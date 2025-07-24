Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

 
 
  •   2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities.  
    •  
  •   Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces and 15% grade increase from our Sept/24 resource estimate.
    •  
  •   Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 11.9 Moz at 1.04 g/t Au, a 11 % increase in ounces, at the same grade
    •  
  • Cut-off grades are unchanged at 0.50 g/t Au.
    •  
  •   The 2025 Program will consist of infill and expansion drilling. Infilling is expected to continue the trend of enhancing grade and ounces, while converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.
    •  
  •   Ongoing Metallurgical Work has demonstrated >90% recoveries with sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. Additional test work is ongoing for these and conventional processing methods.
    •  
 
 
 

   2025 PROGRAM   

 
  •   Drilling in progress with four rigs, 30,000m planned.

       Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

          
    •  
  •   Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource
    .      
    •  
  •   Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2025.  
    •  
 
 

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . In line with the results from our 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from our extensive metallurgical program. This represents another critical milestone in our ongoing exploration and development efforts.

 
 

  Freegold Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited) 

 
 

  Comparison of July 2025 , September 2024 and March 2023 Resource Estimates  

 

 
                                                                                     
 

   July 2025 Resource Update   

 		 
 

   September 2024 Resource Update   

 		 
 

   March 2023 Resource Update   

 
 

   Primary Open Pit Resource   

 		 
 

   Primary Open Pit Resource   

 		 
 

   Primary Open Pit Resource   

 
 
 

   Moz   

 		 

   gpT   

 		 

   Cut
off
Grade   

 		 
 
 

   Moz   

 		 

   gpT   

 		 

   Cut
off
Grade   

 		 
 
 

   Moz   

 		 

   gpT   

 		 

   Cut
off
Grade   

 
 

  Indicated  

 		 

   17.2   

 		 

   1.24   

 		 

  0.5  

 		 
 

  Indicated  

 		 

  12.1  

 		 

  1.08  

 		 

  0.5  

 		 
 

  Indicated  

 		 

  12.0  

 		 

  0.92  

 		 

  0.45  

 
 

   Change from
2024   

 		 

  42 %  

 		 

  15 %  

 		 
 
 

   Change from
2023   

 		 

  0 %  

 		 

  18 %  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Inferred  

 		 

   11.9   

 		 

   1.04   

 		 

  0.5  

 		 
 

  Inferred  

 		 

  10.3  

 		 

  1.04  

 		 

  0.5  

 		 
 

  Inferred  

 		 

  7.7  

 		 

  0.85  

 		 

  0.45  

 
 

   Change from
2024   

 		 

  16 %  

 		 

  0 %  

 		 
 
 

   Change from
2023   

 		 

  33 %  

 		 

  22 %  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Cut off gpt 0.50 (GP$2,490)   

 		 
 

   Cut off gpt 0.50 (GP$1,973)   

 		 
 

   Cut off gpt 0.45 (GP$1792)   

 
 
 

    July 2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate   

 
 
                                                  
 

   Cut-off Grade   

 

   gpT   

 		 

   Classification   

 		 

   Au   

 

   gpt   

 		 

   Tonnes   

 		 

   Ounces   

 
 

   OXIDE   

 		 
 
 
 
 

  0.15  

 		 

  Indicated  

 		 

  0.45  

 		 

  63,706,000  

 		 

  920,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

  Inferred  

 		 

  0.47  

 		 

  18,837,000  

 		 

  287,000  

 
 

   PRIMARY   

 		 
 
 
 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

   1.24   

 		 

   431,949,000   

 		 

   17,236,000   

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

   1.04   

 		 

   357,614,000   

 		 

   11,964,000   

 
 

   UNDER PIT   

 		 
 
 
 
 

  0.75  

 		 

  Indicated  

 		 

  1.12  

 		 

  2,205,000  

 		 

  79,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

  Inferred  

 		 

  1.35  

 		 

  18,014,000  

 		 

  782,000  

 
 
 
 
 
 

    Mineral Resources for the primary resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell using a gold price of US$2,490 /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$25 processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 92% gold recovery, and a 45° pit slope. Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.    

