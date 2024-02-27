Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

NV Gold

NVX:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Frontier Energy

Appendix 4E

Frontier Energy Limited (‘FHE’) has released its Appendix 4E Report.

1. Results for announcement to the market

2. Dividend information

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial year or the previous financial year.

There is no dividend reinvestment plan.

3. Net tangible assets per ordinary share

4. Control gained or lost over entities

On 15 May 2023, Frontier assessed that it had lost control over Waroona Energy Inc (“WHE”) and deconsolidated its interest in WHE from the date this change occurred and as a result Frontier classified WHE as an associate.

On 14 December 2023 Frontier completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of WHE that it did not already own or control and accordingly re-gained control over WHE from this date.

5. Details of associates and joint ventures

Not applicable.


Additional information supporting the Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Annual Report which contains the Directors’ Report and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 which have been audited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

oil and gas investingasx stocksasx:fhecleantech investingenergy investingfrontier energy
FHE:AU
Frontier Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Frontier Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE)

Frontier Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Frontier Energy Limited (‘FHE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FHE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 29 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)


Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to advise of its appointment of Leeuwin Capital Partners (Leeuwin) as debt advisor for the Stage One development of the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project). Stage One will comprise a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – December 2023 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the December 2023 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Frontier Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Related News

Resource Investing

Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo

Cobalt Investing

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Property Portfolio to over 1.45 Million Acres in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

×