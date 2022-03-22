GamingInvesting News

Benefiting the BroadcastHER Initiative, Gameflip is proud to help support women gamers and their content creation goals. Gameflip announced their partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund charity, offering unique digital collectibles to the mainstream. Gameflip is the premier digital gaming marketplace allowing gamers to safely and securely transact digital goods or all things gaming. With over 6 million gamers ...

Benefiting the BroadcastHER Initiative, Gameflip is proud to help support women gamers and their content creation goals.

Gameflip announced their partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) charity, offering unique digital collectibles to the mainstream.

Gameflip is the premier digital gaming marketplace allowing gamers to safely and securely transact digital goods or all things gaming. With over 6 million gamers worldwide, Gameflip helps facilitate thousands of daily transactions across multiple categories and popular gaming titles.

The Gameflip Assist + 1,000 Dreams Fund will directly benefit the BroadcastHER Initiative, a grant specifically to support women and non-men broadcasters on Twitch. The 1,000 Dreams Fund Twitch BroadcastHER Grant provides financial assistance to eligible women to help with expenses such as travel to gaming conventions, educational conferences, hardware upgrades, and instructional programs related to creative or artistic pursuits.

"1,000 Dreams Fund believes that big obstacles should not stand in the way of big dreams, and we are excited to partner with Gameflip and their supporters through our BroadcastHER Initiative so that more women in gaming and esports have access to the funds and support they need to be able to pursue and reach their worthy dreams," said Christie Garton , Founder & CEO at 1,000 Dreams Fund.

Launching under Gameflip's charitable branch, Gameflip Assist, Gameflip created a storefront for NFTs that incorporate utility with seamless redemption. The curated storefronts enable charities to fundraise and provide commemorative collectibles to those who donate. Gameflip Assist enables a simple and safe purchase experience for the mainstream, shielding users from the complexities of blockchain transactions by accepting real cash payments.

Gameflip is proud of their greener approach to the digital collection space and is tackling the environmental impact of NFTs with the Gameflip Go Green Initiative.

"We're extremely excited to partner with the 1,000 Dreams Fund to help give back to an underrepresented segment of the content creation space," said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip. "We built Gameflip Assist as a way to help these worthy charities while also providing an awesome commemorative collectible to those who donate."

About Gameflip:
Based in Silicon Valley, USA , Gameflip is led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans in the technology and gaming industries.

Gameflip Market enables safe marketplace transactions across all gaming digital goods and assets including NFTs, digital collectibles, in-game items, games and gift cards. Proven to be secure and scalable, Gameflip is trusted by over 6 million gamers who have safely transacted over $120M in sales. Gameflip is backed by Bullpen Capital, GoAhead Ventures, Lightbank, and PlayNext.

Gameflip Omni, the technology driving Gameflip Assist, is a full-featured storefront enabling top brands and game developers to sell NFTs. Gameflip Omni caters to the mainstream and shields them from the complications of blockchain transactions. For more information visit Gameflip.com or bizdev@gameflip.com if you're a brand looking to launch NFTs.

About 1,000 Dreams Fund
1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $400,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameflip-partners-with-the-1-000-dreams-fund-for-charity-nft-drive-301506918.html

SOURCE Gameflip

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES ITS ANTICIPATED PUBLIC COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Broadly-experienced Board to Oversee FaZe Clan's Anticipated Growth Across Entertainment, Media and Web3

FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its anticipated Board of Directors to take effect upon consummation of FaZe Clan's planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OtterBox is Playful in Pastel with New Designed for Xbox Controller Shell

- Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream.

Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream.

"This expansion of Easy Grip Controller Shell line offers more options for customization," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke . "The shell not only protects the controller during daily use, it's also an expression of personal style. This addition to the Designed for Xbox Spring Collection 2022 gives players more choice."

The Designed for Xbox OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell for Series X|S gives you the upper hand while gaming with a sweat reducing material for a no-slip grip. This controller shell protects the controller from scuffs and abrasions while staying super lightweight and ergonomic, never messing up gameplay. Lilac Dream is "Playful in Pastel," perfect for the Xbox fan that wants to add a softer spring color palette to gameplay.

Easy Grip Controller can be paired with all OtterBox gaming accessories. The custom-built design allows for easy access to all the controls and accommodates the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip and Power Swap Controller Batteries. Check out the full line-up of products on otterbox.com for more information on these products and more.

OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell and more gaming accessories are available now on otterbox.com and Xbox.com .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. , garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving .

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

OtterBox Logo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-is-playful-in-pastel-with-new-designed-for-xbox-controller-shell-301507647.html

SOURCE OtterBox

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Streamline Media Group Adds Former PlayStation Strategy Executive Gabriel Pessah to their Leadership Team

"The Metaverse is the Next Frontier and We're on the Frontlines" - Streamline's Expansion is Prime Positioning for Leading Web 3

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), global video games and Metaverse developer, adds seasoned Strategy and Corporate Development Executive Gabriel Pessah to the expanding  list of high-profile executives bolstering the company's execution capabilities. Pessah is responsible for strategic growth initiatives, refining corporate strategy, and formalizing Streamline's strategic-planning process.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Block Tackle -- a New Game Studio -- Raises $5M Seed Round Led by Play Ventures and Cadenza Ventures

Initial release is SkateX , an immersive extreme sports game where players own their own skateboards, which function as digital assets (NFTs) in the game and beyond

Key Takeaways:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Hosts First US Skill-Based Wagering Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tournament held on March 19-20 Launched EEG'S LANDuel Platform

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (EEG or the "Company") today announced its LANDuel launch event, held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 19-20, drew more than 290 registrants for the first sanctioned skill-based wagering event in the U.S.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BROADCAST LEGEND MIKE FRANCESA JOINS BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR

Radio Hall of Famer to provide exclusive brand content from his hometown of NYC

- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago -based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×