Avenira Limited

Further MOU Extension with Aleees and NT Government

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Ltd (“Aleees”) and the Northern Territory (“NT”) Government has agreed to further extend and amend the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) initially executed in September 20221 and extended in July 20232.

Parties have now agreed a revised project development timeline below:

The MOU builds on the ongoing project development workstreams undertaken by Avenira, Aleees and the NT government. The extension is valid until 30 June 2025.

Avenira continues to pursue the LFP battery manufacturing project following the completion of a positive Scoping Study3, which demonstrated the strong economic and technical viability of the project.

Under the September 2022 announcement, a tripartite non-binding MOU was signed whereby Avenira, Aleees and the NT Government would work towards the development of a LFP battery cathode manufacturing facility, with the NT Government assisting and advising where appropriate in relation to necessary infrastructure including water, energy, power, telecommunications, road, port and rail access and service requirements.

This agreement has been extended to 30 June 2025 to allow the NT Government to continue to provide Aleees and Avenira with support through to the completion of the next stage studies.

Commenting on the extension of the MOU, Avenira’s Charman and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Clark, said:

“The MOU extension demonstrates the continuing support of the Northern Territory Government and Aleees with this significant LFP cathode project in Darwin.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Pursuit Minerals

Substantial High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Prospectus

Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect

Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Keeps Soaring with 58 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 3.38 points last week to close at 570.71.

Statistics Canada released its mining statistics for 2022 this past Thursday (June 20). The data shows that metal ore mining brought in C$39.11 billion to the economy for the year, an increase of around C$636.8 million from 2021.

Leading the way were the base metals copper, nickel, lead and zinc with C$13.2 billion in combined revenue; nickel-copper ore mining headlined the section with revenue of C$7.23 billion. Its own category, iron ore mining brought in C$10.65 billion in revenue, while revenue from gold and silver totaled C$13.18 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Talga Group

SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement (“Agreement”) with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga’s Aero Lithium Project (“Aero”) in Sweden.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium Executive Chairman and Interim CEO Steve Kessler.

Cleantech Lithium’s ASX Listing Taps into Sustainability-focused Investors

The decision to list on the ASX is a significant strategy for Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL), according to Steve Kessler, the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO. Already listed on the AIM market in the UK, the company recognises the advantages of dual listing in Australia, a country well-versed in mining and resource investments.

“There's deeper pools of finance available in Australia for mining and resource stocks,” Kessler explained. "And there's a greater knowledge of mining amongst the retail public, particularly in lithium."

Australia’s familiarity with lithium means there is natural synergy and substantial market knowledge among investors. Kessler noted that the company's leading shareholder, Regal Funds from Sydney, underscores the value of this dual listing as a vehicle to tap into broader financial resources and an informed investor base.

Keep reading...Show less

×