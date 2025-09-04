Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
September 03, 2025
Wide and high-grade results from Main Hill drilling point to resource growth; additional drilling extending ‘Monster Zone’ now completed with results awaited
Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further nine diamond holes at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Drill results are from Main Hill (five holes), Breccia Hill (one hole) and Pebble Mound (three holes) Table 1) and are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1), drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-sections (Figures 4 and 5).Latest results are from drilling at Mt York’s Main Hill, which remains a very large resource target for the Company.
Highlights
- Results received from a further nine holes at Mt York Gold Project, mainly shallow extensional drilling from Main Hill. Best intercepts include:
- 84m @ 1.10 g/t Au from 38m (within an envelope of 144m @ 0.90 g/t Au from 8m) including 20m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 38m (25MYDD041)
- 6m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 26m and 14m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 62m (25MYDD042)
- 1.65m @ 14.98 g/t Au from 100.35m (25MYDD043)
- Main Hill alone is emerging as a mineralised zone up to 100m wide, >1km long target with multiple, wide zones of gold mineralisation open at depth and along-strike
- These results validate Kairos’ new structural model predicting wide zones of gold mineralisation in the heart of Main Hill that could add significant ounces
- Five diamond holes completed to follow up and test extensions of the ‘Monster Zone’ hit of 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au in hole 25MYDD0311 - results awaited
- Stage 1 Mt York drilling is an 80-hole, 18,000m resource expansion program with 59 holes for 15,509m now completed, ahead of schedule and on budget
- Results expected to positively impact an updated resource estimate
Kairos Managing Director Dr Peter Turner said:
“Drilling into Main Hill Prospect was highly anticipated by the technical team and has been very rewarding. These latest drilling results are significant for several reasons.
“Firstly, they confirm consistent wide zones of gold mineralisation at Main Hill consistent with the very wide and thickest parts of the banded iron formation that make up the largest hill over the 3km long mineralised trend.
“Secondly, they confirm the presence of higher-grade gold mineralisation within the lower- grade envelope Main Trend, and in many cases, multiple zones of higher-grade gold.
“In early August, we announced the discovery of a new wide zone of mineralisation we called ‘Monster’ that we believe will have a positive impact on the next resource estimate. Five additional drill holes have now been completed testing the Monster zone, with results awaited, and we are planning further additional drilling to better understand this exciting new zone.
“We look forward to announcing those results, along with the remaining drill results for Main Hill, in coming weeks.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kairos Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
30m
Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTC:HWTNF) is a Vancouver-based exploration company advancing the Prince Silver project in southeastern Nevada. In July 2025, the company completed the transformational acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation and rebranded from Hawthorn Resources to Prince Silver Corp. The flagship Prince project is a district-scale, past-producing silver-gold-zinc-manganese carbonate replacement system, historically mined for silver and base metals in the early to mid-1900s.
Aerial view of the Prince silver project
Fully funded and technically refreshed, the company’s near-term priority is to validate and build upon the 129 historic drill holes (over 16,600 m) completed on the property, with the goal of converting the large JORC-compliant exploration target into a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource.
A drill program is scheduled to begin in early September 2025, targeting the validation of legacy data, step-outs along mineralized trends, and continuity across the deposit’s multiple mantos, veins, and breccia zones. In parallel, the company will undertake metallurgical test work, geophysical refinement, and updated geological modeling to support a modern pit-constrained resource and underpin a longer-term development strategy.
Company Highlights
- Flagship project: 100 percent ownership of the historic Prince silver mine in Lincoln County, Nevada, an open, near-surface silver-gold-zinc carbonate replacement deposit with a 25 to 43 Mt exploration target and strong historic grades.
- The company’s second project, Stampede Gap, is about 15 km north west of the Prince mine. Stampede Gap is a large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum with an extensive alteration zone that presents a deep seated exploration target.
- Clean corporate reset: Hawthorn Resources completed the Stampede Metals acquisition and re-listed as Prince Silver Corp. on July 11, 2025, issuing 15 million shares for the acquisition and raising ~C$4 million in gross proceeds to fund drilling.
- Fully funded summer drill program: ~6,500-m reverse-circulation set to begin early Sept 2025 to validate historic holes and step out along strike/dip to expand known mineralization and potential resources. .
