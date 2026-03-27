Gelum Changes Location of Annual General Meeting

Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTC Pink: GMRCF) (the "Company" or "Gelum") reports that, pursuant to their Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") being held on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the Company has changed the location of the AGM to:

Endeavor Trust Corporation
#702 - 777 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC

For all shareholders voting by proxy, all proxies for the AGM must be received by Endeavor Trust Corporation by 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday April 1, 2026 as outlined below.

VOTING METHODS
MAIL or HAND DELIVERY Endeavor Trust Corporation
702 - 777 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4
FACSIMILE - 24 Hours a Day 604-559-8908
EMAIL proxy@endeavortrust.com
ONLINE As listed on Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form

 

About Gelum Resources Ltd.

Gelum Resources is a company led by seasoned management and advisors in the mining and financial sectors.

Follow Gelum Resources online in the links below for additional updates:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hendrik van Alphen, CEO & Director

For further information about Gelum, please contact:

Hendrik van Alphen (henk@hvana.com)
Marla Ritchie (marla@gelumresources.com)
Michael Pound (mpound@gelumresources.com)
Phone: 604-484-1228

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, about the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, investors should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot assure that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290230

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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