 
 
 

The July 2025 resource estimate utilises a recovery rate of 92%, which is the average of the three sulfide oxidation methods assessed to date, along with a 3-year trailing gold price of $2,490 . Processing costs have increased from   US$14 per tonne ( 72% recovery)   to US$25 per tonne   (92% recovery) to account for the additional processing needed to achieve these higher recoveries. Ongoing metallurgical work aims to identify the most effective oxidation method for the deposit and to further optimize the use of gravity, flotation, and CIL techniques, determining if a simpler flowsheet is preferable.

 

Since 2020, Golden Summit has become one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources. The significant increase in resource ounces and grade is due to several targeted drilling campaigns conducted between 2020 and 2024, continuous upgrades to geological models, and a deeper understanding of the site. Additionally, strong metallurgical results have contributed to these advancements. The project presents an exceptional development opportunity, further enhanced by its strategic proximity to essential infrastructure, including roads, supply centres, and a readily available labour force.

 

The drilling programs have discovered significantly higher-grade material and have converted previously classified waste areas into mineralized zones deemed potentially economically viable. The expansion of mineralisation to the west has also provided new data on the higher-grade portions of Golden Summit. Consequently, there has been an increase in both the total indicated gold ounces and their grades within an open-pit context.

 

While the increase in resource size has been our most notable success, the improvement in grade has been particularly rewarding for Freegold. The expanded database of drill holes has enabled us to refine the geological model and deepen our understanding of how higher-grade mineralisation is distributed within a broader lower-grade halo. Over the last year, the focus has been on strengthening fault control boundaries to identify a higher-grade corridor, which has contributed to our success in increasing the overall grade of the indicated resource.

 

We anticipate that further infill drilling will help convert inferred resources into the indicated category and may continue the trend of increasing grade as we reduce drill spacing. This will contribute to greater confidence in the higher-grade zones identified in our model. The most recent resource estimate indicates growth in both overall resources and grades, while also maintaining Freegold's remarkably low discovery cost of less than $4.00 per ounce.

 

In 2025, Freegold will focus on upgrading inferred resources to indicated resources to support further the planned pre-feasibility study (PFS), scheduled to commence later this year. Since inferred resources cannot be included in a PFS, drilling activities will focus on improving grade and increasing drill density to move inferred resources into the indicated category. Additionally, further drilling will aim to enhance the resource and define a smaller, higher-grade starter pit as the project progresses through the pre-feasibility phase. The goal is to reduce both operating and initial capital costs. This strategic approach is designed to optimize value by minimizing expenditures while maximizing resource grade and growth, thereby increasing overall effectiveness.

 

Supplementary metallurgical test holes will be drilled to obtain additional material for comprehensive testing. This will help optimize recovery rates and identify the most suitable processing methods. In addition, geotechnical drilling is being conducted to assess groundwater conditions. Ongoing archaeological, paleontological, and cultural resources studies are also part of the process.

 

Trade-off studies will be conducted to enhance the project's economics, weighing improved recovery rates against capital and operating expenses as development proceeds. These studies will also assess various cut-off grades and strip ratios. The table below presents specific cut-off grades applicable within and beneath the current pit.

 

  OXIDE  

 
 
                                                                      
 

   Cut-Off Grade   

 

   gpt   

 		 

   Classification   

 		 

   Au   

 

   gpt   

 		 

   Tonnes   

 		 

   Ounces   

 
 

  1.00  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.98  

 		 

  4,154,000  

 		 

  264,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.45  

 		 

  7,954,000  

 		 

  370,000  

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.08  

 		 

  14,153,000  

 		 

  490,000  

 
 

  0.40  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.89  

 		 

  20,007,000  

 		 

  574,000  

 
 

  0.30  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.70  

 		 

  30,918,000  

 		 

  695,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.45  

 		 

  63,706,000  

 		 

  920,000  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1.00  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.47  

 		 

  1,598,000  

 		 

  76,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.08  

 		 

  4,628,000  

 		 

  160,000  

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.02  

 		 

