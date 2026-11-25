Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce first assay results from Phase One of its 2026 diamond drill program on the Glover Island Property in Grand Lake, western Newfoundland. Hole KPS-26-002 at the Kettle Pond South (KPS) target intersected 3.14 gt gold over 22.28 m from 104.00 m downhole, within altered felsic tuff with quartz veining and 3-5% pyrite.
Phase One was completed in October 2026 and comprised eight NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,337 m at the KPS, Lunch Pond (LP) and Lunch Pond South Extension (LPSE) targets (Figure 1). Gold results have been received for the four KPS holes only and are partial for three of them. Assays for the LP and LPSE holes are pending.
Highlights
- KPS-26-002: 3.14 g/t Au over 22.28 m (104.00-126.28 m), including 4.29 g/t Au over 13.83 m and 20.30 g/t Au over 1.08 m.
- KPS-26-002: a separate interval of 1.33 g/t Au over 1.76 m (99.70-101.46 m) lies directly above and is still "open" as assays from 67.00 to 99.70 m are pending.
- KPS-26-003: 1.88 g/t Au over 0.60 m (79.60-80.20 m). All samples have been reported.
- KPS-26-001 and KPS-26-004: no intervals of 0.5 g/t Au or more in results received to date; 20 and 46 samples, respectively, are pending.
Table 1. Gold intercepts (≥ 0.5 g/t Au) from 2026 drilling at the KPS target. All holes with results received are listed.
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Status
|KPS-26-001
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Partial results, no significant intercepts yet
|KPS-26-002
|99.70
|101.46
|1.76
|1.33
|Partial results, significant intercept "open" up hole and therefore preliminary
|KPS-26-002
|104.00
|126.28
|22.28
|3.14
|including
|112.45
|126.28
|13.83
|4.29
|including
|112.45
|113.20
|0.75
|9.42
|and
|116.70
|118.30
|1.60
|5.14
|and
|122.20
|122.77
|0.57
|14.43
|and
|125.20
|126.28
|1.08
|20.30
|KPS-26-003
|79.60
|80.20
|0.60
|1.88
|All samples received
|KPS-26-004
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Partial results, no significant intercepts yet
*Intercepts are length-weighted composites using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off with up to 2 m of internal dilution and no top cut; they do not extend across unsampled or pending core. Lengths are downhole core lengths; true widths are not yet known.
Figure 1. Plan map of the 2026 diamond drill holes at the KPS, LP and LPSE targets, Glover Island Property, showing collars, drill traces, and gold intercepts of 0.5 g/t Au or more from returned results. Insets show property-scale bedrock geology, mineral licenses, and property location in Newfoundland and Labrador. NAD83 / UTM Zone 21N.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/325768_0128bfd234ad0b7a_002full.jpg
Discussion
The KPS-26-002 intercept lies within a 20 m-thick unit of altered felsic tuff, interlayered with carbonate-altered mafic tuff, from 99.70 to 119.67 m. The unit carries brown-to-buff quartz zones 20-50 cm thick and quartz veins with 3-5% coarse-grained pyrite and trace chalcopyrite. Higher gold grades correlate with the brown, pyrite-rich quartz sections. Below the felsic tuff, a white quartz vein (119.67-120.50 m) passes into fuchsite-chlorite-carbonate-altered conglomerate, which is mineralized over its upper 6 m, including 20.30 g/t Au over 1.08 m at 125.20-126.28 m. Foliation is logged at 50-60° to the core axis through the zone.
KPS-26-002 was drilled at an azimuth of 070° and −45° dip, about 165 m northwest of KPS-26-001 (Figure 1). KPS-26-003 and KPS-26-004 tested the same horizon about 80 m north-northwest and 70 m south-southeast of KPS-26-002, respectively.
Assays are pending for 100 of the 327 samples submitted from the KPS holes. These include 67.00-99.70 m in KPS-26-002, directly above the reported zone; 42.00-45.00 m, 108.00-112.00 m and 141.40-154.00 m in KPS-26-001; and 102.00-142.00 m in KPS-26-004. No results have yet been received for LP-26-001, LP-26-002, LPSE-26-001 or LPSE-26-002. The Company will report these results once they have been received and reviewed. A plan map of the 2026 drilling is shown in Figure 1 above, and drill sections for the four KPS holes in Figures 2 to 5.
Hratch Jabrayan, President and CEO of Galloper, commented, "KPS-26-002 returned 3.14 g/t gold over 22.28 metres, including 20.30 g/t over 1.08 metres, in the first assays returned from our 2026 program at Glover Island. We look forward to the remaining results from Kettle Pond South and to the first assays from the LP and LPSE holes."
