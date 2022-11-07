Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2022 annual general meeting held on November 3, 2022, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. A total of 13,189,872 common shares were voted, representing 12.55% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

AGM Results

  • The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re-election of the following directors:
NomineePercentages of Votes ForPercentage of Votes Withheld
William S. Wagener99.89%0.11%
Michael Sieb99.89%0.11%
Jim Mustard99.88%0.12%
Jerry Bella 99.98%0.02%

 

  • Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration with 100% of the votes in favour of this resolution.
  • The Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan which is a 10% "rolling" plan was approved with 99.77% of the votes in favour of this resolution.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143356

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldCSE:GTCHBase Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 56.6 m and 0.9 g/t Au over 74.3 m at the Colorado SW Gold Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 56.6 m and 0.9 g/t Au over 74.3 m at the Colorado SW Gold Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21 that successfully intersected and extended the Colorado SW gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.8 g/t Au Over 107.5 m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.8 g/t Au Over 107.5 m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole FCG22-19 that successfully intersected and extended the North Fork zone gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has sought and was granted exemptive relief by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for an amendment to the terms of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2022 to September 28, 2023, and amend the exercise price from $0.60 to $0.50. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold: High Grade Discoveries in a Premier Mining District, CEO Clips Video

Getchell Gold: High Grade Discoveries in a Premier Mining District, CEO Clips Video

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF is focused on the advanced exploration of their Fondaway Canyon gold project situated in Nevada. BTV interviews Mike Sieb to learn more.

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF)

https://getchellgold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134509

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Expand North Fork Discovery and Intersects Multiple Extensive Gold Intervals, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Expand North Fork Discovery and Intersects Multiple Extensive Gold Intervals, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Vancouver, British Columbia Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG22-18 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase

Renforth Resources Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Drills New High Grade Mineralization at Mitu

Midnight Sun Drills New High Grade Mineralization at Mitu

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to release the initial results from drilling conducted on its Solwezi Licences during 2022. The Solwezi Licences are located immediately southwest of First Quantum's Kansanshi Copper Mine, the largest copper mining complex in Zambia.

Exploration Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Barksdale Resources: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Barksdale Resources will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 10:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOVA ROYALTY TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NOVA ROYALTY TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on November 16, 2022 followed by a corporate update conference call with management for investors and analysts on November 17, 2022 at 10:00 am ET .

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8609
Participant Number (Toll-Free): 888-390-0605
Conference ID: 92655824
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/3ZjeNP7WJEP

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) December 1, 2022 , and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers.

Encore (Local): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-Free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 655824#

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper-focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1 st -tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals Applies for Warrant Extension

Stillwater Critical Minerals Applies for Warrant Extension

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") announces that the Company has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that were due to expire November 21, 2022 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 5,233,824 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in November 2019 (see news release dated November 21, 2019) will be extended to a new expiration date of May 21, 2023. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.25

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes 2022 Field Program

Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes 2022 Field Program

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×