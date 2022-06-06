Gaming Investing News

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store's more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala's place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.

This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform , and announced the company's upcoming launch of Spider Tanks , the world's first NFT esport.

"Epic is a pioneer and visionary in the video game industry. Gala Games' titles being available on the Epic Game Store brings legitimacy to this new genre of gaming," said John Osvald , President of Games at Gala Games. "Easy access to Web3 games is a turning point for those players who have not yet seen how digital ownership can enrich the gaming experience."

Gala's GRIT , a ride-or-die battle royale set in the Wild West, will be the inaugural blockchain game to be  available on the Epic Games Store. GRIT is a core battle royale game built on the Unreal Engine with realistic physics and unique twists. Players need to saddle up, ride and fight through town, building the best poker hand from found weapons to make a killing. Every game of GRIT is different, from Train Chase mode to Golden Horse , and will test your skills and strategy against other players in epic showdowns and shootouts. Players face off against a gang of gunslingers with more than 400 old-school gun variations. Play modes include solo, duo and squad. Showdowns take place on horseback to steam engine train tops, so players need to make sure their arsenal is ready for the deadly Calamity. Fans can wishlist the free game, launching later in 2022.

To celebrate Galaverse ( June 6-9, 2022 ) starting today in Malta , Gala Games will be offering a special sale of "The Gunslinger Box", which will unlock one of 10,000 GRIT avatars. Each character has it own specific perks and attributes that the owner can play as in game. Attributes are generative and will provide a unique look to each character. Owners will be able to take with them in game their preferred loadout of specific weapons' skins, providing them an advantage over their counterparts. The sale starts today for Galaverse attendees and opens up gradually across the week: Node Owners get access on June 7th and Gala Gold on June 8th . The public will have "The Gunslinger Box" sale access on June 9th . Each group will have access to the sale for a duration of 12 hours.

"Here at Team GRIT we are invested in this new ecosystem and see all the value that Web3 can bring to the gameplay experience," said Jon Mavor , Chief Technical Officer at Team GRIT.  "We are excited to be working with Gala Games and by our presence on the Epic Games Store. Web3 will make players' experiences in the Wild West even better."

More details about GRIT will be revealed over the course of Galaverse, June 6 - 8 in Malta .

About Gala Games

Gala Games is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games .

ABOUT TEAM GRIT

Team GRIT is a new game development and publishing company established by veteran industry insiders Bob Berry and Jon Mavor , creators of Planetary Annihilation and Monday Night Combat . Based out of Seattle , the development team is committed to making fun and engaging titles that bring players together. Their first game, GRIT , is an Old West battle royale.

For more information please visit
Game information - http://grit.game/
Company information - https://app.gala.games/
Join the conversation Discord @ GalaGames.Chat
@GoGalaGames
#GoGalaGames

Media Contacts:
Gala Games:
Susan Lusty : 337967@email4pr.com 415-269-0226
Lori Mezoff : 337967@email4pr.com 201-637-2895

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galas-web3-game-grit-now-easily-accessible-to-epic-games-stores-194m-players-301561780.html

SOURCE Gala Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Vanta Leagues Partners With AMLE as their Official Esports Partner

- Vanta has partnered with the Association for Middle Level Education to become the new official esports platform and partner of AMLE.

With this partnership, AMLE's membership of 35,000 educators will now be able to bring esports to their students via a safe, COPPA compliant platform. Starting this fall, schools can compete for free in AMLE's esports league and access expert esports coaching and development programming.

Keep reading... Show less

NEOPETS METAVERSE ANNOUNCES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF NFT.NYC

Neopets, the popular online site that for over two decades has inspired hundreds of millions of wide-eyed internet surfers through its virtual pets, mini games, and community forums, makes its Metaverse debut at one of New York's biggest NFT events with its latest project, Neopets Metaverse .

From June 20 to June 23 , the Neopets Metaverse team will attend the 4th annual NFT.NYC event, where they will be performing meet and greets, holding giveaways for Neopets merchandise, and presenting a sneak peek demo of a Metaverse mini-game.

Keep reading... Show less

Gambit Rewards Partners with the Largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer

Partnership introduces a new way for gamers to earn and play with their Gamelancer points

Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a new partnership with the world's largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer. Gamelancer's growing network of over 28 million followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming today. The partnership introduces Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming platform ("Loyalty Gaming") to Gamelancer's fast growing audience of social gamers.

Keep reading... Show less

gDEX Metaverse Announces Its Global Leadership

  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to build the world's most unique platform for gamers everywhere .
  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to solve some of the biggest problems (challenges) in the gaming industry—both Web2 and Web3 .

GDEX, a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse, today announced its key global leadership team. This team comprises veterans from various segments of both the crypto and gaming industries, with portfolios spanning some of the most well-known names in the world such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, JP Morgan, Disney, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, etc.

Keep reading... Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Kicks Off & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its special 5th Anniversary with the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and more in-game campaigns on Friday, June 3 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Keep reading... Show less

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), announces changes to its board of directors.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×