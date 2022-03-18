GamingInvesting News

- Establishing themselves as both an innovative new physical and digital space, Blockchain Center is a hub where everyday people can gather to speak with experts about all things blockchain. GamesPad the world's first gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, and BullPerks a decentralized VC and launchpad, have announced the collaboration with Blockchain Center in an attempt to further connect with the crypto gaming industry and expand on the emerging network.

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center

BullPerks and GamesPad aim to continue to build a community that has a strong foundational understanding of blockchain and how it exists in the gaming and crypto industries. Companies share Blockchain Center's mission of bringing forth a deeper knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency to the forefront of the mainstream narrative.

NFT blockchain games generated $3.32 billion in Q3 of 2021 , with predictions that this number will continue to soar over the next few years. As blockchain-based gaming continues its stronghold within the crypto and gaming industries, companies like Blockchain Center, BullPerks and GamesPad can further solidify their influence, including Blockchain Centers' establishment of a physical NYC location. A site where it can continue to act as a global hub for experts from all over the world to join together, promoting accessibility by allowing people to discover this exciting new form of finance and technology.

About Blockchain Center
Blockchain Center is an organization with both physical and virtual hubs across the globe where everyday people can meet with Blockchain experts and discuss all things cryptocurrency. With locations in Miami and New York City , Blockchain Center aims to be the global hub for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors to learn and network on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets. Its mission is to foster the growth of a sustainable decentralized ecosystem and provide a network of resources to facilitate success.

About GamesPad
GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem. Establishing a holistic approach and bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace. GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry and features a team of industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. This highly knowledgeable team aims to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

About BullPerks
BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality projects to its users. The company truly believes that its community should always receive trustworthy information about all deals. BullPerks team of advisors performs rigorous due diligence of all crypto startups to ensure the highest ROI and minimize investment risks for its users. Built on the BNB blockchain, BullPerks brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

C2X Announces $25 Million Funding Round Led By FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Animoca Brands

In addition to the financing, C2X names Hashed and Terra as advisors

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced the closing of a $25 million funding round led by FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Animoca Brands. This round was conducted as a private token sale, at a $500 million valuation to the platform. C2X also disclosed today that an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) was conducted today, March 18, 2022 for the Platform's native token, C2X. The public listing of the C2X token will be announced at a later date.

New "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Boundary Break Update & More

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team received new updates to improve the player experience and celebrated with various in-game campaigns from Friday, March 18 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220318ctdt_update.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team received new updates to improve the player experience and celebrated with various in-game campaigns from Friday, March 18. The Update Celebration will include various in-game campaigns including a Login Bonus where users can get up to 150 Transfer Tickets and a special event to collect "Tomorrow

New Update Features

A New Way to Boundary Break

In addition to the conventional Boundary Break method, a new method has been added and the requirements have been simplified. Furthermore, by performing the Boundary Break, a Stat Increase will be added in addition to Unlock Special Skill Slots and Ability Limit Break Maximum.

Match Function Updated

A button will be added that allows users to immediately activate a preset Special Skills (Ground Shot) during the match. A function was added that allows users to play a test match with their own deck.

In addition, retire buttons will be added to Friendly Match, Quick Match, Group Match, and Random Match. By pressing the retire button, users can retire even during the match.

"Quick Match" Updated

The teams have been redesigned. The Player parameters will be consistent for each position, Special Skill power will be adjusted, and users can rely purely on Player techniques in matches.

*In addition, UI adjustments have been included with this update. Please check the details of each update in the app.

Update Celebration Overview

The Update Celebration will include various in-game campaigns including a Login Bonus where users can get up to 150 Transfer Tickets and a special event to collect "Tomorrow's Field Medals" and exchange for various items. Be sure to check the in-game announcements for more information.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

NetEase Spotlights R&D Capabilities in Game Development at GDC 2022

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will be featured at the 2022 Game Developers Conference (GDC), presenting a record of 26 non-sponsored speeches. NetEase speakers will be sharing the Company's success stories from its blockbuster titles, highlighting the increasing appeal of oriental fantasy and revealing how NetEase Games has leveraged technology to make games more appealing, exciting and inclusive.

GDC is one of the world's most influential industry conferences for video game developers, and GDC 2022 will be held in-person and virtually at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 21-25, 2022 . The annual summit has been held for more than 35 years and attracts some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss changing technology and gaming trends. In total, 26 proposals submitted by over 30 NetEase developers have been shortlisted for 11 Core Concept Talks and 15 Summit Talks throughout the GDC Summit.

Trailblazer Games Raises $8.2M to Develop Web3-Native Fantasy Universe

Startup Trailblazer Games has closed an $8.2M seed round led by Makers Fund, including Play Ventures, Fabric Ventures, and a roster of prominent industry leaders in gaming and blockchain. Trailblazer is leading the evolution of games built natively for blockchain, by putting fun at the core of truly scalable economies. They are currently developing a new IP, Eternal Dragons ™, a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons™.

(PRNewsfoto/Trailblazer Games)

The founding team consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, who have experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. They are united by a shared passion for creating engaging and entertaining gaming experiences. Trailblazer has since added talent with experience from working with Sorare, Wooga, Snowprint and other high profile studios to its team.

"We are on a mission to make games more fun and meaningful for our community by designing and producing high-quality games that natively embrace Web3 principles and technology" says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias . "Through raising this round with our partners, we can put more investments towards building our first franchise and the technology stack needed to deliver a seamless player and blockchain investor experience. This way, our players can become entrepreneurs in a new world full of opportunity - to play and prosper."

The team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, as well as extensive blockchain development.

The list of angel investors include Aleksander Larsen , Chris Lee , Oliver Löffler, Santiago Santos , Itamar Lesuisse and Sagi Shorrer, all successful entrepreneurs in Web2, Web3 and gaming.

Trailblazer's team is fully distributed and remote, allowing them to access the best talent available, as well as providing a multitude of diverse perspectives in the development process. The funds will be used to extend their partnerships and hire more talent to expand their team as they execute on Trailblazer's ambitious roadmap and develop their first IP: Eternal Dragons .

Sensorium Demos AI-driven DJ's VR Concert at SXSW; Leads the Conversation on the Future of Music

Sensorium the company behind the most anticipated entertainment metaverse built in partnership with chart-topping artists like David Guetta Steve Aoki and Armin van Buuren has publicly unveiled the first-ever VR concert headlined by AI-driven DJs. The showcase of the multiplayer platform that allows users to explore vast virtual worlds, socialize with others, and interact with AI-driven virtual beings took place at the 2022 edition of SXSW. It marked the first time the general audience experienced the futuristic tracks performed by Sensorium's DJs in a VR environment.

Virtual artists pioneered by Sensorium can generate a constant flow of ever-changing music in 60+ different genres. Each AI-driven artist has their own signature performance style and a unique personality. When offstage, Sensorium's performers will be permanently available to communicate with fans via text chats and video calls in the Sensorium Galaxy mobile app . Powered by a unique combination of genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, these AI-driven virtual beings can support hours-long complex and unscripted conversations without ever losing track of context. Moreover, their personalities are constantly evolving the more they interact with users. This process unfolds naturally, without any interference from the developers.

Keep reading...Show less

Zenith:The Last City Developer Ramen VR Closes $35M Series B Round Led by Anthos and Dune

VR MMORPG Launches on Steam, Reaching #1 Selling Game

Ramen VR, the game developer behind VR MMORPG Zenith:The Last City has just closed a series B round of funding. The $35M B round is led by Anthos and Dune, with Makers investing pro-rata and personal investments from Andrew Chen and James Gwertzman general partners at Andreessen Horowitz. The funding will be used to double the size of the studio as it transforms Zenith into a gaming super-app containing multiple worlds and gameplay experiences across VR, desktop, and mobile.

Zenith: The Last City had a very successful Steam launch in late January, 2022, reaching #1 selling game on Steam, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest, beating out top-selling desktop games. As the first cross-platform VR MMORPG available across all major systems, players explore Zenith's massive JRPG-inspired world for almost 2 hours a day on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and standalone VR devices. The game boasts the world's largest company-run VR Discord at 125k users.

Here's what David Brillembourg , GP of Dune Ventures had to say: "With the record-breaking launch of Zenith: The Last City, Ramen VR showcased its strength as the leading VR MMO studio. We are very excited to be tripling down on Andy and Lauren. Their vision for the future of VR has captivated us from the beginning. Seeing Ramen's vision play out has only given us more confidence that Zenith is just getting started."

"The reception for Zenith has been amazing. We're already profitable but now we want to take the game to the next level, building massive interconnected gaming worlds for all to explore," said Andy Tsen , co-founder and CEO of Ramen VR. "Closing this important round of funding will help us grow our team so we can continue to build out our vision. We are fortunate to collaborate with these exceptional investment partners who believe in us as we continue to support Zenith throughout the game's lifecycle."

Zenith: The Last City launched January 27, 2022 , and can be found on Steam .

Ramen VR is hiring for amazing and passionate people including artists, engineers and designers. Click here to join us!

About Ramen VR
Founded in 2019 by Andy Tsen and Lauren Frazier , Ramen VR is a video games studio working on the VR MMORPG, Zenith: The Last City . Ramen VR is funded by YCombinator, Maker's Fund, Anthos, Dune Ventures, as well as some of the sharpest investors in the gaming industry.

