being able to say, 'we have yet to test the limits of the gold mineralization' after three drill campaigns is an excellent position to be in and highlights the overall potential of the Fondaway Canyon gold project."

Drill Hole FCG22-23

Drill hole FCG22-23, the sixth hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon (the "Project") (Figure 1), was drilled as a 45m up-dip step out to the northeast of the high-grade gold mineralization encountered in hole FCG21-16 that graded 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 m.

FCG22-23 successfully extended the high-grade North Fork gold mineralization reporting 3.4 g/t Au over 44.6 m and demonstrates excellent continuity and consistency of the North Fork zone (Figure 2). In addition, FCG22-23 encountered a shallow interval, 60 metres below surface, which graded 1.8 g/t Au over 12.8 m and multiple additional gold intervals lower down in the drill hole as highlighted in Table 1.

Drill Hole FCG22-25

Drill hole FCG22-25 was primarily designed to test the up-dip continuation of the lower series of gold intervals encountered at North Fork by FCG22-18 that includes 2.1 g/t Au over 46.9 m.

FCG22-25 encountered a significant gold interval grading 3.4 g/t Au over 31.5 m that correlates well and represents a 30 m extension to the lower zone of mineralization at North Fork zone. In addition, FCG22-25 encountered multiple gold intervals above and below this one that are highlighted in Table 1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/150815_75a6849f240a3bdc_001.jpg

Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon Central Area drill location plan map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/150815_75a6849f240a3bdc_001full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Hole FCG22-23 and FCG22-25 Notable North Fork Gold Intervals

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/150815_75a6849f240a3bdc_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/150815_75a6849f240a3bdc_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/150815_75a6849f240a3bdc_003.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-section highlighting drill holes FCG22-23 and FCG22-25's gold intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/150815_75a6849f240a3bdc_003full.jpg

Drill hole FCG22-25 is the last North Fork drill hole completed during the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon. Every hole drilled at North Fork by Getchell Gold in these first three drill campaigns have returned substantive and high-grade gold mineralization. North Fork remains open in all directions along strike and up and down dip and will continue to be a priority drill target in 2023.

With the release of results from hole FCG22-25, there are three drill holes, FCG22-26 to FCG22-28, with assays pending from the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon. FCG22-26 and 27, stationed near the canyon floor on the same pad as FCG21-12 and 15, were respectively designed to test the eastern extent of the Colorado SW zone, while FCG22-28, stationed midway up the north slope, was designed to test the down-dip extent of the Colorado SW zone. Assay results from all three holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Pediment Target

Hole FCG22-24 was designed to test the Pediment target located 2 km to the west of the Central Area. The Pediment target is the westernmost known gold mineralized occurrence along the 3.5 km long E-W trending Fondaway Canyon gold mineralization corridor. The Pediment target is the site of two vertical drill holes completed in 2002, 02FC-10 and 02FC-11, collared 185 metres apart that intersected 27.4 m grading 0.82 g/t Au and 36.6 m grading 0.52 g/t Au respectively.

FCG22-24, drilled to the southeast targeting midway between holes 02FC-10 and 02FC-11's gold intersections, encountered two mineralized intervals grading 0.72 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 0.64 g/t Au over 1.6 m at respective down hole depths of 140.0 and 239.3 metres. Both mineralized intervals are hosted within a shear structure and exhibit characteristics indicative of mineralization peripheral to a main zone.

We await receipt of the full suite of geochemical analysis, that will assist us with interpretation and vectoring of the gold mineralization in the Pediment target area.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The 2022 drill core is being processed using the same methods as the 2020 and 2021 drill programs. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. Broader reported Intervals may include internal dilution in the calculated average weighted grades. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true widths.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant resources estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150815

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldCSE:GTCHBase Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") wishes to convey a message from Mike Sieb, President, reflecting on the continued success and advancement of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and a glance towards the increased activities planned for 2023.

