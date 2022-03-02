Gaming Investing News
Global esports organization Gen.G launches their annual International Women's Month celebrations starting March 3.  Kicking off Women's Month will be the "WORKshop - Women in Music and Gaming" livestream featuring 88Rising music artist Ylona Garcia (recently featured in VALORANT agent Neon's theme song), 88Rising music artist Stephanie Poetri, and VALORANT voice actress Shannon Williams (Gen.G Content Creator). Together, these women will discuss their careers and experiences as both musicians and gamers, providing insight behind the lens.

"It's now our third year of Gen.G's Women's Month initiatives, and I am so excited to start off with a group of such powerful creators," said Gina Chung Lee , CMO of Gen.G. "This year, it's especially meaningful for us to use our platform to raise money for the Do Good Fund: Ukraine Aid as well as the 1000 Dreams Fund: BroadcastHER initiative, a charity built to educate and power women gamers."

Throughout the month, fans will see support for these charities coming from their favorite Gen.G VALORANT personalities including Gloria "ploo" Kim, Sean "sgares" Gares, and Caitlin "supcaitlin" Huang in addition to variety streamers Nathan "Stanz" Stanz, Krysta "Krystalogy" Eason, and Mia "BlissKai" Henderson.

Gen.G will also be working to enrich the student community, sponsoring small netWORK events for women and gender minorities in the collegiate esports space. They will also be hosting "netWORK: Office Hours" in the Gen.G TigerNation Discord, where young gamers will be connected to accomplished women in the gaming and esports business community to receive career guidance and professional development.

Gen.G continues to be a global, inclusive and cross-cultural leader in sports entertainment built on initiatives that champion the empowerment of women, students, and underrepresented communities. Gen.G also manages its Gen.G Foundation scholarship, a $1 million pledge over the next 10 years, that focuses on supporting women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S university or college who are interested in a career in esports, gaming, entrepreneurship, journalism and content creation.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Enthusiast Gaming and Hut 8 Sign Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

Hut 8 to become a premium sponsor of EV.IO, a multiplayer game by Addicting Games, and Luminosity Gaming, the top esports organization on Twitch

Enthusiast Gaming poised to take advantage of Hut 8's data centre infrastructure

Keep reading... Show less

Netflix to Acquire Finnish Mobile Game Developer Next Games

- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced that it has entered into a combination agreement to acquire Next Games (NXTGMS). Under the terms of the agreement, Netflix will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Games. Pursuant to the offer, Next Games shareholders will receive €2.1 in cash per share of Next Games, for a total equity value of approximately €65 million. The Board of Directors of Next Games has unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders accept the tender offer.

Keep reading... Show less

Pocket Network Powers Gnosis Chain's Play-To-Earn Game 'Dark Forest' Round 5

- Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, announced successful service delivery of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) for Round 5 of the widely popular real-time strategy blockchain game, Dark Forest . With this last round, the Gnosis Chain game drove nearly 60 million relays through Pockets Network's full node decentralized infrastructure in just the span of a few days.

Keep reading... Show less

PlayDapp signs a strategic MOU with digital IP platform company 'IPX'

  • IPX recently signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the blockchain service platform "PlayDapp," which drew attention for its launch of Metaverse "PlayDapp Land" on "Roblox", making it a full-fledged Metaverse and NFT-based digital IP entertainment business
  • Joint establishment of a customer-to-customer (C2C) NFT marketplace between IPX and PlayDapp and a planned collaboration where character IPs created by users in 'FRENZ,' will be integrated into PlayDapp blockchain games
  • Expansion of FRENZ business activities in the future through IPX's multilateral partnership with PlayDapp, which collaborates with various metaverse services anticipating an emergence of a user-generated digital IP ecosystem

Blockchain service platform "PlayDapp" and digital IP platform company "IPX (formerly Line Friends )" signed a strategic MOU and will be launching a multilateral collaboration around its digital IP generation platform "FRENZ" in the first half of this year.

Keep reading... Show less
esports players in front of a gaming computer

Gaming Monthly Highlights: US$85 Billion M&A Spree, New Consoles Gain Traction

An acquisition spree in the gaming space has resulted in a massive amount of money being used on business transactions — in just one month, the industry spent more than it did in all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the most recent gaming sales numbers in 2022 point to continued growth in the presence of new home consoles from Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of February highlights in the gaming world.

Keep reading... Show less

Meet TekyGo! An Interactive Game Console that Turns Screen Time to Exercise Time

UNIS Technology Ltd, a multinational developer and manufacturer of coin-operated games, announces the launch of their new consumer brand called TekyGo !— a creation that integrates arcade gaming technology with exercise toys for kids.

TekyGo! is a gaming platform designed to encourage physical activity and developmental learning for children ages 2-7. Through a unique gaming console, and enabled accessories, TekyGo! transforms a sedentary relationship with screens to an active one, filled with fun and adventures that will keep children active at home.

Keep reading... Show less

