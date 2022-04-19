Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Aurinia stock between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, inclusive . The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing declining revenues and that ...

AUP:CA,AUPH