GamingInvesting News

Debut of Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals and Showcase of 27Nm Invicta Wheel Base and Ecosystem

- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals as well as a preview of its Invicta™ Direct Drive Wheel Base and Forte™ Formula Wheel received high acclaim by sim racers and motorsports reviewers when unveiled at the Gamescom Expo in Cologne, Germany last week.

Asetek SimSports™ exhibited products from its upcoming line of wheel bases and wheels, including a prototype of its top of the line Invicta™ Wheel Base with 27Nm of torque and a quick-release system and its Forte™ Formula wheel. Also on display was its growing portfolio of sim racing pedals including the premium performance Invicta™, high-performance high-value Forte™ and the limited edition Pagani-branded sim racing pedal set.

Gamescom 2022 is the world's largest gaming event and trade fair for computer and video games. It brings together gamers, including Sim Racers, from around the world to compete in e-sports competitions and to experience the very latest in games and gaming gear.

"At Gamecom in Germany , we were able to test prototype versions of Asetek SimSport's first direct drive wheel base and one of their upcoming steering wheels," said Thomas Harrison-Lord of Traxion.GG. "In action, we can say the paddle [on the quick-release system] is ideally located and clips right into place with consummate ease. Another benefit of the quick-release system is that it will allow for wheels featuring digital displays without the need for visible cables or Bluetooth."

"It wouldn't be fair to comment on the build quality at this stage, but there is no doubt that the potential is there for something that is market-leading depending upon availability and pricing – both of which are to be confirmed," continued Thomas Harrison-Lord .

"The actual unit we tested was clearly a prototype and was running a conservative 10Nm at the time," continued Thomas Harrison-Lord . "Despite this lower figure, feedback was sturdy with granular road surface detail fed back to the driver. It somehow felt like a higher torque figure than what was stated, which bodes well as the item nears production. We tested the Invicta wheel base with the Forte steering wheel. The wheel in particular felt like it molded to my fingers and the paddles felt great. Once again, lighting is a key component with a crisp rev counter just in your peripheral vision," stated Thomas Harrison-Lord .

"The Gamescom Expo was a great opportunity to unveil our expanded sim racing gear offerings. The excitement in the booth was palpable around the unveiling of our Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals, and interest strong in the unique design and benefits of our wheel base and wheel. I'm delighted that both end users and reviewers are embracing our growing sim racing gear offering which we've designed and developed to provide sim racers of all levels with the thrill of real-life racecar racing," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

About Asetek
Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States .

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
+1 408 644.5616
mwe@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/gamescom-expo-a-success-for-challenger-brand-asetek-simsports-,c3622473

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamescom-expo-a-success-for-challenger-brand-asetek-simsports-301614383.html

SOURCE Asetek

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

World Kickboxing Champion Milana Bjelogrli? becomes Reltime Global Web3 and Metaverse Ambassador

Reltime to be profiled in "FinTech For Good" film by ITN Productions and FINTECH Circle

Reltime AS is pleased to announce that it has appointed Milana Bjelogrlić as its Global Web3 and Metaverse Ambassador.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GameOn Files Q2 Financials & Provides Corporate Update

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. ("GameOn") (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, has today filed its Q2 financials and provided a mid-year corporate update below.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Strategic Loan

A subsequent event to Q2 financials, the company announced a loan agreement with Proje Ventures Inc. for US$550,000 - an intentional number that management believes is required to reach profitability in 2023.

"The Proje deal is a partnership that sets us up to not only survive the current market conditions, but thrive beyond that," said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey . "We're midway through 2022, but also half way through a strategic three year plan, and this cash injection keeps us on track."

Three Year Plan: Build, Sell, Profit

2021 was the year of building. The Company raised $5.8 million in the process of publicly-listing, and with that we hired key personnel, acquired a fantasy company, and positioned our B2B technology to be sellable and scalable. The Company prioritized a reusable platform to never be building from scratch. As such, GameOn can be up and running with new partners in weeks, not months or years, a key differentiator when selling in the market. With 2021 focused on building, expenses were naturally higher.

2022 has been the year of selling and proving demand for our product. Management firmly believes this has been achieved. With the platform built, expenses are significantly lower and the Company has been pounding the pavement for customers. GameOn now has more than 10 partners live, in-development, or in-contract. In Q1 and Q2 2022, GameOn reported $330,481 of revenue, up from $10,081 in the first half of 2021. Management believes the Company is on track to reach $1m in revenue by end-of-year, with an expected gross profit of 80%.

2023 is expected to be the year of profitability. The Company's goal is to scale customers and revenue without the need to significantly increase expenses. GameOn's platformized technology allows the Company to achieve this. With continued focus on sales, management believes the Company will at least double revenue and be profitable in 2023.

"While the market has been influenced by factors outside of our control, we've stayed the course of the three year plan," said Bailey. "We're committed to providing sustained, long-term shareholder value, and management believes we're firmly on the right path."

Partner Highlights

Such significant growth is due to recently-announced partners going live and revenue kicking in. GameOn's partners pay the Company in three ways: one-time setup fees, monthly recurring license fees, and revenue share on any income generated from our products.

This month GameOn launched our 'Bet On Women' game for Gaming Society and the WNBA, featured in SportBusiness . This is our first major league-licensed product leveraging league and team logos. With many more in the pipeline, it won't be our last.

In March GameOn launched a March Madness bracket for Just Women's Sports and DICK'S Sporting Goods. JWS and DICK'S gave away US$150,000 to the bracket winner, the largest prize ever for women's college basketball.

