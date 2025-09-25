GE Vernova Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be payable on November 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2025.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on GE Vernova's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world.
Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.

