Gamelancer Media President & COO Speaks at Ivey Leadership Conference

Gamelancer Media President & COO joined by TikTok Head of Sports & Samsung Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Content

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) (" Gamelancer " or the " Company ") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Cotton was a featured speaker at the Ivey Leadership Conference on Saturday, January 21 2022.  Cotton was accompanied by TikTok Head of Sports & Gaming, Adam Burchill and Samsung Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Content, Christian Di Vincenzo . The trio discussed new trends in sports advertising and how they see that evolving over time.

Click HERE to access interview footage.

IVEY SPORTS LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE January 21, 2023 (CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

Mike Cotton , President, and COO at Gamelancer Media states, "This was a unique opportunity to speak alongside two of the brightest minds in entertainment and to highlight some of the work Gamelancer Media has done over the past year with our partners at TikTok and Samsung. We continue to see brands redeploy budgets away from traditional advertising mediums and into social media and digital marketing, especially into TikTok advertising which enables brands to access the coveted GenZ and Millennials demographics through short-form video."

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 36.7 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA , Canada , the UK, and Australia .

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-media-president--coo-speaks-at-ivey-leadership-conference-301734634.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Media Corp.

