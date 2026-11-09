GE Vernova Continues Wind Energy Expansion in Germany With New Order From Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG

  • With the new three turbine agreement, GE Vernova now supplies Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG with 74 MW of capacity in Germany
  • Turbines to be built in GE Vernova's Salzbergen factory, one of GE Vernova's 13 locations across Germany
  • Deal features a 20-year service agreement
  • Workhorse strategy features standardized, industrialized machines engineered for repeatable execution and long-term reliability

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG to supply three of its 5.5 MW-158m onshore wind turbines for the Schlotberg-Jüchsen wind farm in Germany. The order includes a long-term service agreement of 20 years, underscoring the commitment of both companies to supporting Germany's ambitious renewable energy goals.

The collaboration represents the sixth project between the two companies utilizing GE Vernova wind turbines. With this latest order, Stadtwerke Heidenheim's fleet of GE Vernova's workhorse turbines will grow to 74 MW of installed capacity in Germany. The delivery of the turbines is set to begin in August 2027, with commissioning scheduled for December 2027.

"We are delighted to build upon our long-standing engagement with Stadtwerke Heidenheim, a collaborator who remains as committed as we are to driving a secure and sustainable energy transition," said Marcas Breatnach, Executive Sales Leader Northern Europe at GE Vernova. "By deploying our proven workhorse technology, available with ratings up to 6.5 MW and proudly produced at our Salzbergen facility, we are delivering high-performance, industry-tested solutions backed by over 38 million operating hours and more than 2,100 units globally. Our continued investment in Salzbergen reinforces our dedication to a robust, local supply chain, aiming to help ensure that Germany's energy goals are supported by reliable, industrialized ‘Made in Germany' technology."

Raphael Kaim, Head of renewable Energy at Stadtwerke Heidenheim, added: "Given the project's complex history and rigorous statutory deadlines, our primary goal was to secure a partner capable of guaranteeing rapid delivery and execution. Following unexpected delays, the timely construction and commissioning of these wind turbines was of absolute importance to protect the project's viability. In GE Vernova, we have found a reliable partner whose short delivery times and technical strength enable us to successfully implement this project on schedule."

GE Vernova's onshore portfolio reflects a deliberate workhorse strategy — standardized, industrialized machines engineered for repeatable execution and long-term reliability. With more than 59,000 turbines operating globally, its experience informs the products it designs, manufactures, and deploys.

Notes to editor:

*The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026.

**GE Vernova's 5.5 MW turbine with a 158-meter rotor is referred to as the 5.5 MW-158m.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Electrification, and Wind segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.

GE Vernova's Wind segment is focused on delivering a suite of wind products and services to help accelerate a new era of energy by harnessing the power of wind. Technologies provided to customers include the next generation high efficiency 3-megawatt onshore wind turbine and the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine platform, as well as maintenance solutions and life extension optionality.

About Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG

Within the scope of its renewable energy business segment, Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG has been committed to a decentralized and future-oriented energy supply based on renewable energy for decades. The focus is on the expansion and market integration of renewable energy. Therefore, the group is actively driving the expansion of its renewable energy generation portfolio. By distributing its diverse projects nationwide, utilizing a mix of wind and solar energy, and employing various technologies, the company achieves risk diversification. Stadtwerke AG invests in both proprietary assets and project participations. Furthermore, it offers other municipal utilities opportunities to participate in renewable energy projects and provides commercial and technical management services for the project companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements often address GE Vernova's expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and the expected performance of its products, the impact of its services and the results they may generate or produce, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "preliminary," or "range." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about planned and potential transactions, investments or projects and their expected results and the impacts of macroeconomic and market conditions and volatility on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global supply chain and world economy.

Media Contact
Kellie Woods
Lead Communications manager
Wind, GE Vernova
1 513 598 5373
Kellie.woods@gevernova.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

GEVNYSE:GEVcleantech investing
GEV
The Conversation (0)
Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion") (TSX: AETR Nasdaq: AETR), announces that the Company will release Q3 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held... Keep Reading...
Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent review of Iceland Demonstration Facility operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (“Syntholene” or the “Company”) announced today the results from the previously announced independent technical review (the “Independent Review”) by Prof. Nigel Brandon of Imperial College London, of the operating data from... Keep Reading...
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Drill Results Strengthen Case for a Mine Life Extension at San Agustin

Pan Global Resources Inc. to Participate in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026 in Frankfurt

Brixton Metals Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million and Closing of Second Tranche

Steadright Closes Second And Final Tranche Of Financing For A Closing Total Of $900K

Related News

precious metals investing

Heliostar Drill Results Strengthen Case for a Mine Life Extension at San Agustin

base metals investing

Pan Global Resources Inc. to Participate in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026 in Frankfurt

uranium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Foremost Clean Energy rises 35 Percent

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million and Closing of Second Tranche

base metals investing

Steadright Closes Second And Final Tranche Of Financing For A Closing Total Of $900K

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand