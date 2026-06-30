From the Gas Pump to the Grill: Prime Introduces Summer Savings Just in Time for the Fourth of July

Prime members can save $0.50 per gallon on fuel during the Fourth of July weekend, plus savings on barbecue grocery items like grilling meats under $10, summer produce under $4, and party-size snacks and frozen treats starting at $2.
Prime Access members will receive an exclusive $5 monthly grocery credit from July through September, applied automatically at checkout on orders of $25 or more—up to $15 in grocery savings over the summer to help households unlock the convenience of fast, free delivery on everyday essential grocery items.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced new summer savings for Prime members just in time for the Fourth of July, including $0.50 per gallon fuel savings, timely savings on barbecue grocery items alongside free Same-Day Delivery in eligible areas, and an exclusive monthly grocery credit for Prime Access members.
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"Summer is a time for making memories, and Prime is here to make the entertaining more affordable," said Carmen Nestares, vice president, North America Prime and Marketing Tech. "Prime delivers unmatched savings every day, and this July 4 holiday we're excited to introduce $0.50 per gallon fuel savings, low prices on everything you need to set up the summer spread, and a monthly savings boost to carry Prime Access families through the summer fun."
Fuel Your Fourth of July Travel
Tens of millions of Americans are expected to hit the road during the Fourth of July weekend, and Prime members can enjoy extra fuel savings. Prime, Prime Access, and Prime for Young Adults members can save $0.50 per gallon on one fuel purchase during the Fourth of July weekend, July 2 to 5, at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm and Thorntons locations across the U.S. Every day throughout the year, Prime members enjoy fuel savings of $0.10 per gallon, and households can double the savings across two transactions with Amazon Family. Members can link their membership with the bp loyalty account, earnify, to start saving on every fill-up. Visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started. Terms apply.
More in Your Grocery Cart, Less at Checkout
Prime members enjoy great value across Same-Day Delivery, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh every day and every season, and when it's time to set up the Fourth of July spread, Prime members in eligible areas can order perishable groceries fast and free at everyday low prices with Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25. Today, members in more than 2,300 cities and towns can get fresh groceries, alongside electronics, books, pantry staples, snacks, and everyday household essentials like paper towels and toothpaste, within hours. And with thousands of grocery items displaying the Freshness Guarantee badge on Amazon.com, customers can shop with confidence knowing their perishable groceries will arrive as expected, or Amazon will make it right.
Savings for the Summer Spread
When shopping for groceries on Amazon, Prime members can find everyday low prices across the widest selection, with prices that meet or beat other major retailers. Members can load up on all the barbecue essentials for their summer celebrations in one cart, from grilling meats to frozen treats, for less than $20. That includes:
- Entertaining Essentials Starting at $2: Stock-up on party-size Ruffles and Lay's chips, Amazon Grocery ready-to-serve potato salad, frozen treats like Talenti gelato and So Delicious vegan ice cream, and Ghirardelli intense dark chocolate and Jet-Puffed marshmallows.
- Summer Produce Under $4: Brighten up the table with Wonderful Seedless Lemons and sweet corn.
- Grilling Meats Under $10: Fire up the grill with Amazon Grocery chicken thighs, Amazon Grocery 85% lean ground beef burgers, and Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs.
Sweeten the deal with online and in-store savings from Whole Foods Market. From July 1 to July 7, Prime members can enjoy 50% off ice cream and frozen treats, including products from Van Leeuwen, So Delicious, and Jeni's.
Prime Access-Exclusive Grocery Savings
Prime Access provides eligible government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with the full Prime experience, discounted at more than 50% off the monthly price. This summer, Prime Access members can look forward to added grocery savings and convenience.
From July to September, Prime Access members will receive an exclusive $5 credit at the start of each month, applied automatically at checkout on eligible orders of $25 or more. That's up to $15 in grocery savings over the summer. The credit applies to eligible everyday essential grocery items available on Amazon.com, including breakfast, baby foods, pantry staples, snacks, beverages, and more.
Prime Access members can head to Amazon Access to explore programs that make shopping on Amazon even more affordable. There, Prime Access members can use SNAP payment methods on EBT-eligible items from Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market where available. That includes Summer EBT, a federal program providing grocery benefits to families with school-age children during the summer months, helping bridge the gap when school meal programs are not available.
Join Prime Today
Every day, Prime members enjoy Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items, access to exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, Alexa+, award-winning content with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, healthcare and prescription savings, and so much more. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime .
Government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30 days, then pay $6.99 per month. Prime Access includes all of Prime's benefits plus the exclusive monthly grocery credit. Verify eligibility at amazon.com/getprimeaccess . Eligible new higher-education students and 18- to 24-year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults for six months at $0, then pay $7.49/month or $69/year. Sign up at amazon.com/youngadult .
About Prime
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S., that includes more than 300 million items across over 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of items available with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25 in most areas. Prime members enjoy added savings and convenience with discounts on 1-hour and 2-hour delivery on fresh groceries and everyday essentials from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on over 90,000 items available on Amazon.com in select cities and towns, and where available ultra-fast delivery in about 30 minutes or less on fresh groceries and everyday essentials with Amazon Now. Prime members also enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and Alexa+. Prime members can also share a broad range of benefits with others in their household with Amazon Family. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Amazon ensures Prime is accessible by offering discounted memberships to higher-education students and young adults ages 18-24 with Prime for Young Adults, as well as qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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