President's Message and Letter to the Shareholders

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's first Mineral Resources Estimate ("MRE") for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resources Estimate Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Multiple Gold Intervals Including 8.8 g/t Au over 8.1 m Within a Broader 3.0 g/t Au over 59.3 m Interval at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Multiple Gold Intervals Including 8.8 g/t Au over 8.1 m Within a Broader 3.0 g/t Au over 59.3 m Interval at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole FCG22-22 that successfully intersected multiple significant intervals of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2022 annual general meeting held on November 3, 2022, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. A total of 13,189,872 common shares were voted, representing 12.55% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

AGM Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 56.6 m and 0.9 g/t Au over 74.3 m at the Colorado SW Gold Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 56.6 m and 0.9 g/t Au over 74.3 m at the Colorado SW Gold Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21 that successfully intersected and extended the Colorado SW gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Engineering Manager Dan Apai, Former Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor Canada

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Engineering Manager Dan Apai, Former Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Apai P. Eng., as the Company's Engineering Manager.  Mr. Apai, formerly Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor, specializes in the design and execution of large-scale mining projects and will lead the advancement of technical aspects for FPX projects, including the Company's flagship, PFS-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are excited to welcome Dan to our growing team and look forward to leveraging his robust experience in large-scale project design and execution planning as we advance the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects.  "Dan brings to the team distinct strengths in capital efficiency, technical excellence, and the development of high-functioning teams.  Having personally worked with Dan on a wide variety of mining projects, I am confident he will provide both technical leadership and strategic vision as we advance Baptiste through the PFS and beyond."

Mr. Apai has over twenty years' mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects.  In his role as Principal Civil Engineer for Fluor Canada, he led study and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources, and Newcrest.  Dan's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities (i.e., roads, powerlines, pipelines), and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects.  Mr. Apai is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia .

FPX has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Apai.  The stock options have an exercise price of $0.45 per share and will expire on January 9, 2028 .

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, including the Baptiste resource, and the B, Sid and Van targets.  All four target areas have confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US$28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste deposit, which is the most accessible and has the biggest surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010 with a total of 99 holes and 33,695 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste deposit.  At the Van target, the Company followed up 2021's highly successful maiden drilling program with an aggressive step-out program in the summer of 2022, with first results released in December 2022 and final results in January 2023 .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c7388.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Companies

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the Company for fourteen months starting from January 1, 2023. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $54,900 (+ GST) cash on or before January 6, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the Stage 1 Program of Work and has reached an agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 2 Program of Work with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details. Additionally, the Parties have also agreed to an early advance of the Stage 3 Program of Work for exploration activities.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide Stage 2 funding of US$5,000,000 and an immediate advance of US$2,500,000 on part of the Stage 3 funding, for a total amount of US$7,500,000 to the Company for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-06 drilled to a depth of 128 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the deepest hole drilled on the project to date and it ended in mineralization. The hole was drilled using a portable Winkie drill and the drill reached its capacity at 128 meters. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. Another 6 drill holes are planned for this Winter.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN RECEIVES NOTICE OF BOLIDEN'S FIRST OPTION ABANDONMENT OF THE BURFJORD AGREEMENT.

NORDEN CROWN RECEIVES NOTICE OF BOLIDEN'S FIRST OPTION ABANDONMENT OF THE BURFJORD AGREEMENT.

Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) has received a first option abandonment notice from Boliden AB ("Boliden") withdrawing from the Burfjord project option agreement.

As per the contract terms, Boliden will leave the project in good standing until the end of the 90 day termination notice period, and will fulfill all contractual obligations as defined by the contract provision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

Resource Investing

Power Appoints Managing Director and Strengthens Technical Team

Lithium Investing

High Grade Lithium Assays Returned from McCombe and Drilling Resumed at Seymour and Root

Silver Investing

Abra Construction Complete – First Ore Feed To Plant

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Zinc in 2023

×