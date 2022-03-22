Gaming Investing News
Aligning with their vision to be the bridge connecting Web2 organizations into the Web3 metaverse, the Klaytn Foundation is thrilled to highlight key strategic partnerships. These partners, all titans in their own sectors, will drive the creation of an exciting metaverse on the Klaytn blockchain. Released in 2019, Klaytn is the dominant blockchain in Korea, having secured the Central Bank Digital Currency project ...

  1. Wemade
    Wemade offers a global blockchain platform, WEMIX, on which games of all genres can be transformed into blockchain games. Many games are currently being serviced on WEMIX, which is built on a Klaytn service chain, and it aims to service 100 games whose key currency will be the WEMIX Token by the end of 2022 .
  2. Netmarble
    Netmarble, a leading game developer/publisher, launched their MBX (MARBLEX) blockchain ecosystem built on the Klaytn mainnet .
  3. Neowiz
    Neowiz, one of the leading multi-platform developers/publishers in South Korea , kicks off its Play-to-Earn lineup with Crypto Golf Impact, a next-generation Play-to-earn mobile game - powered by NEOPIN blockchain- platform-built on Klaytn mainnet .
  4. Pocketful of Quarters
    Leading blockchain gaming project Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) which has built an SEC compliant and interoperable gaming token for the metaverse on the Klaytn network .
  5. KlayCity
    Open Metaverse Land-Fi platform KlayCity has partnered with Klaytn to boost their go-to-market strategy. As the first land NFT-based Land-Fi project built on Klaytn's network , KlayCity is working on exciting collaborations with renowned webtoon authors, short films, and e-novels over the next few months.

"These high-impact partnerships are just the first of many that the Klaytn Foundation has in line as we grow our ecosystem of strategic partners to collectively build a metaverse filled with exciting games, amazing artwork, endless entertainment, and more." says David Shin , Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation.

About Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn. The foundation manages the US$500m Klaytn Growth Fund and operates alongside Krust, the holding company for all overseas ventures of internet giant Kakao Corp.

For media enquiries or partnership collaboration opportunities, please contact:

Aaron Koh
Head of Marketing, Klaytn Foundation
Email: aaron.koh@klaytn.foundation

