Fuse Battery Metals Engages Think Ink Marketing for Investor Relations and Marketing Services

(TheNewswire)
Maple Ridge, BC TheNewswire - November 11, 2026 Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTC: FSBMF, FRA: 43W3) announces that it has entered into an investor relations and marketing services agreement effective November 11, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services ("Think Ink Marketing"), a California limited liability company located at 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California, 92704, to provide marketing and public awareness services to the Company. The engagement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
Under the Agreement, Think Ink Marketing will provide investor relations services designed to increase investor awareness of the Company, which may include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements. Planned activities include, but are not limited to, native and display advertising on platforms such as Google and Taboola, video content distribution on platforms such as YouTube, social media coverage on platforms such as X, TikTok and Meta, and email distribution to subscribers of various investor newsletters. Think Ink Marketing has more than 25 years of experience working with public companies to build investor visibility and engagement.
The Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months commencing on the date of acceptance by the Exchange, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. Either party may terminate the Agreement upon thirty (30) days' prior written notice to the other party. In consideration of the Services, the Company shall pay the Consultant a monthly fee of US$10,000 during the initial six (6) month term, for an aggregate fee of US$60,000, subject to applicable Exchange requirements.
All marketing materials will be reviewed and approved in writing by the Company prior to public distribution. To the Company's knowledge, neither Think Ink Marketing nor its principals hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company, and no stock options or other securities have been or will be granted to Think Ink Marketing under the Agreement.
Think Ink will provide the Company with an opportunity to review all content describing the Company generated by or on behalf of Think Ink prior to its publication and Think Ink will not publish or distribute any content without the prior approval of the Company.
Think Ink does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm's length party.
The contact information for Think Ink is: Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc., 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704, Telephone: 310-760-2616, Email: claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.
About Fuse Battery Metals Inc. https://fusebatterymetals.com
Fuse Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.
Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east- northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agnico Mine.
Glencore Bucke/Teledyne Property
Situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario the Glencore Bucke Property adjoins, on its northeast corner, the former cobalt producing Agaunico Mine. From 1905 through to 1961, the Agaunico Mine produced a total of 4,350,000 lbs. of cobalt ("Co"), and 980,000 oz of silver ("Ag") (Cunningham-Dunlop, 1979). The amount of cobalt produced from the Agaunico Mine is greater than that of any other mine in the Cobalt Mining Camp. Production ceased in 1961 due to depressed Co prices and over-supply (Thomson, 1964). The Glencore property is 100% owned by Fuse Cobalt subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement.
The associated Teledyne Property, located in Bucke and Lorrain Townships, consists of 5 patented mining claims totaling 79.1 ha, and 46 unpatented mining claim cells totaling approximately 700 ha. The Property is easily accessible by highway 567 and a well-maintained secondary road.
Over CAD$25 million has been spent thus far, (2020 dollars inflation-adjusted) on the Teledyne Property resulting in valuable infrastructure including a development ramp and a modern decline going down 500 ft parallel to the main cobalt mineralized vein. The Teledyne Property is subject to a production royalty in favor of New Found Gold and an off-take agreement in favor of Glencore Canada Corp., while the Glencore Bucke Property is subject to a back-in provision, production royalty, and an off-take agreement in favor of Glencore Canada Corp. Glencore PLC is the world's largest producer of cobalt. A significant portion of the cobalt that was produced at the Agaunico Mine was located along structures (Vein #15) that extended southward towards the northern boundary of the Teledyne Cobalt Property, currently 100% owned by FUSE. Mineralization was generally located within 125 ft (38.1 m) above the Huronian/Archean unconformity. Stoping widths of up to 50 ft (15.2 m) were not unusual at the Agaunico Mine (Cunningham-Dunlop, 1979).
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Tim Fernback"
Contact Information:
Email: info@fusebatterymetals.com
Phone: 236-521-0207
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Investor Relations Agreement (the "Agreement") with Think Ink Marketing, the anticipated investor relations and promotional activities, the expected benefits of such activities, the term of the Agreement and the receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include delays in or failure to obtain Exchange acceptance, early termination of the Agreement, changes in market conditions and the possibility that the investor relations activities may not achieve their intended objectives. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.
The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the Exchange, and there can be no assurance that such acceptance will be obtained.
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