Table 2. 2026 Phase One drill hole collars, NAD83 / UTM Zone 21N.
|Hole
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (masl)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Length (m)
|Au results
|KPS-26-001
|442,010
|5,395,401
|426
|070
|−45
|174
|Partial, 20 of 72 remaining
|KPS-26-002
|441,893
|5,395,515
|436
|070
|−45
|170
|Partial, 34 of 123 remaining
|KPS-26-003
|441,868
|5,395,592
|436
|068
|−46
|164
|Complete
|KPS-26-004
|441,918
|5,395,448
|425
|070
|−45
|151
|Partial, 46 of 97 remaining
|LP-26-001
|442,050
|5,394,639
|415
|010
|−45
|156
|Pending
|LP-26-002
|442,064
|5,394,623
|415
|010
|−45
|220
|Pending
|LPSE-26-001
|441,326
|5,394,409
|437
|345
|−50
|102
|Pending
|LPSE-26-002
|440,816
|5,394,582
|454
|005
|−56
|200
|Pending
|Total
|1,337m
*Azimuth and dip are at the collar. Collar elevations are taken from the NRCan MRDEM-30 digital terrain model. All collars are on mineral license 039547M except LP-26-002 which is on license 036676M.
Figure 2. Drill section and plan for KPS-26-001, looking 336°. No intervals of 0.5 g/t Au or more in results received; 20 samples are pending.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/325768_0128bfd234ad0b7a_003full.jpg
Figure 3. Drill section and plan for KPS-26-002, looking 343°, showing lithology, sulphide intensity and gold assays, with intercepts of 0.5 g/t Au or more. Section and plan at 1:1,500 with a ±50 m projection window. Lengths are downhole core lengths.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/325768_0128bfd234ad0b7a_004full.jpg
Figure 4. Drill section and plan for KPS-26-003, looking 339°. All assays have been received.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/325768_0128bfd234ad0b7a_005full.jpg
Figure 5. Drill section and plan for KPS-26-004, looking 342°. No intervals of 0.5 g/t Au or more in results received; 46 samples are pending.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/325768_0128bfd234ad0b7a_006full.jpg
Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC
Drilling was carried out by New Valley Drilling using NQ diamond core. No drilling, sampling or recovery factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the results. Core was logged and sampled by Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation on behalf of the Company. Samples of 0.20 to 1.50 m were sawn in half on geological intervals; one half was sent for analysis and the other retained for reference. Samples were delivered by Fladgate personnel to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland. Eastern Analytical holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and is independent from Galloper Gold.
Gold was determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish on a 30 g charge. Samples above 10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analysis was completed by 4-acid digest and ICP-OES analysis.
The Company inserted one blank, one certified reference material (CRM) and one pulp duplicate in every 20 samples. In the results received, this totals 14 blanks, 14 CRMs and 14 pulp duplicate pairs. All blanks returned below the 5-ppb detection limit. All 14 CRMs (OREAS 211, OREAS 236, CDN-GS-1H and CDN-GS-4B) returned within three standard deviations of their certified values. Pulp duplicates agreed closely, apart from one pair in the KPS-26-002 zone: sample 335843 returned 4.72 g/t Au and its duplicate 0.81 g/t Au. This variability, together with the high-grade results, suggests coarse gold may be present. Four high-grade samples in KPS-26-002 were re-assayed, and the reported value is the higher of the original and re-assay results. The Company plans screen metallic fire assays on the mineralized intervals.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Acting Vice President of Exploration for Galloper. Mr. Lauder has verified the data disclosed by reviewing the original assay certificates against the drill database and checking the QA/QC results. There were no limitations on the verification. The Mineral Resource Estimate summarized below was prepared by an independent Qualified Person, as stated in that section.
About Galloper Gold Corp.
Galloper Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned flagship Glover Island Gold Project in western Newfoundland. The Company holds a dominant land position on Glover Island, including the Lunch Pond South Extension (LPSE) deposit, which hosts a current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, and is drilling to expand the resource along the approximately 11 km Glover Island Trend. Galloper's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol BOOM and on the OTC Pink market under the symbol GGDCF.
About Glover Island
The Glover Island Property, located on Glover Island in Grand Lake, west-central Newfoundland, approximately 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licenses covering 11,721 hectares, including Extended Map Staked License 039547M covering the former Exempt Mineral Land that hosts the LPSE deposit. (Note: Renewal of four of the thirteen licenses is in process as final reporting documents have been submitted to the ministry for review and approval). Glover Island lies along the Baie Verte-Brompton Line/Cabot Fault Zone, a major crustal boundary between the Humber and Dunnage zones. The LPSE deposit lies at the southwestern end of the Glover Island Trend, an approximately 11 km long mineralized corridor hosting numerous gold prospects and showings.
The LPSE deposit hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.124 million tonnes grading 1.20 g/t Au for 121,000 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.692 million tonnes grading 1.02 g/t Au for 219,000 ounces of gold, at a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off within an optimized pit shell (effective date April 6, 2026). The estimate was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, using a gold price of US$3,500/oz, an exchange rate of US$0.72 = C$1.00, 95% process recovery, and costs of C$3/t mining, C$32/t processing and C$5/t G&A. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., is an independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. For further details, see the technical report titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Glover Island Gold Property, Grand Lake Area, West-Central Newfoundland, Canada", effective April 6, 2026, available under Galloper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Company Contact:
Tel: 778-655-9266
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about pending assay results, planned analytical work, and the potential extent and continuity of mineralization on the Glover Island Property. These statements are based on assumptions including that pending assays will be received and reported in the normal course, that laboratory results are accurate, and that the Company will maintain access to the Property and obtain the financing required for further work. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.
Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325768