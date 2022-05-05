GamingInvesting News

Highlighted By Recent Growth With Clients Such As nWay, Petaverse, Upland And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today the creation of a dedicated gaming PR division.  The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more. nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a San Francisco ...

nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a San Francisco -based developer, publisher, and tech platform for competitive multiplayer games across mobile, PC, and consoles. The company has a strong track record of developing AAA quality games on mobile and console, such as recently launched WWEⓇ Undefeated, POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid, POWER RANGERS: Legacy Wars, and ChronoBlade.

Virgo has worked on campaigns such as the IOC launch of Beijing Olympics-themed mobile game with NFT via nWay - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/03/ioc-launches-beijing-olympics-themed-mobile-game-with-nfts.html

Another recent key client is Petaverse. As one of the first traditional game developers diving into web3, the Petaverse Network founding team has over 70 years of collective games, AR and VR development experiences. Alongside the core team is a comprehensive board of advisors including Kristian Sergestrale (Super Evil Megacorp), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Perrin Kaplan (Zebra Partners) Terry Schussler (Deutsche Telekom), Joe Eagan (Polychain Capital) and Anil Hansjee (Fabric Ventures) and serial game industry entrepreneur Nick Button-Brown . Virgo helped secure stories in publications like VentureBeat to date - https://venturebeat.com/2022/03/03/tiny-rebel-games-raises-7m-to-build-the-petaverse-network/

From media relations to influencer outreach, securing reviews to digital media, Virgo PR understands what it takes to succeed in all aspects of gaming public relations.

"We understand the rapid growth of the gaming business and what it takes to succeed in gaming public relations," said Mike Paffmann , VirgoPR's CEO. "The gaming business continues to grow at an unprecedented rate and for 2021 revenues were believed to be around $180 Billion dollars . For 2022, the gaming market continues to grow and there are many opportunities for successful gaming public relations campaigns. From hardware to software to eSports, market awareness, publicity and influencer relations are vital to succeed in the gaming arena."

About VirgoPR
VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Media Contact: Corina Catapano , ccatapano@virgo-pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-pr-division-formed-by-virgo-pr-301541283.html

SOURCE VirgoPR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Steam Exchange Partners with Sheridan College Students to Help Build An Open-World Educational Metaverse Focused on Digital Assets

Steam Exchange, a homegrown Canadian cryptocurrency start-up, has partnered with Sheridan's Honours Bachelor of Game Design co-op program to facilitate the buildout of an open-world educational metaverse. Users will have access to a wide range of learning modules that will be presented through gamification and AI learning. As a world-renowned leader in digital media and animation, Sheridan is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of game designers. This partnership enables Steam Exchange to leverage the pool of talent, experience, and resources available at Sheridan, while providing real world experience and exposure to their students. The on-boarded students will work closely with Steam Exchange's Development and Leadership team to facilitate the buildout of a preliminary open-world concept that will be further developed as integrations allow.

Neville Divecha, Co-founder & President of Steam Exchange mentions, "Learning and education is at the forefront of our guiding principles. We're all about providing our users with the information they require to make the most informed decisions. This may sound ambitious, but at Steam Exchange, we want to play our role in creating the next generation of 'smarter' investors and this ties in closely with our educational modules. Think about providing learning resources and opportunities across various age demographics - we do this in the form of our open-world, AI powered metaverse for the younger as well as millennial, and gen z age groups to provide a sense of nostalgia along with a dose of digital asset education. Active, in-person learning at our upcoming physical locations for the crypto-curious and those that prefer an in-person learning format, and of course, your traditional text, video, and audio means for everyone else in between. The brand identity and loyalty that we build through these initiatives are all auxiliary bonuses."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FAZE CLAN AND GHOST ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

GHOST WILL AWARD BRAND SPONSORSHIP DEAL TO WINNER OF THE FAZE1 GLOBAL RECRUITMENT CHALLENGE

Download assets HERE .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Asetek SimSports Partners with Kevin Magnussen to Bring a True F1 Car Feel to Sim Racing

Renowned Formula One Driver to Collaborate with Asetek SimSports™ on Product Development Starting with F1 Wheel Bases

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, along with Kevin Magnussen acclaimed Danish race car driver currently competing in Formula One for Haas F1 Team, announced an agreement whereby Magnussen will work closely with Asetek SimSports™ engineers on the development of sim racing products that replicate the true feeling of an F1 car. As part of the agreement, Kevin Magnussen will be a brand ambassador for Asetek SimSports™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade Connect's Blockchain MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX Now Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Take part in a realm versus realm war between Slayers and Vampires

- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect officially launched its mobile MMORPG title, Dark Eden M on WEMIX, on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store today. The game is available globally with the exception of Korea, China and Japan .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetEase Provides Update on Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

On May 4, 2022 , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer after the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 28, 2022 , which included an audit report issued by a public accounting firm that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") has determined that it is unable to inspect or investigate completely. The Company has previously disclosed that its auditor, the independent registered public accounting firm that issued the audit report included in its annual report filed with the SEC, is currently not inspected by the PCAOB, hence the identification by the PCAOB was expected.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NASA Teams Up with Epic Games and HeroX to Source VR Technology for Future Mars Exploration

Top Solutions for Extravehicular Simulations Will Earn Prize Purse of $70K

HeroX the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, with Epic Games and Buendea today launched the crowdsourcing competition, NASA MarsXR Challenge . The Challenge seeks contributions to a Virtual Reality (XR) testbed environment that replicates the experiences and situations astronauts may encounter on Mars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