- Tight share structure: 45.9 million shares outstanding post-financing; Stampede shareholders voluntarily locked-up for 12 months.
- Experienced, hands-on leadership: President Ralph Shearing, plus new directors Robert Wrixon and Darrell Rader, add mine-building, corporate and capital-markets depth to the company’s leadership team.
This Prince Silver profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC) to receive an Investor Presentation
1h
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
3h
Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term
Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.
In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
4h
Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says
Asra Minerals’ (ASX:ASR) recent drill results from its Leonora South gold project in Western Australia have confirmed “economic mineralisation” comparable to operating, high-grade gold mines in the region, said Paul Stephen, the company’s managing director.
“The challenge for the Kookynie area … is it's been mined since 1880 — generally very high grade, but generally narrow veins. And our recent intersection of 14 metre widths, very shallow, 10 metres from surface, is really reflective of our aim to change that narrative, so that we're actually chasing more economic and more mineable mineralisation,” Stephen said.
He added that the results compare favourably with high-grade historic mines in the region, like Cosmopolitan, which closed down in 1922, and current operating mines like Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) Leonora operations.
“I think what we're seeing now with Eclipse and Challenge, and where we're drilling, is hopefully a repeat of that style of mineralisation,” Stephen said.
Watch the full interview with Asra Minerals Managing Director Paul Stephens above.
7h
Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA
Three exploration licenses located within 40km of the Telfer Gold Mine Western Australia
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Paterson Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Project ("The Paterson Project"), that covers 888km2 in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc (Figure 1).
Highlights:
- The Paterson Project covers 888km2 of granted Exploration tenure, 40km south west of Greatland Gold Plc's (GGP London and ASX) Telfer Gold Copper Mine. Telfer has produced 15Moz of gold and combined with Havieron hosts a total of 10.2Moz Au in resources.
- Drilling last completed in 1987 with multiple significant drilling intercepts including:
- 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
- Including 9m @ 2.6% Cu, 456ppm Mo
- 9m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 272ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC6)
- Including 5m @3.1% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 430ppm Mo
- 11m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 181ppm Mo from 83m (87WDRC8)
- Including 7m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 250ppm Mo
- 13m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.29g/t Au from 107m (87WDRC14)
- Including 6m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.27g/t Au
- 8m @ 0.7% Cu, 310ppm Mo from 98m (87WDRC7)
- Including 1m @ 3.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, 560ppm Mo
- 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
- Historic exploration looking for copper not gold
- Significant drilling intercepts are shallow and can be targeted using RC drilling
- Multiple geophysical targets identified which are yet to be drill tested
- Targets associated with magnetic lows and gravity highs
- Mobile MT, a technique utilised by industry players and the Telfer Mine in the Paterson Province, to be used over the Paterson Project area
- The Paterson Project also surrounds the Kintyre Uranium Project owned by global major Cameco Corp. Kintyre hosts a total indicated resource of 53.5Mlb U3O8
Tom Evans, Cloudbreak's MD, commented; "I am excited and delighted we have been able to secure exclusivity on this fantastic opportunity to acquire this asset, in a jurisdiction with significant activity and recent proven success. Located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc.
Technological advances in geophysics since the 80's have improved greatly with the success of Mobile MT in the Paterson Province, we intend to start off with this geophysical survey, to use as another vector and data layer to refine and rank drill targets not only for copper but for gold as well.
I am excited, for the Company and its shareholders, as we progress this great opportunity and I look forward to updating the market as our exploration programs progress."
Location
The Paterson Project (Figure 1) directly surrounds the Kintyre Uranium Deposit and is located 40km south-south-west of Greatland Gold Plc's Telfer Gold-Copper Mine.
Figure 1: Location Plan
Exploration Completed
The Wanderer Prospect (Figure 2 and 3) was drilled between 1987 and 1990 by CRA (at significantly lower prevailing copper and gold prices) as part of its uranium exploration expenditure across its nearby Kintyre Project. The majority of drilling was only drilled to 100m from the surface, with multiple holes logged as ending in mineralisation. No follow‐up drilling has occurred in the 35 years since then. Forty-two drill holes were drilled at the Wanderer Prospect on E45/5358 tenement.
Multiple significant drilling intercepts include:
- 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
- Including 9m @ 2.6% Cu, 456ppm Mo
- 9m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 272ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC6)
- Including 5m @3.1% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 430ppm Mo
- 11m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 181ppm Mo from 83m (87WDRC8)
- Including 7m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 250ppm Mo
- 13m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.29g/t Au from 107m (87WDRC14)
- Including 6m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.27g/t Au
- 8m @ 0.7% Cu, 310ppm Mo from 98m (87WDRC7)
- Including 1m @ 3.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, 560ppm Mo
Figure 2: Wanderer Prospect Drill Section
Figure 3: Wanderer Prospect- Drill Collar Plan and Mineralised Trend
Deal Terms
Cloudbreak has paid a A$20,000 option fee to secure two months exclusive due diligence across the Paterson Project. If Cloudbreak elects to proceed, it can acquire a 90% interest in the project via the issue of 330,000,000 shares to Mammoth Minerals Ltd (ASX:M79, "Mammoth"). Mammoth is to retain a 10% free carried interest in the Project until the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study with a positive NPV.
Tenure
The Project consists of three granted exploration licences E45/5358, E45/5391 and E45/6244 covering a land area of 888km2.
The ground is contiguous to the west, of the Cottesloe base-metal project held by Wishbone Gold Plc.
Regional Geology
The Paterson Orogen is a 2,000km long arcuate belt of folded and metamorphosed sedimentary and igneous rocks that range in age from predominantly Palaeoproterozoic to Neoproterozoic with limited outcrops of Archaean rocks.
The eastern margin of the Paterson Orogen is masked by younger Proterozoic to Phanerozoic sedimentary rocks (Officer and Canning Basins) with sedimentary units of the late Proterozoic Savory Basin on-lapping to the southwest. The main outcropping stratigraphic packages across the bulk of the Paterson Project are the lowermost member of the Mesoproterozoic to Neoproterozoic Yeneena Group, the Coolbro Sandstone, and the Paleoproterozoic Rudall Metamorphic Complex.
Local Geology
The Paleoproterozoic Rudall Metamorphic Complex hosts the Central Tenements surrounding the Kintyre Uranium deposit. At and around Kintyre, the prospective Yandagooge Formation outcrops within the Yandagooge Inlier, consisting of a "basement high" of Rudall Metamorphic Complex surrounded by Neoproterozoic sandstone and Permian glacial tillite. The basement sequence has undergone a minimum of four deformation episodes and is unconformably overlain by Neoproterozoic sandstone and conglomerate deposits of the Yeneena Basin, which have seen at least one major deformation episode.
The dominant host-rock to mineralisation at Kintyre is a garnet-rich, chert-banded, calc-silicate magnetite schistose rock, sandwiched between carbonates and shales of the Yandagooge Formation. These are amphibolite facies metamorphosed rocks, later retrogressively metamorphosed to greenschist facies during or prior to the principal mineralisation phase. Late in syn-D3 or during D4 uranium-bearing, hydrothermal fluids were introduced into the system, depositing pitchblende within northeast dipping dilational zones developed in the S3 cleavage.
In the Kintyre area, the Yandagooge Inlier is surrounded by Coolbro Sandstone, which comprises a thick quartz sandstone sequence with intercalated carbonaceous mudstone and shale interbeds (Jackson & Andrew, 1990). The Coolbro Sandstone, which represents the basal formation of the low-grade metamorphic Neoproterozoic Yeneena Supergroup, exhibits a strong slaty cleavage and has been isoclinally folded and deformed around NW trending axes.
The Central Tenements around the Kintyre deposit are predominantly covered by outcropping northwest-southeast trending, northerly dipping, and folded Coolbro sandstone. Aeolian sand covers areas in the west-central and southeast portions of the tenement. It is believed that these areas are directly underlain by an inlier of the Yandagooge Formation Rudall Metamorphics (Jackson & Andrew, 1990). Rudall Metamorphics outcrop in the west-central area and near the south-eastern corner of the tenement. The north eastern edge of the tenement has outcropping northwest-southeast trending, northerly dipping, and folded Broadhurst Formation.
Exploration Potential and Prospectivity
The Paterson Province hosts several major copper and gold operations, including the Nifty copper mine and the world-class Telfer gold mine. More recently, several new copper-gold discoveries have been made at Winu (Rio Tinto) and Havieron (Greatland Resources PLC???).
