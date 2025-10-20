Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade at Golden Summit Intersecting 2.38 g/t Au over 104.6m

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade at Golden Summit Intersecting 2.38 g/t Au over 104.6m

TSX:FVL,OTC:FGOVF  OTCQX: FGOVF

Highlights:  

•  GS2520

8.18 g/t Au over 18m

2.38g/t Au over 104.6m

incl 4.0g/t Au over 34.4m

•  GS2506

1.62 g/t Au over 45.7m

•  GS2507

1.07g/t Au over 99m

•  GS2512

1.33 g/t Au over 59.4m

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling is ongoing with 5 rigs
  • Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling and geotechnical drilling.
  • 43 holes ( ~28,000m) completed 
  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource. 
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) 

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) pleased to announce the results from four additional drill holes at the Golden Summit project. To date, the company has completed 43 drill holes, totaling approximately 28,000 meters, with an additional five holes currently in progress. A substantial number of assay results are still pending.

Objectives of the 2025 Drill Program
The 2025 drill program is designed with multiple objectives: to continue infilling and upgrading existing resources, to explore areas for expansion of existing mineralization, and to define the mineralized boundaries primarily in the Dolphin/Cleary Zones. These objectives are being addressed through a combination of exploration, geotechnical, and metallurgical test holes.  Significant exploration potential remains to the west of the known deposit.

Metallurgical testwork is advancing, and further metallurgical processes are being evaluated to potentially increase overall gold recoveries.

Dolphin Zone

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From 

To 

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2520

508.7

-75

360

43.6

61.6

18

8.18

incl


43.6

44.2

0.6

87.3

incl


57.6

59.1

1.5

42.6




124

446.2

322.2

1.13

incl


124

228.6

104.6

2.38

incl


194.2

228.6

34.4

4.00

 incl


428.9

446.2

17.3

1.11

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

GS2520
GS2520 was drilled as an infill hole in the northern part of the Dolphin Zone. Results from this hole demonstrate the potential for higher-grade mineralization closer to the surface in the northern portion of the Dolphin deposit. Notable intercepts include 8.18 g/t Au over 18m from a depth of 43m, as well as 1.13 g/t Au over 322.2m, which includes a higher-grade zone averaging 2.38 g/t Au over 104.6m.

GS2507 and GS2512
GS2507 and GS2512, two PQ core holes from the current program, were drilled to the north and both intersected broad zones of higher-grade mineralization. GS2507 returned 1.07 g/t Au over 99m from 294.1m. GS2512 intersected 184.4m grading 0.81 g/t Au at a shallower depth, well above the current resource cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, and also returned an intersection of 1.33 g/t Au over 59.4m from 512.7m. This demonstrates the continued potential for mineralization at depth.

In addition to infill drilling, the core from these holes is also being used for further metallurgical testwork at BaseMet in Kamloops, BC, where it will be used to assess the comminution parameters of the Golden Summit deposit across various lithologies, alteration types, and locations.

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From 

To 

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2507

663.5

-75

360

11.3

19.8

8.5

0.98




94.5

104.9

10.4

2.48




294.1

393.1

99

1.07








GS2512

800.1

-80

360

197.5

214

16.5

1.15




264

448.4

184.4

0.81




512.7

572.1

59.4

1.33




702.6

708.7

6.1

6.16

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Cleary Hill Area – Hole 2506

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From 

To 

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2506

511.1

-70

360

50.3

66.1

15.8

1.09




258.2

303.9

45.7

1.62




447.1

456.3

9.2

0.73

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

GS2506 was drilled to the north to infill the deposit in the Cleary area further. It continues to show the potential for broader zones of higher-grade mineralization, intersecting 1.62 g/t Au over 45.7m.

Metallurgical Program
Flotation testing continues for the master composite. Initial locked-cycle tests have shown gold recovery rates exceeding 95%, utilizing gravity and cleaner flotation with the sulphide concentrate accounting for less than 5% of the total mass, thereby minimizing the volume that needs further oxidation. These results will be incorporated into a small pilot plant program at BaseMet to produce a substantial amount of concentrate for upcoming oxidation optimisation studies. These studies will be ongoing over the next several months.

