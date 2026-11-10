Geomega Announces Annual General Meeting and Rare Earths Recycling Demonstration Plant Visit

Geomega Announces Annual General Meeting and Rare Earths Recycling Demonstration Plant Visit

Geomega Resources Inc. (TSXV: GMA,OTC:GOMRF) ("Geomega" or the "Corporation"), a developer of innovative processing technologies for the metals and mining industries, is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, located at 1 Place Ville-Marie, 39th Floor, Montreal, Quebec. Following the AGM, at 1 p.m., the Corporation will host a visit to its rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant in Saint-Hubert, Quebec.

Construction of the demonstration plant continues to advance as the team prepares for commissioning. The visit will give shareholders and investors an opportunity to see the progress firsthand, meet the team and learn more about the plant and the Corporation's activities.

"Our shareholders have followed the development of this project over several years, and we look forward to welcoming them to the plant to see the progress being made. As construction advances and we prepare for commissioning, this is an excellent opportunity for investors to see the facility firsthand, exchange with our team and get answers to their questions," commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Geomega.

AGM Information and Plant Visit Registration

The notice of meeting, management proxy circular and related AGM materials are available on the Corporation's website at https://www.geomega.ca/corporate-documents.

Shareholders and investors wishing to attend the AGM, the plant visit following the AGM, or both, are invited to register at https://insidegeomega.com/agm-2026.

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops technologies for the extraction, separation and recovery of rare earth elements and other critical metals from industrial and end-of-life feedstocks. The Corporation's technology platforms include rare earth magnet recycling, bauxite residue valorization and sulphide-tailings processing.

Geomega's strategy is to progressively de-risk its technologies through laboratory, pilot and demonstration scale development and to pursue commercial deployment with industry participants in the relevant value chains. Across its technology platforms, Geomega seeks to recover valuable metals and recycle key process reagents, with the objective of reducing environmental impacts and supporting more circular materials supply chains.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit and holds more than 16.8M shares of Auriginal Mining Corp. (AUME.V), a mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold projects in Quebec, Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Kiril Mugerman
President and CEO
Geomega
514-223-1449 ext.3
kmugerman@geomega.ca

X: @Geomega_REE

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including as regards the commercialization of any of the technology referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323227

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMA:CCtsxv:gmarare earth investing
GMA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Axel REE Limited

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

State environmental licensing exemption and water-use registration secured Axel REE Limited (ASX: AXL, FSE: HN8, Axel or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has secured two regulatory clearances for its planned inaugural in situ recovery (ISR) field programme at the Woolrich rare earth... Keep Reading...
Two small Chinese flags on toothpicks stand over elements of the periodic table.

Rare Earths Market Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast

The rare earths market moved in two directions at once in the third quarter of 2026, with heavy rare earths prices outside China surging even as ex-China light rare earths prices weakened on oversupply.Chinese export licensing remained the single biggest force in the sector. Restrictions on... Keep Reading...
Different types of rare earth magnets laid out over a black surface.

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2026

Prices and demand for rare earth metals have continued on an upward trend in 2026. The long-term outlook for these important materials remains positive, especially given their precarious supply situation amidst China's dominant control over the market.Rare earth elements are key metals for... Keep Reading...
Dual-colored pawn on a chessboard, flanked by black and white pieces.

European Lithium Investors Approve Critical Metals Takeover

European Lithium (ASX:EUR,OTCQB:EULIF) investors have voted overwhelmingly to fold the company into Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), over 6 months after the acquisition's initial announcement.Shareholders backed the share scheme at meetings held on October 22, with 99.96 percent of votes cast and... Keep Reading...
map showing greenland.

Greenland Rejects Seabed Mining in Unanimous Vote

Greenland’s parliament unanimously passed a resolution instructing its government to draft a law banning deep-sea mining and seabed exploration around the island until at least the end of 2029.Polish news platform RMF 24 reported that the parliament’s decision, passed on October 15, serves as a... Keep Reading...
"Lynas Rare Earths" on phone screen.

Lynas Rare Earths to Buy Meteoric in US$678 Million Deal

Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTCQX:LYSDY) is set to acquire Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI,OTCPL:METOF) in an all-share, US$678 million transaction to consolidate control over the largest known ionic clay rare earth deposit outside of China.The acquisition secures Meteoric’s flagship... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced

base metals investing

Phase 3 delivers high-grade gold at Mt Solitary