A review of a compilation of available geophysical data reprocessed using modern techniques highlights multiple anomalies, including a large "bullseye" magnetic anomaly at Wanderer Prospect within the Central Tenements. The Wanderer Copper-Gold Prospect, first discovered by CRA in 1987, reveals the presence of significant copper, gold and molybdenum values in a wide zone of iron‐oxide alteration extending across more than 1 km of strike. In addition, geochemical assemblage (Cu-Au-Mo) is potentially indicative of a porphyry intrusion as the source of mineralisation. Several other targets with low-magnetics/high gravity signatures have been identified.
At a regional scale, the Paterson Province has potential for large intrusive-related copper and gold targets undercover, requiring geophysical methods, such as Mobile MT by Expert Geophysics Limited, that has been successfully used in the Paterson Province as means of primary target identification.
A review of geophysical and structural data (Figure 4), has identified several compelling exploration opportunities around the existing Wanderer copper-gold project.
Figure 4: RTP Magnetics Left and Gravity Right, illustrating numerous coincident magnetic low and gravity high targets
This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).
For additional information please contact:
Cloudbreak Discovery PLC
Peter Huljich, Chairman
Tom Evans, Managing Director
Tel: +44 207 887 6139
Tel: +44 7851 703440
Novum Securities (Financial Adviser)
David Coffman / Anastassiya Eley
Tel: +44 7399 9400
About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC
Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource explorer and project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on mineral exploration and energy opportunities with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value.
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiaries, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities with high intrinsic value.
Cloudbreak's generative model across the mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing in the commodity cycle.
Competent Persons Statement
The Information in this report that relates to exploration results, mineral resources or ore reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Edward Mead, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a consultant to Cloudbreak Discovery Plc and employed by Doraleda Pty Ltd. Mr Mead has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the `Australian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr Mead consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.
Table 1: Significant Assays (>0.3% Cu or 0.3ppm Au)
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Cu %
Au
Mo ppm
87WDRC1
25
28
3
0.30%
0
6
87WDRC10
53
54
1
0.31%
0.25
350
87WDRC12
111
115
4
0.70%
0.35
18
87WDRC13
101
102
1
0.34%
0.07
34
87WDRC13
102
103
1
0.35%
0.09
40
87WDRC13
105
106
1
1.11%
0.12
18
87WDRC13
108
109
1
0.45%
0.04
33
87WDRC13
109
110
1
0.88%
0.06
37
87WDRC13
110
111
1
0.63%
0.16
43
87WDRC13
111
112
1
0.83%
0.09
38
87WDRC14
77
78
1
1.22%
0.15
145
87WDRC14
107
110
3
0.56%
0.17
74
87WDRC14
110
112
2
0.25%
0.65
18
87WDRC14
114
115
1
2.11%
0.59
26
87WDRC14
115
116
1
1.17%
0.17
29
87WDRC14
116
118
2
2.68%
0.28
22
87WDRC14
118
120
2
1.82%
0.15
30
87WDRC17
0
5
5
0.01%
0.38
21
87WDRC2
84
85
1
0.53%
0.02
460
87WDRC2
88
89
1
0.89%
0.04
280
87WDRC2
89
90
1
1.15%
0.04
1270
87WDRC2
90
91
1
1.68%
0.03
1000
87WDRC2
91
92
1
4.00%
0.09
610
87WDRC2
92
93
1
3.61%
0.06
620
87WDRC2
93
94
1
6.51%
0.06
220
87WDRC2