  5,225,000  

 		 

  172,000  

 
 

  0.40  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.90  

 		 

  6,613,000  

 		 

  191,000  

 
 

  0.30  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.74  

 		 

  9,242,000  

 		 

  221,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.47  

 		 

  18,837,000  

 		 

  287,000  

 
 
 

  PRIMARY  

 
 
                                                                      
 

   Cut-Off
Grade   

 

   gpt   

 		 

   Classification   

 		 

   Au   

 

   gpT   

 		 

   Tonnes   

 		 

   Ounces   

 
 

  1.00  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  2.51  

 		 

  131,992,000  

 		 

  10,666,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.85  

 		 

  220,694,000  

 		 

  13,115,000  

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.24  

 		 

  431,949,000  

 		 

  17,236,000  

 
 

  0.40  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.04  

 		 

  579,279,000  

 		 

  19,358,000  

 
 

  0.30  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.87  

 		 

  774,281,000  

 		 

  21,541,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.68  

 		 

  1,094,031,000  

 		 

  23,862,000  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1.00  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  2.08  

 		 

  96,158,000  

 		 

  6,427,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.60  

 		 

  157,927,000  

 		 

  8,125,000  

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.04  

 		 

  357,614,000  

 		 

  11,964,000  

 
 

  0.40  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.87  

 		 

  499,019,000  

 		 

  14,006,000  

 
 

  0.30  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.74  

 		 

  676,275,000  

 		 

  15,987,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.56  

 		 

  1,018,956,000  

 		 

  18,473,000  

 
 
 

  UNDER PIT  

 
 
                                                                      
 

   Cut-Off
Grade   

 

   gpt   

 		 

   Classification   

 		 

   Au   

 

   gpT   

 		 

   Tonnes   

 		 

   Ounces   

 
 

  1.00  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.38  

 		 

  1,106,000  

 		 

  49,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  1.12  

 		 

  2,205,000  

 		 

  79,000  

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.76  

 		 

  6,741,000  

 		 

  165,000  

 
 

  0.40  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.63  

 		 

  11,872,000  

 		 

  239,000  

 
 

  0.30  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.50  

 		 

  21,854,000  

 		 

  351,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

   Indicated   

 		 

  0.35  

 		 

  46,969,000  

 		 

  525,000  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1.00  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.92  

 		 

  8,537,000  

 		 

  526,000  

 
 

  0.75  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  1.35  

 		 

  18,014,000  

 		 

  782,000  

 
 

  0.50  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.81  

 		 

  62,654,000  

 		 

  1,635,000  

 
 

  0.40  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.66  

 		 

  107,236,000  

 		 

  2,277,000  

 
 

  0.30  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.53  

 		 

  182,142,000  

 		 

  3,117,000  

 
 

  0.15  

 		 

   Inferred   

 		 

  0.34  

 		 

  444,266,000  

 		 

  4,898,000  

 
 
 
 
 
 

    Mineral Resources for the primary resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell using a gold price of $ US$2,490/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$25 processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 92% gold recovery, and a 45° pit slope. Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.    

 
 
 

The Golden Summit assay dataset for the current MRE includes collar locations for 444 drill holes and 89,485 assays within the grade shell boundaries used to constrain the MRE. The MRE is constrained within three lithological domains that have been used for resource estimation: High-Grade Schist, Low-Grade Schist and Intrusive. These three domains are further constrained by a 0.14 g/t Au gradeshell.

 

Compositing of samples is performed to mitigate the impact of sample length on the contribution of sample grade (sample support). Assays were composited to a length of three (3) meters, as over 90% of the samples within the three domains have a length equal to or less than three meters. Composites honour domain boundaries, and if the last sample within a domain was less than 1.0 meters in length, it was discarded.

 

Capping analysis was conducted for composites in three domains using cumulative frequency curves. A break in the cumulative frequency curve for the High-Grade Schist domain at 110 g/t suggested that this would be an appropriate capping level. However, it was determined that applying this cap resulted in a lower average gold grade for the block model compared to the corresponding composite population. Consequently, the capping level was increased to 170 g/t. At this new level, only two composites were affected, resulting in a 1.5% reduction in the cumulative value of the composite population.

 

In the Low-Grade Schist domain, the capping level was set at 70 g/t Au, where the cumulative frequency curve shows a sharp break. This affected ten composites, resulting in an approximate 1.5% decrease in the cumulative value of the composite population.

 

For the Intrusive domain, the cumulative frequency curve exhibits a break between 7 and 8 g/t, and the capping level was set at 8 g/t. Six composites were impacted by this cap, resulting in a reduction of about 1.5% in the aggregate value of the population.

 

In 2024, Freegold provided Tetra Tech with 75 specific gravity measurements, of which 33 were identified as intrusive and 42 as schist. The average specific gravity for intrusive samples was 2.68 g/cm³, while for schist samples, it was 2.67 g/cm³. These average values are very similar to previous measurements and were applied to the estimation domain wireframes.

 

Variographic ranges were analyzed using Sage 2001 software, which generates least-squares best-fit curves for the variogram values. The Schist parameters were utilized for the High-Grade domain, as it is primarily located within the Schist domain.

 

Grades were interpolated into the block model in a single pass using SGS Genesis software and the ordinary kriging method. For a grade to be interpolated into a block, a minimum of four (4) and a maximum of six (6) composites had to be present within the volume of the search ellipse. Additionally, a maximum of two composites was permitted from a single drill hole, ensuring that the grade interpolated into each block was informed by composites from at least two different drill holes. The dimensions of the search ellipses were determined by combining variographic ranges with the minimum requirements needed to include at least two drill holes.

 

Mineral Resources were classified as Indicated or Inferred as defined by CIM (2005, 2014).

 

Because the Golden Summit mineralization occurs in part at or near surface, the global estimated resource was constrained with a conceptual pit shell. The gold price was obtained from three-year trailing averages. Mining and processing costs were obtained from internal Freegold studies, and the process recovery is based on 2024 metallurgical tests.

 

The block model has been validated through visual comparison of blocks and associated assay grades, as well as numeric comparison of assay, composite, and block model grades using swath plots.

 

The past five years have been transformational for the Company, and 2025 is set to be an exciting year for Freegold. Our plans include further metallurgical test work, as well as additional infill and expansion drilling. The 2024 program demonstrated our ability to both expand the resource and improve the overall resource grade. A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which will incorporate the 2025 drilling results, is expected to commence later this year. We want to acknowledge the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to making further progress with the 2025 program.

 

  Qualified Person and Technical Information  

 

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. Several holes were analyzed by MSALABS. At MSALABS, the entire sample was dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split was analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g was further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample was analyzed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

 

The MRE, with an effective date of July 23, 2025 , was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher , P. Geo and Maurie Marks , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and are "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher visited Golden Summit on November 11–12, 2022, and October 16, 2024 . Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks visited the project on September 12, 2023 .

 

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.com) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.

 

  Alvin Jackson , P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

 

  Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.  

 

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c0851.html  

 
 

 

Developing highly prospective gold and copper projects in Alaska

Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

 
 

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 26 2025 for the 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 98,154,137 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 18.56% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

 
 

  Freegold Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited) 

 

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

 
 
                                                                        
 

   MOTIONS   

 		 

   NUMBER OF SHARES   

 		 

   PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST   

 

 

   FOR   

 		 

   AGAINST   

 		 

   WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN   

 		 

   FOR   

 		 

   AGAINST   

 		 

   WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN   

 
 

  To elect as Director :Kristina Walcott  

 		 

  96,353,303  

 		 
 

  1,800,834  

 		 

  98.165 %  

 		 
 

  1.835 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Alvin Jackson  

 		 

  97,016,593  

 		 
 

  1,137,544  

 		 

  98.841 %  

 		 
 

  1.159 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: David Knight  

 		 

  85,790,018  

 		 
 

  12,364,119  

 		 

  87.403 %  

 		 
 

  12.597 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Garnet Dawson  

 		 

  97,308,977  

 		 
 

  845,160  

 		 

