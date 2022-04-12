Precious MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of senior unsecured convertible debenture units (the " Debenture ") in the amount of US$35,000,000 (the " Principal Amount ") of Aris Gold Acquisition Corp. (the " AcquisitionCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation (" Aris ") (the " Offering ").

Aris intends to use the Principal Amount to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest in Soto Norte gold project in Colombia.

The Debenture shall pay interest at 7.5% per annum, payable monthly, and may be converted, in whole or in part, into common shares of Aris (the " Aris Common Shares ") at a conversion price of US$1.75 (the " Conversion "), equal to a maximum number of 20,000,000 Aris Common Shares being issuable upon Conversion, subject to adjustments. The Debenture has an expiry date of October 12, 2023 (the " Maturity Date "), or such further date as the parties may agree, and Aris shall pay the Principal Amount upon the Maturity Date to the Company, subject to earlier Conversion by the Company.

Additional Early Warning Disclosure

By virtue of its acquisition of the Debenture, GCM Mining is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues . A copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates will be available under Aris's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com or by contacting Amanda Fullerton at 416-360-4653 or afullerton@gcm-mining.com .

Prior to the Offering, GCM Mining controlled, either directly or indirectly, no securities of AcquisitionCo, and with regard to securities of Aris, approximately: (i) 60,991,545 Aris Common Shares, representing approximately 44.25% of the 137,832,940 issued and outstanding Aris Common Shares; (ii) 25,944,445 warrants of Aris Gold (" Aris Warrants "), representing approximately 29.64% of the 87,531,250 issued and outstanding Aris Warrants; and (iii) $9,640,523 of the 2027 Gold-Linked Notes of Aris. If the Principal Amount of the Debenture is converted in full at the conversion price of US$1.75 per Aris Common Share, GCM Mining would acquire ownership and control of an additional 20,000,000 Aris Common Shares, representing approximately 12.67% of the then-issued and outstanding Aris Common Shares post-conversion, and would have control and direction over a total of 80,991,545 Aris Common Shares, representing approximately 51.31% of the then-issued and outstanding Aris Common Shares post-conversion. Assuming exercise of its Aris Warrants when combined with its existing ownership, GCM Mining would have control and direction over 106,935,990 Aris Common Shares representing 58.19% on a partially diluted basis of the then outstanding Aris Common Shares. Notwithstanding the foregoing, GCM Mining may not exercise its conversion rights under the Debenture in respect of more than 13,645,461 Aris Common Shares without prior approval of the TSX and until approval thereof by the shareholders of Aris.

GCM Mining acquired the Debenture for investment purposes. GCM Mining may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Aris, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities. GCM Mining expects to evaluate on an ongoing basis Aris' financial condition, results of operations, business and prospects, the market price of Aris Common Shares, conditions in securities markets generally and in the market for shares of companies like Aris, general economic and industry conditions and other factors GCM Mining deems relevant to its investment decisions. Based on such evaluations, GCM Mining may at any time or from time to time determine to acquire additional Aris Common Shares, or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Aris or derivatives relating to shares, or to dispose of shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares or derivatives relating to shares GCM Mining owns or may hereafter acquire, through open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, at such prices and on such terms as GCM Mining deems advisable. In addition, based on GCM Mining's continuing evaluation of the foregoing factors, GCM Mining reserves the right to change its plans and intentions at any time or from time to time, as it deems appropriate.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris (44.25%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (28.6%; TSXV:DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's investment strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Colombia is a top mining district. As an OECD member country with a growing economy and one of the lowest inflation rates in Latin America, it is hard to ignore how highly prospective the mining sector of this thriving and vibrant country has become.

Colombia hosts high-grade underground mines and a rich history of mining across various commodities like gold, silver and copper. With the right exploration and production company, discovering the true potential of the country’s widespread mineralized landscape could present tremendous economic potential, yield and expansive growth.

GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with "NG" . For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the 2021 results, said, "In 2021, we accomplished what we set out to achieve last year. We met our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. Our exploration program at Segovia not only replaced what we mined last year, it contributed to significant increases in our mineral reserves and resources and yielded solid results in our brownfield drilling campaign. We advanced the expansion of our Maria Dama processing plant and we commenced operations at the new polymetallic plant at Segovia. We continued to demonstrate our commitment to ESG in our operations and in the communities in which we work. We strengthened our balance sheet, and through the acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the successful Senior Notes issuance, charted a course to grow the Company through diversification. We also returned about $17 million to shareholders through our monthly dividends and NCIB purchases. In the year ahead, we will continue to focus on the execution of our growth plans at both of our cornerstone assets while returning value to our shareholders through our monthly dividends. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all of our people for making 2021 another successful year for GCM Mining."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - GCM Mining Provides Annual Update To Segovia's Mineral Resource And Reserve Estimates

CORRECTION - GCM Mining Provides Annual Update To Segovia's Mineral Resource And Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces Subscription to Aris Gold Convertible Debenture; Next Monthly Dividend to be Paid on April 18, 2022

GCM Mining Announces Subscription to Aris Gold Convertible Debenture; Next Monthly Dividend to be Paid on April 18, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has subscribed to a US$35 million convertible senior unsecured debenture (the "Debenture") to be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") (TSX: ARIS). The proceeds of the Debenture will be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest (the "Transaction") in the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia, one of the world's largest feasibility-stage gold projects with high-grade mineral reserves, low capital intensity, low operating costs and district-scale potential. Aris Gold will become the operator of the Soto Norte gold project and will have an option to increase its ownership to 50%. Aris Gold expects to close the Transaction in April 2022.

The Debenture will be due, in cash, 18 months from closing of the Transaction. At any time after 12 months from closing of the Transaction, the Debenture may be converted, in whole or in part, at GCM Mining's sole discretion into common shares of Aris Gold at a price to be determined in the context of the market and in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange following the issuance of this news release. The Debenture will pay interest monthly with an annualized coupon of 7.5%. The issuance of the Debenture is conditional upon closing of the Transaction by Aris Gold and is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The ability of GCM Mining to fully execute its conversion rights under the Debenture is subject to disinterested Aris Gold shareholder approval at its next annual meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Final Drill Holes in Its 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues at the Marmajito Vein Including 131.10 g/t Au and 294.3 g/t Ag Over 0.32 Meters

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Final Drill Holes in Its 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues at the Marmajito Vein Including 131.10 g/t Au and 294.3 g/t Ag Over 0.32 Meters

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts at its Segovia Operations from the final 39 diamond drill holes, totaling 9,158 meters, of its 2021 in-mine and near-mine drilling programs, as well as the final 27 diamond drill holes, totaling 7,125 meters, from its 2021 brownfield drilling programs. The Company also announced the assay results from 2 additional kick-off diamond drill holes, totaling 1,140 meters, from the ongoing directional drilling at the El Silencio Deep Zone.

Significant high-grade intercepts from the latest drill results include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont to Acquire Remaining Stake in Yanacocha

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced that it will acquire the remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha from Sumitomo Corporation for $48 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, making Newmont the exclusive owner-operator of this world-class asset.

This announcement follows an announcement in February 2022, in which Newmont acquired Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Maiden Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with the Hole Still Advancing in Strong Mineralization

Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Maiden Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with the Hole Still Advancing in Strong Mineralization

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is underway as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and Olympus Central where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) . Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Highlights (See Figures 1 – 3)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Ben Hinkle has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the Board," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in resource modelling that will not only advance our knowledge and understanding of the Independence Project but will also aid us in identifying other opportunities."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Provides Update on Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SWA) wishes to provide an update on its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Sarama is pleased to confirm that the Public Offer period (during which applications to subscribe for new securities can be submitted to the Company) has closed, with applications in excess of the upper $8m limit, and Sarama has submitted its application for admission to the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. Announces Trading to Commence on TSX Venture Exchange

Lahontan Gold Corp. (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "LG" effective market open on April 13, 2022.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,950,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

Keep reading...Show less
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a stable means of storing wealth, and the gold price often scores its biggest gains during turbulent times as market participants rush into this well-known safe-haven investment.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical turbulence. These uncertain times have pushed the precious metal to record highs as investors seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are bound to be calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Rob McEwen to Frank Holmes to David Smith have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would make any market participant salivate — gold bug or not.

Keep reading...Show less