In Q4 GameOn will launch our most ambitious product yet with Tetavi, announced earlier this year. The product allows fans to discover new music, invest in artists/songs, build their own 'record label,' and receive royalties based on streams and charts. The web3-based game will leverage the power of the blockchain to facilitate ownership and royalty distribution.

Last week GameOn announced their newest partner, RDB Car Club. RDB will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel web3 engagement, retention, and revenue through games. RDB is an auto customs shop with customers including model Kendall Jenner , NFL Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey , eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard , and singer-songwriter sensations Khalid and Billie Eilish .

Last year GameOn launched a cricket game for MX Player, India's largest streaming app with over 1b downloads . The game has amassed more than 500,000 players and tens of predictions made.

Bailey said: "So, what next? 2022 remains the year of selling. We are laser-focused on closing out the year the way we've started it: with more partner deals. Expect news to focus on new customers and our financials to reflect accordingly, while in 2023 we'll be focused on charging towards profitability."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Gaming Society, RDB Car Club, and Chibi Dinos .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-files-q2-financials--provides-corporate-update-301614167.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c2863.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports and Entertainment CEO & Director Mark Elfenbein

X1 Esports CEO Mark Elfenbein: Growing a Video Game and Creator Economy Portfolio

X1 Esports CEO Mark Elfenbein: Growing a Video Game and Creator Economy Portfolioyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS RELATED TO BENSON V. DOUBLE DOWN INTERACTIVE LLC

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) and DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) ("DoubleDown") today announced an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the "Benson Matters").  IGT completed the sale of DoubleDown Interactive LLC ("DDI"), the operator of social gaming business DoubleDown Casino, to DoubleU Diamond LLC, a subsidiary of DoubleDown, in June 2017.  The agreement in principle, entered into by certain subsidiaries of IGT and DoubleDown, remains contingent on final court approval by the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Under the terms of the settlement, which take effect only after final court approval of the proposed class settlement:

  • A total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million and DDI will contribute $145.25 million .
  • All members of the nationwide settlement class who do not exclude themselves will release all claims relating to the subject matter of the lawsuit.

Subject to final court approval of the settlement of the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit, IGT and DoubleDown have also resolved all indemnification and other claims between themselves and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates relating to the Benson Matters.

As a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ( $150 million was accrued in the second quarter).

About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www . IGT . com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www .sec. gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www . IGT . com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC , as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC , or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

C ontact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy , Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti , +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley , Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-announces-agreement-in-principle-to-settle-legal-proceedings-related-to-benson-v-double-down-interactive-llc-301613977.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Neopets Provides Notice of Data Breach

 Neopets today began updating individuals through its communication channels regarding a data incident that may have affected players' information. Neopets previously communicated about this incident to players on July 21, 2022 and August 1, 2022 . This notice provides details about the incident, our response, and available resources. Additional information about this incident is also available on our website www.neopets.com .

What Happened?

On July 20, 2022 , Neopets was alerted to activity indicating unauthorized access by a third party to our IT systems. We took immediate steps to shut down further access to the affected systems and we have not seen any unauthorized activity since that time. We also launched an investigation assisted by a leading forensics firm and engaged with law enforcement.  On August 10, 2022 , Neopets determined that the event resulted in unauthorized access to, and in some cases, download of, player personal information.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LIMIT BREAK RAISES $200 MILLION DOLLARS

Limit Break Inc., a company founded by Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa announces it has raised $200 million dollars in investment capital from Buckley Ventures, Standard Crypto, and Paradigm Ventures.

Limit Break

Limit Break, known for the DigiDaigaku NFT collection, also raised from investors including FTX, Coinbase Ventures, Anthos Capital, SV Angel, and Shervin Pishevar. "We have the perfect partners, perfect investors, and perfect team in place to bring the gaming industry into a new era," announced Leydon.

Nakagawa and Leydon are known for founding Machine Zone with its splashy advertising featuring celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenneger, Mariah Carey , and Kate Upton , and its #1 top grossing titles including Game of War , Mobile Strike , and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire .  Leydon and Nakagawa are known as pioneers of "Free-to-Play" gaming, but are taking a completely new turn with Limit Break.

"Free-to-Play gaming is ending," said Leydon, "and Limit Break is coming to replace it."

Limit Break's first endeavor, the DigiDaigaku NFT collection, was offered to the public completely free of charge.  Limit Break expects "Free Mint Games" to replace the IPO-style fundraising that dominated the NFT space in 2021 and allowed would-be game creators to sell parts of future "Play-to-Earn" titles for hundreds of millions of dollars. "This model doesn't work," explained Leydon, "but our Free-to-Own model will."

According to Leydon, the few "Play-to-Earn" games that achieve some success inevitably morph from "Play-to-Earn" to "Play-to-Sell" as player-investors crash markets and dump the increasingly worthless NFTs and cryptocurrencies that once held these carefully contrived economies together.

With its DigiDaigaku launch, Limit Break plans to introduce a new model called "Free-to-Own" that will replace both the "Play-to-Earn" and "Free-to-Play".

Limit Break was founded in August of 2021.  Its name was inspired by the "Limit Break" combat sequence popularized in RPG games like the Final Fantasy series. Leydon, who broke into the gaming industry as a game tester in the 1990s, built Limit Break around his vision for fun, interactive Web 3 gaming, and seeks to fill a major void in that nascent space.

"People talk about Web 3 gaming like a futuristic inevitability," says Leydon, "it's not. It requires people to properly design and build it. And those people work at Limit Break."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limit-break-raises-200-million-dollars-301614025.html

SOURCE Limit Break Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c4760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×