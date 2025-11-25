Galactic Gold Corp. Strengthens Board of Directors

Galactic Gold Corp. Strengthens Board of Directors

Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Manley Guarducci, a mining engineer who has extensive experience in building and operating mines throughout the America's, to its Board of Directors.

Ken Berry, President & CEO commented, "Manley Guarducci has more than 30 years of proven mining experience in Canada, Mexico, Latin America, USA and Turkey, with such companies as Alamos Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc. with a reputation of optimizing operations and increasing both mine profitability and safety. Prior to his retirement, he served as Alamos Gold's, COO and VP of Operations and in his last 8 years at Alamos he was responsible for optimizing the Mulatos Mine prior to subsequent success in M&A activity creating the company that is the current Alamos Gold."

CEO Ken Berry further commented, "In fifteen months under Mr. Guarducci's direction, Alamos Gold's, Mulatos mining operations had improved significantly including 2 million man hours worked without an accident, with increasing gold production, substantially improved profitability and operational efficiencies. With a proven track record Mr. Garducci's appointment to Galactic Gold's board will strengthen an already accomplished Board of Directors."

Additionally, the Company announces stock options have been granted to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,680,000 million shares and issued restricted share and deferred units totalling 1,575,000 common shares. The stock options have been granted at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Galactic Gold Corp.,
Ken Berry
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:

Galactic Gold Corp., please contact Kenneth Berry,
Telephone: 604-220-6890 Email: ken@touchstonecapital.ca

or

Frank Lagiglia frank@galacticgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Gambier GoldTSXV:GGAUGold Investing
GGAU:CA
Gambier Gold

Gambier Gold

Focused on exploring and developing gold and cobalt assets in Canada.

Focused on exploring and developing gold and cobalt assets in Canada.
