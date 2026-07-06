Galantas Gold Grants RSUs and Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V:GAL)(AIM:GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") reports that on 4 July 2026 (the "Date of Grant"), the Board allotted and reserved 33,650,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company ("Participants"), consisting of a right to receive a share, cash payment or a combination thereof upon settlement of such RSU in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 15, 2026 (the "Plan"). The method of settlement of the RSUs is fully at the discretion of the Board as administrators of the Plan.

Participant

Role at the Company

RSUs

Mario Stifano

Chief Executive Officer

10,000,000

Roisin Magee

Director

2,000,000

David Cather

Director

1,250,000

James Clancy

Director

1,250,000

Brent Omland

Director

1,250,000

Lawrence Roulston

Director

1,250,000

Dorian L. Nicol

Geologist Consultant

1,250,000

Robert Sedgemore

Senior Vice President, Operations

1,250,000

Andreas L'Abbe

Chief Financial Officer

2,500,000

Alan Buckley

Consultant

500,000

George Duguay

Corporate Secretary

650,000

Others

Officers, employees and consultants

10,500,000

TOTAL

33,650,000

The RSUs will vest in accordance with the following schedule:

(a)

1/3 of the RSUs will vest on July 4, 2027;

(b)

1/3 of the RSUs will vest on January 1, 2028; and

(c)

1/3 of the RSUs will vest on January 1, 2029;

If an RSU expires during a closed period imposed by the Company or at a time when undisclosed material information exists, the expiry date of the RSU will automatically extend to the date that is 10 business days after the closed period is lifted.

The Company also reports that on 4 July 2026, it granted 775,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to consultants, pursuant to the Company's Plan which was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 15, 2026.

500,000 Options have been granted to a consultant and will vest immediately. The remaining 275,000 Options have been granted to another consultant, vesting in four equal tranches over the next 12 months. The exercise price for the Options is $0.55, and the Options shall expire on the date which is five (5) years from the Date of Grant.

The Company's Plan allows for the aggregate number of shares that may be reserved for issuance under this Plan as up to 10% percent of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares. The total number of shares under the Plan outstanding prior to this award was 4,630,000, which results in the total number of shares now outstanding for the Company being 39,055,000, representing 4.71% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, which total 829,625,590.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Company is admitted to trading on AIM and accordingly, further disclosure on the matter can be found on the Company's profile on the London Stock Exchange website.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "UK MAR") which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

  1. Mario Stifano

  2. Roisin Magee

  3. David Cather

  4. James Clancy

  5. Brent Omland

  6. Lawrence Roulston

  7. Dorian L. Nicol

  8. Robert Sedgemore

  9. Andreas L'Abbe

  10. Alan Buckley

  11. George Duguay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  1. Chief Executive Officer

  2. Director

  3. Director

  4. Director

  5. Director

  6. Director

  7. Geologist Consultant

  8. Senior Vice President, Operations

  9. Chief Financial Officer

  10. Consultant

  11. Corporate Secretary

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Galantas Gold Corporation

b)

LEI

213800JKVPLLKO4KVB93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES

CA36315W3012

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Restricted Share Units (RSUs)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

No price due to the nature of the transaction

Volumes

  1. 10,000,000

  2. 2,000,000

  3. 1,250,000

  4. 1,250,000

  5. 1,250,000

  6. 1,250,000

  7. 1,250,000

  8. 1,250,000

  9. 2,500,000

  10. 500,000

  11. 650,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

23,150,000

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation



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