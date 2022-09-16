Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has sought and was granted exemptive relief by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for an amendment to the terms of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2022 to September 28, 2023, and amend the exercise price from $0.60 to $0.50. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

None of the warrant holders are related parties to the Company. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the amendment of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF is focused on the advanced exploration of their Fondaway Canyon gold project situated in Nevada. BTV interviews Mike Sieb to learn more.

Vancouver, British Columbia Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG22-18 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is issuing this press release to comment on the recent trading activity of its common shares.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and level of trading volume of its stock.

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

Forte Minerals CSE: CUAU | OTCQB:FOMNF | Frankfurt:2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of two new strategic members to its advisory committee. These talented individuals were appointed by the board of directors for the purpose of offering advice and support on a wide range of issues relevant to the exploration & mining initiatives in Peru as well as the financial advancement of the Company.

We're excited and honoured to welcome Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig to the team. Mr. Labó is a mineral economist with over 20 years industry experience in Peru , Latin America , and Africa . His wealth of regional experience and strong political network is invaluable.

Mr. Espig is a financier and former VP at Goldman Sachs, with an impressive track record. He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO investment transactions from the principal side and is a pioneer of SPACs, having completed over $1.0 BN in transactions.

Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig are joining existing advisors', Paul Johnston and Thomas Henricksen to form a well-balanced advisory committee. The committee will serve as an important complement to the Board of Directors and management of the Company, and create considerable value in form of contacts, perspective, industry expertise, as well as strategic input and financial guidance.

Ricardo Labó MSc . - Mineral Economist

Mr. Labó is currently the country manager in Peru for Element 29 (TSXV: ECU), a partner at LQG Energy and Mining Consulting, General Manager of LQG Ambiental and Executive Director of the Australia Peru Chamber of Commerce.

He has held several high-level positions in the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru including Vice Minister of Mines, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Mines as well as Director of Mining Promotion and Development where he successfully promoted responsible mining exploration and development investment in the country. In the private sector, he held several senior positions at Rio Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, provided strategic advisory and consultancy services to several international mining companies and institutions, and was a board member of several private and state-owned mining and energy companies.

Mr. Labó is a Peruvian Chartered Economist from Universidad del Pacifico ( Peru ), with an MSc. in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines (US), an LLM in Mineral Law and Policy from CEPMLP, University of Dundee (Scotland , UK) and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez School of Management ( Chile and US).

Peter Espig – Financial Advisor

Since November 2013 , Mr. Espig has been the President and CEO of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM). He has been active in the turnaround of mining projects and has functioned in management and director roles for numerous mining companies. He is experienced in the analysis of investment opportunities, raising capital, deal sourcing, financial structuring, and corporate turnaround.

Mr. Espig served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

In 1989, Mr. Espig received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and later received his MBA from Columbia Business School , where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

Paul Johnston PhD . – Technical Advisor

Mr. Johnston is a professional geologist with 30 years experience in the mining industry. His career as a mine geologist began at the Hemlo Gold deposit with Noranda. In 1996, he joined the exploration group at Teck Resources Limited (TSX-V: TECK) and amassed extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration through a variety of technical and management roles in Southeast Asia , Australia , North America , and South America , including Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America . Mr. Johnston currently serves as a Director on the board of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM)

He holds a PhD from Queen's University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia . Mr. Johnston's extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration for gold, copper and zinc is a great asset to the company.

Thomas Henricksen PhD. – Senior Geologist Advisor

Dr. Henricksen is a highly regarded economic field geologist with over five decades of exploration experience. He was one of the founders of Plan B Minerals Corp., now Forte Minerals Corp. Dr. Henricksen was the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's 2018 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. He received this notable award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mineral discovery, and for being involved in some monumental discoveries and acquisitions across the world.

Dr. Henricksen has successfully worked on 40 mineral exploration projects in over 14 countries on 6 continents. In 2012, Dr. Henricksen served as Vice President of Exploration for Aegean Metals Group Inc., leading the senior field team in identifying, evaluating, and acquiring two high-grade gold-copper prospects (VMS Hot Maden and Ergama) in Turkey . Prior to this, Dr. Henricksen served as senior field geologist for Apoquindo Minerals Inc., which won a bid from Teck Resources to explore and develop a copper-gold deposit (Zafranal) in Peru , resulting in more than 400 million tons of copper.

In addition to many other successful exploration projects, he served as a member of the Arctic exploration team that successfully identified the Red Dog mine in Alaska , now the world's largest zinc reserves. Operated by Teck Resources in partnership with NANA Development Corporation, Red Dog's gross profit in 2017 was $971 million . Before this, Dr. Henricksen led efforts to secure the Eskay Creek mine for US Borax Inc. (a subsidiary of Rio Tinto), which, during the period of Dr. Henricksen's involvement, became the world's highest-grade gold mine and the fifth largest silver mine by volume.

He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Wisconsin , and a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Oregon State University .

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-two-strategic-members-to-the-advisory-committee-301625972.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c4786.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Re-Starts at Alvalade VMS Project, Portugal

Drilling Re-Starts at Alvalade VMS Project, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Extends La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Intersects 15.1 Meters Grading 6.6% Zinc, 1.3% Lead, 0.3% Copper in Deepest Intercept on the Deposit to Date

Emerita Extends La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Intersects 15.1 Meters Grading 6.6% Zinc, 1.3% Lead, 0.3% Copper in Deepest Intercept on the Deposit to Date

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 exploration drilling at its La Romanera Deposit on the Iberian Belt West (IBW) project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. The current results are from 3 drill holes in La Romanera LR012, LR014 and LR017 (see Figure 1 and Table 1 below). All three holes intercepted the Upper and Lower lenses. Presently, there are 9 diamond drills delineating the Romanera deposit and one rig continues to drill the La Infanta deposit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Resources Reports That Drilling Has Commenced at the Liwa Gold & Silver Project

Thunderstruck Resources Reports That Drilling Has Commenced at the Liwa Gold & Silver Project

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent commencement of the 2022 drill program in Fiji.

"The drill is turning!" said Bryce Bradley, President and CEO. "Nearly five decades after the discovery of these gold-silver targets, they are finally being drilled. We are excited that the team has successfully mobilized to Liwa with a custom made drill fit for Fiji's unique terrain, and we'll be working hard to complete the program and get assays to market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Announces Issuance of Shares for Jackpot Lake

Usha Resources Announces Issuance of Shares for Jackpot Lake

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that it has issued 745,033 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.302 per Share to Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Vendor"), which price is based on the Company's 10-day VWAP

The issuance of the Shares to the Vendor represents the second payment required pursuant to the option agreement dated March 17, 2022, as amended, (the "OptionAgreement") entered into with the Vendor for the acquisition Jackpot Lake, located in Clark County, Nevada. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Shares issued were fewer than the maximum of 937,500 Shares, being the cap included in the Option Agreement, as the Company's 10-day VWAP of $0.302 was above the 10-day VWAP at the time of signing the Option Agreement. The third payment will need to be made on or before March 17, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Wraps Up 2022 Muskwa Exploration Discusses Accomplishments for the Season

Fabled Wraps Up 2022 Muskwa Exploration Discusses Accomplishments for the Season

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the completion of the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