Flotation tailings from this process have also passed the EPA TCLP procedure 1311, with all leachate concentrations for metals falling below maximum allowable limits, confirming environmental compliance. Further investigations are ongoing to better understand and characterize the environmental impact of all flowsheet products and tailings.

Ongoing and Future Work
The 2025 program continues to make substantial progress, with assay results from over 20,000 meters yet to be reported. Ongoing work also supports the commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study, including cultural resource assessments, paleontology, and groundwater characterization studies.

Since 2020, the Golden Summit Project has become one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources. The significant increase in resource ounces and grade is the result of targeted drilling campaigns from 2020 to 2024 (over 130,000 meters), ongoing improvements to geological models, and a better understanding of mineralization controls. Positive metallurgical test results have also advanced the project. Ongoing drilling has continued to delineate zones of higher-grade mineralization and to convert previously considered waste areas into potentially economically viable mineralized zones. Continued westward expansion has resulted in the discovery of new higher-grade zones, increasing both indicated gold resources and grades.

Recovery rates exceeding 90% have been achieved using sulphide-oxidizing techniques, including BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. As of July 2025, the current Golden Summit resource includes an Indicated Primary Mineral Resource of 17.2 million ounces at 1.24 g/t Au and an Inferred Primary Mineral Resource of 11.9 million ounces at 1.04 g/t Au, calculated using a 0.5 g/t cut-off grade and a gold price of $2,490. A significant number of assay results remain pending. Drilling is expected to continue until mid-December and resume in February 2026. Results from the 2025 drilling campaign will inform an updated mineral resource estimate, which will support the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

Links to the Plan and Section 479200E

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/nr_10202025_plan_map.png
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/e479200e_october2025_newsrelease.pdf

HQ Core is logged, photographed and cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by MSA Laboratories in Fairbanks, Alaska or ALS's facilities in Vancouver and Thunder Bay.  At MSALABS, the entire sample will be dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split was analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g will be further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample analysed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems.

Core samples were delivered to ALS's facility in Vancouver, Canada, where each sample was crushed to 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 10) screen.  A representative ~500 g subsample was obtained by riffle splitting (SPL-32a) and analyzed for gold using ALS method Au-PA01, which provides a detection range of 0.03 to 350 ppm, in Thunder Bay. In addition, a subsample was analyzed for multi-element geochemistry using ALS method ME-ICP61 (34-element, four-acid ICP-AES).

A QA/QC program includes laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com, for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/20/c1467.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesFVL:CATSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Developing highly prospective gold and copper projects in Alaska

Freegold Provides 2025 Golden Summit Program Update

Freegold Provides 2025 Golden Summit Program Update

Freegold Ventures Limited ( TSX : FVL,OTC:FGOVF ) (OTCQX: FGOVF ) is pleased to provide a project update. Drilling at Golden Summit is advancing steadily, with five drill rigs currently active on site. The focus for this year has been directed at infill drilling to upgrade inferred resources to... Keep Reading...
Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities. Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 26 2025 for the 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting") were... Keep Reading...
Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

All three methods tested: BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process ™ yield over 90% gold recovery Further work to enhance sulphide recoveries through oxidation, as well as gravity, flotation and CIL recoveries, is in progress Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the... Keep Reading...
Freegold Provides Update on 2025 Drill Program

Freegold Provides Update on 2025 Drill Program

2025 PROGRAM Drilling is now underway with three rigs Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling. Updated mineral resource end of Q2 Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize... Keep Reading...
Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Believed to be breakthrough marking first domestically sourced and refined antimony metal in decades, validating a 100% American made mine-to-metal supply chain that advance U.S. national objectives ahead of Australia and United States Meetings in Washington DC this week Locksley Resources Ltd.... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has denied regulatory approval for the C$17.0... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

High-Resolution Lidar Survey Defines Structural Architecture and Guides Next-Phase Exploration at Tahami Center and Southeast ZonesNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05)... Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer