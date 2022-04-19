Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Aurinia stock between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing declining revenues and that the 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall short of expectations. On February 28, 2022, the Company announced its financial results for the full quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, including a year-over-year revenue decline and lower than expected sales outlook for 2022. On this news, the Company's stock fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Aurinia should contact the Firm prior to the June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VLTA IBM AUPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 14, 2022.

GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2022 .

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FB LCID ABBV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 6, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV ) securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their AbbVie investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TASK, AFRM and ABBV - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