  99.139 %  

 		 
 

  0.861 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Ron Ewing  

 		 

  96,839,477  

 		 
 

  1,314,660  

 		 

  98.661 %  

 		 
 

  1.339 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Glen Dickson  

 		 

  85,396,927  

 		 
 

  12,757,210  

 		 

  87.003 %  

 		 
 

  12.997 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Reagan Glazier  

 		 

  79,513,338  

 		 
 

  18,640,799  

 		 

  81.009 %  

 		 
 

  18.991 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Maurice Tagami  

 		 

  97,900,807  

 		 
 

  253,330  

 		 

  99.742 %  

 		 
 

  0.258 %  

 
 

  To Elect as Director: Vivienne Artz  

 		 

  93,614,569  

 		 
 

  4,539,568  

 		 

  95.375 %  

 		 
 

  4.625 %  

 
 
 

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

 

The Company's shareholders approved the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan.

 

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 26   th, 2025, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.  

 

  Golden Summit Project Update:  

 

Drilling at Golden Summit is progressing well. Drilling is focused on resource definition, which includes both expansion and infill drilling, as well as geotechnical and metallurgical holes. Like the 2024 drill program, the current efforts aim to upgrade inferred resources to indicated status in preparation for the upcoming pre-feasibility study, which is expected to commence later this year. An updated mineral resource estimate is expected to be finalised soon, and the initial assay results from the 2025 drill program are also anticipated shortly.

 

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

 

  About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

 

  Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.  

 

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/27/c9322.html  

 
 

 

With Gold Near All-Time Highs, Miners Shift into Execution Mode

With Gold Near All-Time Highs, Miners Shift into Execution Mode

 
 

   Equity Insider    News Commentary  

 

   Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.   

 

Equity Insider News Commentary Major banks continue to amplify the gold bulls, with the most recent bullish forecast coming from Bank of America . And instead of pointing towards mounting geopolitical tensions, BoA is pinning its $4,000 oz gold forecast on US debt concerns, not war. Just as gold crossed over $3,400 per ounce again, Commerzbank is another that sees gold's price rising more significantly soon. Several experts in the precious metals space can see gold hitting $4,000 within a year . Analysts are calling for a mining equities breakout causing several gold stocks to attract more attention, including Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF), Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF), Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF), and LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF).

 

 

 

 

 
 

  State Street Global Advisors maintains that gold remains a smart play , citing its enduring appeal and upside potential. Meanwhile, analysts at Jefferies argue the sector is still mispriced, with many gold stocks trading as if bullion were capped at $2,500 per ounce —despite the metal hovering much higher.

 

  Lake Victoria Gold   (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) is accelerating its push toward potential near-term production with the launch of a 7,750-meter drill program at Area C, the highest-grade zone within its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in northwestern Tanzania . Designed to support final mine planning and de-risk initial pit design, the campaign targets both grade control and deeper extensions to help shape what could become the project's first open-pit operation.

 

"We've designed this program to maximize Imwelo's short-term production readiness while extending the upside case," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold   . "The drill data will help us finalize early mine scheduling, validate pit design, and potentially unlock high-grade extensions. With Area C now fully defined as our initial production zone, we're making meaningful progress toward becoming Tanzania's next gold producer."

 

The program includes 3,750 meters of RC drilling on a tightly spaced 10x10 metre grid to define early-stage ore/waste boundaries, supported by another 4,000 meters of strike and depth extension drilling. Intercepts to date from Area C include 6.8 meters at 14.6 g/t gold and 2 meters at 7.5 g/t—results that have positioned it as a compelling starting point within the broader resource footprint. Completion is targeted for Q3 2025, with construction decisions expected to follow based on final engineering and economic evaluations.

 

"We've optimized this program to deliver multiple layers of value—from detailed grade control to geotech validation and deeper exploration," said Seth Dickinson , P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Lake Victoria Gold   . "The step-out and depth targets are especially compelling given the structural complexity we've seen to the west. The team is focused on accelerating toward a clean construction start with maximum technical confidence."

