Getchell Gold Corp. Initiates Field Surveys for Plan of Operation Permitting at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Initiates Field Surveys for Plan of Operation Permitting at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, a Trinity Consultants Team ("WestLand"), based in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and submission to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation ("BMRR"), a comprehensive Plan of Operations Nevada Reclamation Permit Application ("Plan") encompassing the entirety of the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada ("Fondaway" or the "Project").

The Plan is the next tier in permitting that grants a larger disturbance allowance sufficient to carry field operations through Feasibility.

Baseline studies, primarily comprised of biological surveys and cultural resources inventory, have been initiated and will be completed this field season. Upon completion of the baseline study reports WestLand will submit the Plan to the BLM and BMRR, which will include a description of the planned exploration and characterization activities and reclamation plan. Plan submittal is targeted prior to year end.

In addition to the Plan's permitting of exploration activities at the Project for the next several years, the Plan represents a major value asset for the Company. The Plan will allow for the significant acceleration of exploration and drilling efforts, and include the hydrogeological, geochemical, and geotechnical programs to support the potential future development permitting of the Project.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

www.getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion and results of the baseline studies, the submittal and granting of the Plan of Operation, and the potential future development at the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

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