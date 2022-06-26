GamingInvesting News

Full Sail University and XP League are honored to celebrate two Full Sail students being named scholarship recipients during the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals. A total of $10,000 in scholarships were awarded during the event with both of the selected students receiving $5,000 each based on exhibiting exceptional professionalism and creative talent while contributing to the event, in addition to good academic standing. These scholarships will be applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university.

Full Sail University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Full Sail University)

The Full Sail student scholarship recipients are:

Megan Foy

Quinn Sherr

"We were proud to award these scholarships to two very deserving Full Sail students, Megan Foy and Quinn Sherr ," said Jay Melamed , CEO of XP League. "It warms our hearts that we are able to assist them on this journey as they prepare for longstanding careers in the esports, STEM, and entertainment industries."

The 2021-2022 North American Finals took place on June 25-26, 2022 , and is the largest esports gameplay event on Full Sail University's campus to date. The two-day event featured 200 players and 72 gameplay stations hosted across two of the university's industry leading event facilities, Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, as well as the university's on campus live performance venue, Full Sail Live. The university's staff, faculty, graduates, and students joined forces to bring the multi-day event to life from a production standpoint – everything from audiovisual production and show flow, to creative and streaming.

"We would like to extend a huge thank you to the XP League team for being a great partner and for supporting our students on their professional journeys," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports and Project Development at Full Sail University. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with XP League in the future."

To learn more about the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals, click here .

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020 , XP League has quickly grown to 36 territories across the U.S. and Canada as of August 2021. Please visit https://www.xpleague.com/ to learn more.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine , named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review , and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR ® , Emmy ® , GRAMMY ® , ADDY ® , MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-sail-university-students-awarded-scholarships-at-xp-leagues-2021-2022-north-american-finals-301575373.html

SOURCE Full Sail University

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WowWee® Multiplies the Magic of the Got2Glow Fairies Brand with New Fairy Finders, Roblox Game & More

In Celebration of International Fairy Day, The Hit Toy Line Expands the Magic of Finding Fairies Everywhere with a New Baby Fairy Finder, Fairy Pet Finders, and a Find The Glowing Fairies Roblox Game.

WowWee® a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and the makers of Fingerlings®, My Squishy Little Dumplings™ and more, today announced major expansions to its hit Got2Glow Fairies brand. To celebrate International Fairy Day today, WowWee is launching the Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder™, two Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finders™, and a Find the Glowing Fairies Roblox game. Building off last year's success of the Got2Glow Fairy Finders™, the hit tech toy that put fairies at kids' fingertips and topped countless hot toy lists en route to becoming a 2022 TOTY Finalist for Collectible Toy of the Year, these enchanting additions make for even more magical experiences as kids explore and discover more virtual fairies than ever before!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Smilegate Launches Global CBT for New Multi-Platform MMORPG, TeeTiny Online

TeeTiny Online, a space where players from all around the world can gather to play, is coming soon

  • TeeTiny Online, Smilegate Megaport's first MMORPG for a global community
  • Global CBT, one global server for all, auto-translation feature, gameplay possible with players from around the world

Smilegate Megaport (CEO Ina Jang ) has announced that it will hold a global CBT (Closed Beta Test, an anonymous pilot test) for TeeTiny Online, a new multi-platform MMORPG developed by TEENY.studio (Co-CEOs SeByoung Chae and HeeIl Yang ), which will last for two weeks from June 23 rd (Thu) until July 7 th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

JSAUX Takes The Lead In Steam Deck Accessories

JSAUX has been all the rage in the world of steam deck gaming recently, and rightly so.

JSAUX Steam Deck Accessories

The renowned digital accessories brand rolled out its steam deck docking station in June and became an instant hit amongst steam deck users around the globe.

Following the delay in the launch JSAUX ' s new accessory, the Steam Official Dock – the first third-party docking station made specifically for the steam deck – attracted attention and captured the imagination of many worldwide.

The all-new steam deck offers users multiple customisable and flexible options. Equipped with a desktop mode, the steam deck transforms into a PC gaming by connecting to a monitor or TV.

The docking station also acts as a stand for the steam deck, allowing gamers to optimise their playing experience, functionality, and aesthetics by playing while standing on a table.

Priced at $39.99 , the steam deck docking station is an affordable accessory for users, adding to its functional appeal. Furthermore, with plans for the second batch of products to start shipping globally by the end of June, steam deck gamers can expect to get their hands on their own docking station if they haven ' t already.

With a USB-C male and female and HDMI capabilities, the steam deck allows a stunning power input of 100W and output of 4K60Hz and supports high-intensity data transfers of up to 10Gbps. The advanced steam deck accessory further improves the user experience with a USB-A*2 that supports data transmission of up to 480Mbps and a power supply of 5V/1A. For more connectivity options, it also has an RJ45 option to support 100/ 10M networks.

This isn ' t the first JSAUX product that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of steam deck players worldwide. The brand offers an exclusive range of high-tech and comfort accessories to pair with the steam deck and provide an ultimate gaming experience. Going by the motto, " Connect More, Power More," JSAUX is changing the game with its accessories.

Like the docking stations, JSAUX protective standing case has also added comfort, convenience, and optimisation to steam deck gaming. Along with serving its core purpose of protecting the steam deck from dust and damage with high-quality TPU and PC material, the built-in stand allows users to place the device on any desk and continue gaming uninterrupted.

But that ' s not all. The protective standing case also boasts a reserve heat dissipation port, or in simple terms, a cool vent, that prevents the device from heating up during intense gameplay. Despite such improved features, the usability and gameplay remain as smooth as ever with the case's texture being incredibly adaptable for the skin and not affecting user control.

About JSAUX : JSAUX's range of steam deck accessories covers every area of the gaming experience ensuring users can keep their steam decks in perfect condition while maximising their gameplay performance. From screen glass and silicon cases to storage bags, 90° adapters, stand bases, and much more, the JSAUX collection has it all.

A brand built upon identifying customer needs and tailoring its products to fulfil them, JSAUX is much more than an electronics accessories supplier. Delivering power, enabling data transit, providing audio/video connectivity, and enhancing productivity, the company develops customer-centric solutions beyond what is available in the market.

Transforming its customers ' digital life with comfort, functionality, style, and performance is what drives the JSAUX brand!

Learn more at : www.jsaux.com

Media Contact: official@jsaux.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jsaux-takes-the-lead-in-steam-deck-accessories-301574250.html

SOURCE JSAUX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Hosts 2022 North American Finals in Orlando

First PCA Coach-Led Competitive Gaming League Holds Largest In-Person Youth
Esports Tournament in North America

XP League the first esports franchise in North America is gearing up to host its 2022 North American Finals at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress Esports Arena and Full Sail Live Venue, June 25 -26, 2022. In partnership with Full Sail University, the top 48 XP League teams, coaches, franchise owners and families will come together for the largest in-person youth esports tournament in North America.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 JUNE 2022

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 23 June 2022 all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 13 May 2022 were duly passed.

Poll Results

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Employees give an NPS of -29 to their organizations' online training, despite increased investment in e-learning

Gamelearn has launched its latest, interactive report, Contradictions of Corporate Training 2022 in which more than 1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals were surveyed. Results reveal that, although 64% of organizations increased their investment in digital training in the past year, there's still a mismatch between their e-learning offerings and employees' expectations .

Employees from organizations in different sectors were asked what they thought about the online training they received, and their verdict was alarming— they rated the e-learning at their companies with an average NPS of -29 . This is in-line with the typical ratings associated with e-learning, which is now exacerbated by digital burnout.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