94
95
1
1.20%
0.01
15
87WDRC2
95
97
2
2.34%
0.03
44
87WDRC2
97
99
2
0.52%
0.03
40
87WDRC2
99
101
2
0.32%
0.01
49
87WDRC22
75
80
5
0.62%
0.16
13
87WDRC22
80
85
5
0.10%
0.3
9
87WDRC24
70
73
3
0.33%
0.04
34
87WDRC24
73
77
4
0.71%
0.09
41
87WDRC24
77
80
3
0.61%
0.06
30
87WDRC26
82
86
4
0.68%
0.09
28
87WDRC3
83
84
1
0.45%
0.01
7
87WDRC3
85
86
1
0.52%
0.07
140
87WDRC3
86
88
2
0.42%
0.03
69
87WDRC6
84
85
1
5.18%
0.29
620
87WDRC6
85
86
1
2.60%
0.22
720
87WDRC6
86
87
1
2.56%
0.21
350
87WDRC6
87
88
1
2.31%
0.18
290
87WDRC6
88
89
1
3.05%
0.11
169
87WDRC6
89
90
1
1.01%
0.1
81
87WDRC6
90
91
1
0.57%
0.04
59
87WDRC6
91
92
1
0.42%
0.03
42
87WDRC6
92
93
1
0.72%
0.04
121
87WDRC7
98
103
5
0.31%
0.01
46
87WDRC7
103
104
1
3.27%
0.22
560
87WDRC7
104
105
1
0.71%
0.08
360
87WDRC7
105
106
1
0.34%
0.09
1330
87WDRC8
83
84
1
0.88%
0.11
200
87WDRC8
84
85
1
2.01%
0.26
280
87WDRC8
85
86
1
2.18%
0.14
178
87WDRC8
86
87
1
2.02%
0.15
260
87WDRC8
87
88
1
3.23%
0.18
420
87WDRC8
88
89
1
2.59%
0.11
210
87WDRC8
89
90
1
1.81%
0.08
200
87WDRC8
90
92
2
0.39%
0.01
43
87WDRC8
92
94
2
0.70%
0.03
77
88WDD03
89
90
1
0.67%
0.04
53
88WDD03
90
91
1
0.36%
0.03
40
88WDD03
190
191
1
0.61%
0.08
78
88WDD03
191
192
1
0.43%
0.06
87
88WDRC27
43
44
1
0.19%
0.99
24
88WDRC28
58
62
4
0.48%
0
11
88WDRC36
90
95
5
0.32%
0.02
9
88WDRC36
95
100
5
0.46%
0.1
20
Table 2: Collar location and Hole Type
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL (m)
Total Depth (m)
Dip
Azimuth
Hole Type
87WDRC1
402140
7521450
430
104
-60
180
RC
87WDRC2
402180
7521450
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC3
402220
7521450
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC4
402200
7521410
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC5
402170
7521410
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC6
402160
7521450
430
116
-60
180
RC
87WDRC7
402180
7521470
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC8
402200
7521450
430
109
-60
180
RC
87WDRC9
402260
7521450
430
98
-60
180
RC
87WDRC10
402060
7521460
430
89
-60
180
RC
87WDRC11
402030
7521480
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC12
402010
7521440
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC13
401250
7521520
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC14
401250
7521480
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC15
401210
7521520
450
114
-90
0
RC
87WDRC16
401250
7521560
450
109
-90
0
RC
87WDRC17
401290
7521520
450
115
-90
0
RC
87WDRC18
401330
7521490
450
119
-90
0
RC
87WDRC19
401170
7521600
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC20
401210
7521560
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC21
401250
7521440
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC22
401642
7521465
450
98
-60
180
RC
87WDRC23
401658
7521465
450
100
-60
180
RC
87WDRC24
401675
7521465
450
100
-60
180
RC
87WDRC25
401700
7521465
450
96
-60
180
RC
87WDRC26
401662
7521493
450
100
-60
180
RC
88WDRC27
401245
7521605
450
80
-60
240
RC
88WDRC28
401280
7521600
450
81
-60
240
RC
88WDRC29
401220
7521690
450
69
-60
250
RC
88WDRC30
401140
7521760
451
54
-60
250
RC
88WDRC31
401135
7521800
448
69
-60
240
RC
88WDRC32
401250
7521750
450
106
-90
0
RC
88WDRC33
401250
7521700
440
87
-60
200
RC
88WDRC34
401250
7521335
450
105
-90
0
RC
88WDRC35
401950
7521360
430
106
-90
0
RC
88WDRC36
401950
7521285
450
106
-90
0
RC
88WDRC37
401950
7521425
440
106
-90
0
RC
87WDD01
401950
7521500
415
287.7
-61
181
DD
87WDD02
401985
7521555
440
117
-70
180
DD
88WDD03
401250
7521500
420
212.7
-90
0
DD
88WDD04
402180
7521480
434
200.8
-90
0
DD
90WDD05
401950
7521425
440
409.9
-90
0
DD
8h
