FRONTIER LITHIUM RECOGNIZED UNDER G7 CRITICAL MINERALS PRODUCTION ALLIANCE AND FEDERAL PERMITTING COORDINATION AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

FRONTIER LITHIUM RECOGNIZED UNDER G7 CRITICAL MINERALS PRODUCTION ALLIANCE AND FEDERAL PERMITTING COORDINATION AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

 Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTC: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's PAK Lithium Project (the "PAK Lithium Project" or the "Project") has been recognized as a strategic priority critical minerals development under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance announced earlier last week at the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) in Toronto. The Project has been included on the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance list announced by the Government of Canada under its 2025–2026 G7 Presidency, a list which highlights projects that can benefit from international cooperation and policy coordination to advance development and get more minerals from reliable, trusted allies to markets.

The announcement of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Panasonic Energy (Japan) for future lithium offtake from the refinery, as well as the conditional approval of a $2.3 million investment through NRCan's Global Partnerships Initiative to develop treatment options that support the valorization of its by-products, align well with G7 critical minerals priorities and highlight the importance of the PAK Lithium Project in helping develop a secure, localized North American battery supply chain.

In addition to this federal recognition, the PAK Lithium Project has also been approved as the first project under the Government of Canada's "Permitting Coordination for Clean Growth Projects" initiative, which supports projects not designated under the Canadian Impact Assessment Act. The Federal permitting coordination framework is administered by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") and the Clean Growth Office and is subject to the Cabinet Directive on Regulatory and Permitting Efficiency which sets out a service standard for issuing decisions on all Federal permits and authorizations of two years.

These platforms provide Frontier with coordinated federal permitting support through IAAC and the Clean Growth Office, including the development of a detailed permitting plan outlining federal authorization requirements, key milestones, and departmental responsibilities. The process also provides a single federal point of contact to facilitate collaboration among Federal departments and agencies involved in project approvals, as well it can provide transparency allowing Federal progress reporting through the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

"Canada has a unique opportunity to build a globally competitive critical minerals supply chain," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Lithium. "The inclusion of our project in federal permitting coordination, alongside its recognition through the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance and Ontario's "One Project, One Process" initiative, reflects the strategic importance of developing secure, domestic lithium supply to support North American battery manufacturing."

Frontier's PAK Lithium Project, located in northwestern Ontario within the traditional territories of local First Nations, is expected to produce high-purity lithium concentrates and chemicals to support electric vehicle batteries and advanced energy storage technologies.

The Company continues to work closely with Indigenous partners, Federal and Provincial governments, and industry stakeholders as it advances development of a vertically integrated lithium supply chain in Canada.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that pursuant to its "Stock Option Plan" it has granted an aggregate of 4,775,450 stock options, to certain employees, officers, directors, and consultants ("Stock Options"). Each Stock Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $.87 per common share, expires 5 year from the date of grant and vests 50% on the date of issuance and 50% on the 1 year anniversary from the date of issuance. The Stock Options remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trevor Walker, President & CEO

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, the Stock Options and issuance, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated development and economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the Feasibility Study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/09/c3705.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Frontier Lithium Inc.FL:CCtsxv:flplatinum investing
FL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...
Silver platinum bars with "Pt 99.98" and "10oz" inscriptions.

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

Rakuten Securities has launched a new platinum-focused investment trust, expanding access to precious metals exposure in Japan at a time of rising global interest in commodities.The Rakuten Platinum Fund broadens the range of investment options available to Japanese retail investors by offering... Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), shares the organization's platinum outlook heading into 2026. After a third consecutive deficit in 2025, the WPIC anticipates balance next year, but Sterck explained that there are factors that could change that... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium has been honored with the participation in a trade mission to China invited by ApexBrasil, the export and investment trade agency of the Brazilian Government, from June 5 – 7 th , during COSBAN, to mark the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

Related News

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

energy investing

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures