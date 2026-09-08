Freeman Gold Commences Baseline Vegetation and Ecosystem Surveys at the Lemhi Gold Project

Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN,OTC:FMANF) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced baseline environmental surveys focused on vegetation, ecosystems, and natural resources at its 100%-owned Lemhi Gold Project ("Lemhi" or the "Project"), located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
These comprehensive environmental field programs are designed to characterize existing baseline ecological conditions within and surrounding the 3,088-acre Project area. The data collected will support mine planning, engineering, reclamation design, and upcoming state and federal regulatory permitting processes, including compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Key Highlights of the Environmental Baseline Program:
- Vegetation & Ecosystem Characterization: Field surveys are evaluating the flora and habitat types across the Terrestrial Wildlife Resources Study Area (WSA). Work includes mapping and assessing dominant conifer forests (Douglas-fir, ponderosa pine, lodgepole pine), and potential riparian vegetation corridors along Ditch Creek and adjacent drainages.
- Integrated Terrestrial & Aquatic Surveys: The ecosystem studies are integrated with ongoing wildlife monitoring and aquatic habitat evaluations. Aquatic biota and benthic macroinvertebrate sampling are being conducted in accordance with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) Beneficial Use Reconnaissance Program (BURP) protocols.
Bassam Moubarak, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Freeman, commented, "Initiating these baseline vegetation and ecosystem surveys marks another important milestone in our responsible advancement of the Lemhi Project. By meticulously documenting the current environment—from vegetation canopies to soil chemistry and local aquatic habitats—we're laying a solid foundation for sustainable mine design, effective reclamation strategies, and a smooth permitting process."
The baseline study program is being executed in collaboration with leading environmental consulting firms, including GSI Environmental Inc. and Catena Consulting LLC. Field investigations will continue throughout the coming months to ensure robust multi-season data collection.
About Freeman Gold Corp.
Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN,OTC:FMANF, OTCQB: FMANF, FSE: 3WU) is a Canadian-listed gold development company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Lemhi Gold Project in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board with proven track records in mine development, project financing, and value creation in the mining sector. Freeman has recently commenced advance permitting and baseline characterization for the Lemhi Gold Deposit, representing a key step in the Company's strategy to move the Lemhi Project assertively toward future development and production.
Freeman's 100%-owned Lemhi Gold Project is supported by a 2026 Feasibility Study confirming a Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of approximately 1.0 million ounces of gold and a 15.2-year mine life. At a base-case gold price of US$3,650 per ounce, the Project demonstrates a post-tax NPV(5%) of US$696 million, a 34.4% IRR and a 2.5-year payback period. The Project is designed as a conventional open-pit, carbon-in-leach operation with an average life-of-mine recovery of 94.8% and significant exploration upside beyond the current reserve. Located in Idaho, a well-established U.S. mining jurisdiction, Lemhi is advancing through permitting, engineering, financing and development activities.
The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit-constrained mineral resource estimate at a 0.2 g/t Au cutoff comprises 8.356 million tonnes at 0.92 g/t Au for 247,000 ounces (oz) of gold, an Indicated Mineral Resource of 39.954 million tonnes at 0.76 g/t Au for 974,000 oz of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.683 million tonnes at 0.70 g/t Au for 240,000 oz of gold*. To date, 525 drill holes and 92,696 m of drilling have been completed (Murray K., Elfen S.C., Mehrfert P., Dufresne M., Brangers K., Schulte M., National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study, dated August 13, 2026; www.sedarplus.ca).
*Note: Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
On Behalf of the Company
Bassam Moubarak
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 604-977-3214
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, timing and completion of the baseline vegetation, ecosystem, terrestrial wildlife and aquatic survey programs described in this news release, including the collection of multi-season data; the sufficiency of the resulting data to support mine planning, engineering, reclamation design and future permitting applications; the anticipated state and federal permitting processes applicable to the Project, including under the National Environmental Policy Act; the results and estimated economics of the Feasibility Study, including net present value, internal rate of return, payback period, mine life, mineral reserves, mineral resources and processing recoveries; and the Company's plans to advance permitting, engineering, financing and development of the Lemhi Gold Project.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: the assumptions underlying the Feasibility Study, including long-term commodity prices, capital and operating costs and metallurgical recoveries; that the survey programs will be implemented and completed substantially as contemplated and within anticipated timeframes; that the Company will maintain access to the Project site and to survey locations, and that seasonal, climatic and site conditions will permit field data collection as planned; that the contractors and consultants engaged will perform their engagements in accordance with their terms and applicable professional standards; that field data will be of sufficient quality and completeness for regulatory purposes; that applicable regulatory requirements, standards and guidance will not change in a manner that materially affects the programs described in this news release; and that regulatory authorities will accept the Company's methodologies, datasets and applications in the ordinary course.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Material factors that could cause such a difference include, without limitation: the risk that baseline environmental data, once collected, is unfavourable or inconclusive, including the identification of rare, sensitive, threatened or endangered species, critical or sensitive habitat, wetlands or riparian features, and that such findings adversely affect the scope, cost, timing or feasibility of the Project or the Company's proposed mine plan or reclamation design; the risk that regulatory authorities do not accept the Company's baseline characterization or require additional or repeated survey seasons, data collection or analysis; delays in obtaining permits or approvals, and the risk that permits, approvals or authorizations are refused, withdrawn, revoked or granted on terms that are onerous, conditional or otherwise unacceptable to the Company; risks relating to the environmental review process, including public comment and consultation requirements and the risk of appeals or litigation challenging permitting decisions; loss of site or survey access, or data gaps or data loss, resulting from adverse seasonal, climatic or site conditions, wildfire or access restrictions; changes in laws, regulations, standards or government policies, including those governing species at risk, habitat protection, land use and permitting; contractor or consultant performance; uncertainties relating to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and to the assumptions underlying the Feasibility Study; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; environmental, reclamation, Indigenous and community relations risks; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information.
Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.
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