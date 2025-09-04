Kairos Minerals

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

Wide and high-grade results from Main Hill drilling point to resource growth; additional drilling extending ‘Monster Zone’ now completed with results awaited

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further nine diamond holes at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Drill results are from Main Hill (five holes), Breccia Hill (one hole) and Pebble Mound (three holes) Table 1) and are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1), drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-sections (Figures 4 and 5).Latest results are from drilling at Mt York’s Main Hill, which remains a very large resource target for the Company.

Highlights

  • Results received from a further nine holes at Mt York Gold Project, mainly shallow extensional drilling from Main Hill. Best intercepts include:
    • 84m @ 1.10 g/t Au from 38m (within an envelope of 144m @ 0.90 g/t Au from 8m) including 20m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 38m (25MYDD041)
    • 6m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 26m and 14m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 62m (25MYDD042)
    • 1.65m @ 14.98 g/t Au from 100.35m (25MYDD043)
  • Main Hill alone is emerging as a mineralised zone up to 100m wide, >1km long target with multiple, wide zones of gold mineralisation open at depth and along-strike
  • These results validate Kairos’ new structural model predicting wide zones of gold mineralisation in the heart of Main Hill that could add significant ounces
  • Five diamond holes completed to follow up and test extensions of the ‘Monster Zone’ hit of 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au in hole 25MYDD0311 - results awaited
  • Stage 1 Mt York drilling is an 80-hole, 18,000m resource expansion program with 59 holes for 15,509m now completed, ahead of schedule and on budget
  • Results expected to positively impact an updated resource estimate

Kairos Managing Director Dr Peter Turner said:

“Drilling into Main Hill Prospect was highly anticipated by the technical team and has been very rewarding. These latest drilling results are significant for several reasons.

“Firstly, they confirm consistent wide zones of gold mineralisation at Main Hill consistent with the very wide and thickest parts of the banded iron formation that make up the largest hill over the 3km long mineralised trend.

“Secondly, they confirm the presence of higher-grade gold mineralisation within the lower- grade envelope Main Trend, and in many cases, multiple zones of higher-grade gold.

“In early August, we announced the discovery of a new wide zone of mineralisation we called ‘Monster’ that we believe will have a positive impact on the next resource estimate. Five additional drill holes have now been completed testing the Monster zone, with results awaited, and we are planning further additional drilling to better understand this exciting new zone.

“We look forward to announcing those results, along with the remaining drill results for Main Hill, in coming weeks.”


