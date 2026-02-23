Furnish Your Way: Article Brings Klarna's Flexible Payments to Furniture Shoppers

New collaboration taps into growing demand for flexible payments as consumers make bigger home purchases online

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced a new partnership with Article, a leading modern furniture brand offering thoughtfully designed pieces at great prices. The collaboration brings Klarna's flexible payment options to Article's online checkout across the U.S. and Canada giving shoppers more control when purchasing high-value furniture and décor.

Home essentials is one of Klarna's fastest-growing categories in North America, as consumers increasingly turn to flexible payments for big-ticket home purchases like sofas, dining sets, and bedroom furniture. With the average price of an Article sofa around $1,500, the partnership reflects broader consumer demand for payment flexibility on larger purchases.

With Klarna now available at checkout, Article customers can choose to pay in full, split purchases into four interest-free payments, or finance larger orders over time, making it easier to invest in quality pieces while staying in control of how they pay.

"Furniture is one of the most considered purchases consumers make online, and flexibility matters," said Steven Clarke, Head of Klarna Canada . "By partnering with Article, we're meeting consumers at the moment they're making meaningful investments in their homes, while continuing to expand Klarna's momentum in the furniture category."

Since 2013, Article has earned the trust of millions of customers by delivering modern, well-designed furniture at accessible prices through an easy, digital-first shopping experience. As more consumers prioritize style, value and durability, Article continues to resonate with shoppers across the U.S. and Canada looking to create a stylish home that's built to last.

"Creating a stylish home should be easy and attainable," said Olivia Buhren, Director of Sales and Service at Article. "Our goal has always been to make shopping for modern furniture effortless. Partnering with Klarna gives our customers clear, flexible payment options that put them in control, so they can furnish their homes with confidence."

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

About Article

Article makes it easy to create a stylish home at a great price. The modern furniture brand offers well-designed, high-quality pieces that balance style, durability, and exceptional value, delivered through a simple, stress-free shopping experience. Article's curated assortment includes mid-century, Scandinavian, and contemporary designs made for real life. Since launching in 2013, Article has delivered nearly three million orders to customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit article.com .

