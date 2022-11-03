GamingInvesting News

Premium litter brand hosts Adopt a Stray livestream gaming event to drive cat adoptions during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Fresh Step ®, the premium innovation-driven litter brand focused on supporting the well-being of cats and their people, is launching a first-of-its-kind streaming adoption event aiming to unite more cats with a loving family. As part of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Fresh Step will enlist cat-loving gaming influencers to launch live game streams of the popular cat adventure game Stray. While playing, they will also drum up support and drive adoptions for cats living in shelters. The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will take place starting Wednesday, November 9 on Twitch and YouTube on partner platforms.

Fresh Step is launching a first-of-its-kind streaming adoption event in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, aiming to unite more cats with a loving family during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

To help advocate for the 3.2 million cats who enter animal shelters nationwide each year 1 , Fresh Step has created digital replicas of real cats who are currently up for adoption at Best Friends lifesaving shelters. During the Adopt a Stray events, partner gaming influencers will use the adoptable cat avatars while playing Stray and will share more information about these cats that can be adopted. Viewers and participants will be able to use the chat function on Twitch and YouTube to see real photos and learn about the adoptable cats.  They will also be invited to fill out adoption forms to welcome one of these furry friends home.

"Fresh Step is committed to helping cats in need find a loving home and that's why we are so excited about this program," said Elaine Lee , Brand Manager at Fresh Step. "We know that cats touch the lives of so many people, including the passionate gaming community, and we are thrilled to have their support as we connect more cats with a family."

Fresh Step is the official litter partner of Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the U.S. Each year, Fresh Step donates more than 400,000 pounds of cat litter to the Best Friends network of shelters, providing a more nurturing environment for cats awaiting their future homes.

The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 9 . Cat enthusiasts or anyone interested in welcoming home a feline friend can access the event on any of the participating influencers' Twitch or YouTube streams:

To learn more about Fresh Step, visit Fresh Step's website or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok . To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit BestFriends.org and follow the organization on Twitter or Instagram .

About Fresh Step®
Fresh Step® is the premium litter brand pursuing the well-being of cats and their people and strengthening the cat and human bond.  As part of Fresh Step's commitment, the company has donated millions of dollars and tons of litter to over 1,400 shelters to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait for their loving families. For more information, visit www.FreshStep.com .

CLX-B

About Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,900 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org .

1 Source: https://www.aspca.org/helping-people-pets/shelter-intake-and-surrender/pet-statistics

CONTACT: Andrea Blythe , ablythe@currentglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-step-launches-first-streaming-adoption-event-to-help-cats-in-need-301668365.html

SOURCE Fresh Step

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G and TGR Foundation Held Two Week-Long Camps for Youth To Get a Crash Course of Working in Gaming & Esports

Orange County Students Had the Opportunity to Learn Key Insights about Gaming and Esports from Leading Industry Veterans

- In an effort to expose students to gaming education and career pathways, global esports organization Gen.G and TGR Foundation hosted two after-school camps in Anaheim, CA at the TGR Learning Lab. The camps were designed for middle school and high school students to focus on career exploration within the gaming space and strengthen their understanding of the esports ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knights of Degen Acquires Blockchain Fantasy Sports Provider LeagueDAO

Knights of Degen the fastest growing sports gaming community in Web3, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the leader in blockchain based fantasy sports, LeagueDAO . The transaction accelerates the Knights of Degen competitive entertainment roadmap, enabling on-chain fantasy sports for its community of sports betting enthusiasts, while positioning LeagueDAO's ground-breaking product suite for mass adoption.

Knights of Degen Acquires Blockchain Fantasy Sports Provider LeagueDAO

By way of the deal, LeagueDAO's apps and fantasy leagues - including Mega League , Nomo League and Non Fungible Brackets - will continue to operate without interruption. The  LeagueDAO team will join Knights of Degen, including co-founders, Jake Craven , Tyler Ward , and Matt Hunter . Financial deal terms are not disclosed.

"We have always seen fantasy sports as a pillar of the KOD ecosystem, and to that end, we're thrilled to onboard the LeagueDAO products, team, and community", said Knights of Degen Co-Founder, Drew Austin .

Fantasy sports users experience material benefits by competing on-chain, such as ownership and control over their teams and picks, easy sign ups and stress fee collection, sustainable prize pools that use decentralized finance ("DeFi") to generate yield from entry fees, instant and verifiable payouts, and game models that let users earn money for acting as the commissioner aka host of different tournaments and leagues.

"The Knights of Degen community and ecosystem offers exactly the right engine to pursue our passion for building on-chain fantasy sports products. We are so excited about this next chapter for LeagueDAO," said LeagueDAO Co-Founder Jake Craven .

Launched in September of 2021, by way of its genesis NFT drop, Knights of Degen has positioned its brand, community, and applications as the Web3 destination for sports fans who always have action on the game. Focused on delivering best-in-class competitive entertainment, Knights enjoy a social gaming experience, with always-on contests and competitions such as the KFFL and Degen Bracket Challenge , while experiencing community ownership of a growing list of Web3 sports and entertainment properties, such as a Fan Controlled Football team , a variety of community-managed play-to-earn games and KOD Media Network .

Launched in August of 2021, LeagueDAO was formed by a community of Web3 founders, developers, athletes and fans that wanted to kickstart the development of fantasy sports in Wweb3. In under 12 months, LeagueDAO has developed a suite of decentralized fantasy sports applications. Each app leverages LeagueDAO's core web3 infrastructure that utilizes, nfts, defi and smart contracts to create a unique skill based game experience.

Knights of Degen intends to launch an erc-20 token in the coming months, by way of the Degen DAO, which will act as the currency for its game ecosystem, including LeagueDAO's fantasy products.

About Knights of Degen

Knights of Degen is a Web3 membership community for sports fans building a new way to experience sports fandom in the metaverse, with a passionate community of sports fans, bettors & entrepreneurs. Launching in September, 2021, with a collection of 8,888 NFTs , owning a Knight provides ongoing benefits including access to hang with professional athletes and experts in Discord and at IRL events, exclusive contests across sports and entertainment events for special prizes, and opportunities to participate across our KOD Media Network, Fan Controlled Football team and food and beer brands. More information at knightsofdegen.io .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knights-of-degen-acquires-blockchain-fantasy-sports-provider-leaguedao-301668032.html

SOURCE Knights of Degen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gameflip Announces Strategic Partnership with Game Changer

Game Changer brings their Web3 and skill games to the mainstream gaming audience

Gameflip announced a new strategic partnership with Game Changer, a free-to-play Web3 gaming platform that rewards players for their time and skills, bringing a new era of digital games to mainstream gamers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Video Game Therapy Helps Kids Overcome Learning Disabilities

After 1,200 frustrating clinic visits for her son's dyslexia, Dolly Lowery had an idea. What if she could put therapy inside a video game?

"BrainyAct is therapy delivered via a video game experience," Lowery says. "It retrains the brain."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

S&P Global Market Intelligence Outlook Projects AR and VR Installed Base to Reach Nearly 74 Million by 2026 as Game Technology Illustrates Promise of Metaverse

Gaming technology will serve as the biggest driving force for the metaverse's evolution in the near term as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware enables users to engage in virtual worlds in and outside of work, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report released today. The newly published 2023 Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Industry Outlook is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Big Picture 2023 Outlook Report Series.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Outlook Projects AR and VR Installed Base to Reach Nearly 74 Million by 2026 as Game Technology Illustrates Promise of Metaverse

The new report highlighted implications of the metaverse in gaming and the enterprise, datacenter sustainability amid a worsening energy crisis, and the rise of fintech as a service. The report also explores video streaming competition and broadband transformation as forces of disruption in 2023.

"The foundational shift of the global economy to a digital footing—a shift that has been underway for over a decade and accelerated during the pandemic—continues. This is creating enormous opportunities for new value creation and disruption," said Eric Hanselman , Chief Research Analyst for TMT at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Key highlights from the report include:

  • AR and VR device adoption will grow steadily over the next five years as big tech companies underline the hardware's potential as a conduit to the metaverse. As of the end of 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates there were 28.5 million AR/VR headsets installed worldwide across consumer and commercial settings, and forecasts that base to grow to 73.6 million by 2026.
  • The global energy crisis may push datacenter operators to test and install new equipment more quickly than expected. While hyperscale datacenters attract attention because they are so large, S&P Global Market Intelligence's models show that cloud deployments can be up to 80% more efficient than typical enterprise IT deployments.
  • The fintech as a service sector is rapidly attracting venture capital, with private startups in this sector raising more than $5 billion since the start of 2021.
  • Rising inflation and cost of living crises may force some consumers to pare back streaming subscriptions, which in turn could prompt the pack chasing Netflix and Disney to focus on profitability instead of scale.
  • By 2030, global pay TV penetration is predicted to slip to 51.2% of residential households, from 57.7% in 2021. Moreover, the number of fixed broadband subscribers globally is forecast to hit 1.13 billion by 2023, exceeding the 1.09 billion traditional pay TV subscribers for the first time.

To request a copy of the 2023 Technology, Media & Telecommunications Industry Outlook , please contact pressinquiries.mi@spglobal.com .

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence .

Media Contact
SungHa Park
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+82 2 6001 3128
sungha.park@spglobal.com

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-outlook-projects-ar-and-vr-installed-base-to-reach-nearly-74-million-by-2026-as-game-technology-illustrates-promise-of-metaverse-301667082.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATLAS: EARTH partners with TurboVote to get their 1 Million+ Users to Their Local Voting Stations

App hosting FREE campaign to drive awareness of local voting locations leading up to the midterms on November 8th

ATLAS: EARTH, the largest virtual real estate metaverse app, is proud to announce its partnership with TurboVote to drive voters to their local polling locations on November 8th.  During the 3-day campaign, voting awareness banners will appear in ATLAS: EARTH to their over 1M registered users and will be seen in-game at least 1.5M times, from Thursday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 5 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×