 

Imwelo is located just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and sits atop the Geita Greenstone Belt, one of Tanzania's most productive gold terrains. The project holds a 10-year mining license and is backed by a 2021 prefeasibility study outlining a scalable, low-capex development plan. With recoveries above 90% and contractor support from Taifa Mining —Tanzania's largest mining services group—the company is now advancing preparations to support a potential construction decision.

 

In parallel, Lake Victoria Gold   continues to advance its high-priority Tembo Project , where a 3,000-meter drill program is planned at Ngula 1. This near-surface target has returned past intercepts of 28.57 g/t gold over 3 meters and 17.23 g/t over 4 meters. The current work is focused on confirming toll-milling potential while expanding geological understanding across the broader structural corridor—located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine.

 

  Barrick's   Bulyanhulu   (Buly) joint venture is quietly building shareholder exposure to potential long-term upside. Barrick and its partner (the Government of Tanzania   ) have now completed over 21,600 meters of drilling across six non-core licenses acquired from LVG in 2021—having already spent more than US$5.56 million out of a US$9 million commitment.

 

This is all part of Buly's commitment that was made as part of the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) signed in December 2021 , under which Buly acquired six non-core prospecting licenses from LVG . In addition to the US$6M upfront consideration received, LVG retains exposure to future exploration success through contingent payments of up to US$45 million tied to gold discoveries on the Project.

 

To support its near-term pathway, Lake Victoria Gold   has signed a non-binding LOI with Nyati Resources for potential toll milling at Nyati's nearby 120-tpd processing plant. A new 500-tpd facility is expected to come online in the months ahead. Third-party firm Nesch Mintech Tanzania has been brought in to assess the plant's performance and technical readiness , and to help outline any modifications needed to support production.

 

Tembo's current 45-hole RC campaign at Ngula 1 is targeting near-surface gold zones with toll-milling potential, building on historical intercepts like 28.57 g/t gold over 3 meters and 17.23 g/t over 4 meters. By focusing on shallow targets first, LVG is aiming to establish early production optionality while advancing structural understanding of a district-scale system.

 

To support its development strategy, LVG has secured a gold prepay agreement with Monetary Metals tied to up to 7,000 ounces of future output, alongside a recent C$3.52 million equity investment from Taifa Group —part of a three-tranche investment set to total C$11.52 million   . With field activity ramping up at both projects and financing structures in place, LVG continues to execute on a phased growth model in one of Africa's most prospective gold belts.

 

   CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:   
  https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/   

 

  In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:  

 

  ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) has secured $3.3 million in financing to support its transition into near-term gold production at the fully permitted Montauban Project in Quebec . The private placement drew continued support from key insiders and new participation from New York–based hedge funds and family offices.

 

"This financing marks a critical milestone for ESGold ," said Paul Mastantuono , CEO of ESGold . "With construction now underway, we are entering the final stages before initiating production. Together with our partners, we are building ESGold into Canada's next producing mining company."

 

With construction underway, the company expects to enter final-stage development in the months ahead.

 

  Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) recently achieved gold recoveries over 90% using BIOX®, POX, and Albion Process™ methods as part of its ongoing metallurgical program at the Golden Summit Project in Alaska . These findings are being integrated into a new pre-feasibility study aimed at boosting recoveries beyond the 72% benchmark from the 2024 resource model.

 

The company is also advancing a 30,000-meter drill program designed to upgrade resources and support engineering work. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected in the near term.

 

  Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) has intersected multiple new shear-hosted gold zones as part of its 20,000-meter drill program at the Moss Gold Project in Ontario . Highlights include 17.7 meters of 1.52 g/t Au and 6.85 meters of 3.01 g/t Au from the Superion zone, extending mineralization west of the QES zone.

 

"We believe the definition of these new mineralized zones clearly demonstrates the emerging nature of the deposit as we continue to expand mineralization," said Michael Henrichsen , CEO of Goldshore . "In addition, the higher-than-average resource grades that have been encountered thus far on the northern side of the pit are very encouraging and will be a focus for additional drilling in the future, as we look to define a near surface high-grade zone that could be accretive to the economic performance of the deposit."

 

The company views these discoveries as potentially accretive to the economics of its existing conceptual pit model.

 

  LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is advancing toward restarting operations at its fully permitted 750 tpd Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or , Québec, following over C$20 million in prior refurbishments.

 

"We are grateful to have acquired the fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill, which received over C$20 million in upgrades by its previous operator and is located in the midst of numerous gold deposits in the historic Val-d'Or and Rouyn-Noranda mining districts, including our own Swanson Gold Deposit," said Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals . "With gold prices at record highs this is a pivotal year for LaFleur Minerals as we focus on restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill and diamond drilling at the Swanson Gold Project to increase mineral resources."

 

The company is also preparing a 5,000-metre drill program and up to 100,000-tonne bulk sample at its district-scale Swanson Gold Project, which hosts over 185,000 ounces of Indicated and Inferred gold resources. A PEA is underway to evaluate a near-term mining and milling scenario at record gold prices.

 

   Article Source:     https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/   

 

  CONTACT:

Equity Insider
   info@equity-insider.com   
(604) 265-2873  

 

   DISCLAIMER:   Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott , Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEzTeOVDWEs  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/5390515/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg  

 
 

  Equity Insider Logo (PRNewsfoto/Equity Insider) 

 
 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-gold-near-all-time-highs-miners-shift-into-execution-mode-302492548.html  

 

SOURCE Equity Insider

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/26/c4098.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

 
 
  •   All three methods tested: BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process yield over 90% gold recovery  
    •  
  •   Further work to enhance sulphide recoveries through oxidation, as well as gravity, flotation and CIL recoveries, is in progress  
    •  

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce further results from the ongoing metallurgical test work currently underway.

 
 

  Freegold Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited) 

 

The current initiatives are focused on refining the flowsheet options for the pre-feasibility study. This includes testing and ongoing evaluation of sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™, as well as further gravity, flotation and CIL test work.

 

Earlier this year, Freegold reported 93% recovery using the Albion Process™ oxidation-CIL, with further test work ongoing.  Comminution tests using half-PQ core have been conducted on over 50 samples from various locations and lithologies within the deposit. These tests provide information to evaluate the trade-off between grind size and liberation versus power consumption, to optimize power requirements and operating costs while enhancing gold recovery.

 

The BIOX test work has been in progress for several months, and results have shown that gold recovery rates of greater than 90% can be achieved.

 
 
 
 

    2025 PROGRAM    

 
  •   Drilling is now underway with three rigs  
    •  

    Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.    

 
  •   Updated mineral resource  
    •  
  •   Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.  
    •  
  •   Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)  
    •  
 
 

  Summary of Gold Recovery using   BIOX®,  

 

A series of BIOX® amenability oxidation tests have been completed using a sulphide rougher concentrate produced from a composite of Golden Summit material sourced from eight diamond drill hole assay rejects.  The duration of the biological oxidation tests conducted was 10, 15, 20, 30 and a duplicate 30 days.  The residue from these BIOX® tests was subjected to CIL treatment, and overall gold recovery from gravity, rougher flotation, BIOX® treatment, and CIL averaged 91% from this suite of test work.

 

  Summary of Gold Recovery using   POX,  

 

Pressure oxidation (POX) treatment of sulphide rougher concentrate, as well as a cleaner concentrate, with lower mass and only marginally lower gold deportment, has been completed.  The POX residue was washed and neutralized and subjected to CIL leaching for gold recovery.  The POX-CIL testwork has yielded an average overall gold recovery of over 92% in a process flowsheet incorporating gravity, flotation, POX, and CIL.

 

This testwork utilized eight drill core composites comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals, with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms. These composites represent different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary area and were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the primary gold-hosting lithologies.  These composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit.  Additionally, four large-diameter PQ holes were drilled during 2024. A total of 7,600 kg has been made available for comminution testing and ongoing metallurgical testwork.

 

Two additional PQ holes are being drilled in the 2025 program to enhance our metallurgical test work. This work aims to provide data for trade-off studies in the pre-feasibility study, developing a process flowsheet to maximize economic returns. Ongoing tests indicate that part of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed conventionally, although additional sulfide processing is necessary for optimal recovery. The September 2024 resource estimate, based on a gold price of $1,973 , included grinding, gravity separation, flotation, regrinding of sulphide concentrate, and CIL treatment, achieving a 72% gold recovery rate at a processing cost of $14 per ton.

 

The current program is designed to test sulphide oxidation methods, aiming to increase recoveries beyond the 72% gold recovery reported in the September 2024 resource estimate. Each of the three oxidation methods tested successfully demonstrated the potential to achieve gold recoveries exceeding 90%. These methods may increase costs; however, higher gold recoveries and gold prices could offset the additional capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenditures (OPEX ) costs. Ongoing work will focus on identifying the most suitable oxidation method for use in the pre-feasibility study.

 

Discovery costs at Golden Summit are under $4.00 per ounce. Since 2020, exploration at Golden Summit has transformed the project, evolving to one of North America's most significant undeveloped gold resources, owing to a revised interpretation, extensive drilling, and a robust metallurgical program. There remains considerable potential for further expansion and optimisation as the project advances. The revised mineral resource estimate, incorporating the 2024 drilling, is expected to be finalised soon.

 

The current 2025 drilling program aims to upgrade inferred resources to indicated through infill drilling. Drilling for geotechnical purposes, resource definition, and additional metallurgical test holes will also be carried out. A total of 30,000 metres of drilling is planned. Archaeological fieldwork and geotechnical drilling are scheduled to commence shortly, with a fourth drill rig added to enhance exploration efforts. A pre-feasibility study is set to begin later this year.

 

  Link to the Plan Map:  

 

   https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/fvl06192025_ddhplan.png   

 

HQ Core is logged, photographed and cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by MSA Laboratories in Prince George, BC , and/or Fairbanks, Alaska .  At MSALABS, the entire sample will be dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split will be analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g will be further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample analysed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems. A QA/QC program includes laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

 

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

 

  About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

 

  Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.  

 

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/19/c8191.html  

 
 

 

Freegold Provides Update on 2025 Drill Program

Freegold Provides Update on 2025 Drill Program

 
 

  2025 PROGRAM  

 
  • Drilling is now underway with three rigs

    Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

     
    •  
  • Updated mineral resource end of Q2

    •  
  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.

    •  
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).
    •  

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that three drill rigs are now operational at Golden Summit. One rig is situated in the WOW Zone (Holes GS2502, GS2505), another is operating in the Cleary Zone (Holes GS2501, GS2503), and a third is in the Dolphin Zone (GS2504). A fourth rig is anticipated to begin in early summer.

 

 

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

 

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July 23, 2025, the Company issued 2,508,335 non-flow through Units (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $301,000, and 607,143 flow-through Units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $85,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " NFT Warrant "). Each FT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "), each NFT Warrant and each FT Warrant are exercisable for two (2) years at $0.16 per common share.

 

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

 

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce extremely positive antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") metallurgical testwork results at its oxide gold-antimony Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

 

The positive antimony metallurgical recovery results, that have minimal to no impact on gold recoveries, are a key development in unlocking the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development.

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Landholdings Increased to 1,000km² Over Two Belt-Scale Projects in Laverton Gold District

Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units For $1,800,000

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units For $1,800,000

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  JZR Gold Inc. 
          
 

July 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:  JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Pursuant to the Offering, which was announced on July 11, 2025, the Company has issued 6,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,800,000. The Company also wishes to announce that, due to investor interest, the Offering was increased from $1,500,000 to $1,800,000.

Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - July 22, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it is clarifying its previous news release at the request of CIRO.  The Company's continuing underground channel sampling in the historic Pinos Cuates mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico has returned multiple high-grade assays up to 85.1 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 520 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 0.5 metres .  A raise (inclined tunnel) between the main and upper levels of the mine provided additional access to the highest grade portion of the vein reported in Pinnacle news release of June 2, 2025 that returned composite channel assays of up to 19.4 gt Au and 266 gt Ag over 4.1 metres.

