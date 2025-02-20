Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

Artificial Intelligence
Freegold Achieves Over 93% Recovery Using Albion Process oxidation-CIL Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

  • Total gold recovery of over 93% from a composite comprised of core from 8 drill holes representing the Dolphin/Cleary resource area.
  • The flowsheet consists of gravity – flotation - concentrate cleaning - Albion Process™ oxidation - CIL (carbon-in-leach).
  • A sulfide concentrate representing approximately 3% of the process plant feed has been treated using standard Albion™ Process testing procedures appropriate for the current stage of the Golden Summit Project development, resulting in a downstream CIL stage extraction of over 97%.
  • The exceptional CIL stage extraction of gold has been achieved with less than 75% sulfur oxidation.
  • Further optimization of this flowsheet and testing of other oxidation processes are ongoing.

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results based on the ongoing metallurgical test work on drill hole composites from the 2020 2022 drill programs. The objectives of the recently completed testwork were:

Freegold Ventures Limited logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

  • Advancement of understanding of gold deportment and recovery methods from previously released metallurgical test work results
  • Optimization of gold recovery and flowsheet make-up considering the minimization of both future capital and operating cost intensity with the benefit of significant additional and overall gold recovery

Eight drill core composites, representing different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary areas, were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed. (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. The results indicate that a gold recovery rate of 93% can be achieved using standard and commercially employed mineral processing operations. The composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. Eight drill hole composites were utilized, comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms.

Composite DDH Make Up

GS2201

GS2203

GS2206

GS2207


GS2208

GS2209

GS2168

GS2167

Test Calc Grade


gold recovery %


Au g/t

Gravity

Flotation

Post Oxidation Stage
CIL

Total






1.15

40 %

55 %

97 %

>93%

Summary of Gold Recovery

Since 2020, drilling activities at the Golden Summit project have significantly bolstered its potential, reinforcing the project's viability through positive metallurgical outcomes and a marked increase in overall resources. The current pit-constrained resource includes both oxide and primary resources, with the oxide component located within the upper 70 meters. Previous column tests on the oxide material indicate that heap leach gold recoveries can reach 85% within two weeks. Ongoing optimization efforts are focused on delineating the most effective flow sheet for the sulphide component before initiating a pre-feasibility study.

The strategic plan for 2025 outlines extensive drilling initiatives aimed at upgrading resources from the inferred category to the indicated category, which is crucial for completing the planned pre-feasibility study. The September 2024 Primary Resource, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off, is 346,304,000 tonnes at 1.08 g/t Au (12,050,000 contained ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 308,311,000 tonnes at 1.04 g/t Au (10,306,000 contained ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category.

In 2024, 41 holes, totaling 25,708m , were drilled. Assay results from twelve drill holes related to the 2024 program are pending. Results from the 2024 program will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate expected to be released later in 2025.

Ongoing Metallurgical Work: The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are in progress and include:

  • Comminution studies using half PQ core
  • Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment utilizing BIOX® and POX prior to CIL

Link to Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/metdrillingplanmap_february2025.pdf

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/20/c9885.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Intersects 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres at Golden Summit

GS2425 Significant Mineralization to Depth West of Willow

  • 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres from 401.4 metres
  • Including 3 metres of 44.7 g/t Au and 2.7 metres grading 59.5 g/t Au

GS2426 – Higher grade within the south-southwest trend

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Extends Mineralization to the West and SouthWest Intersecting 1.88 g/t Au over 54.2 metres and 1.58 g/t Au over 60 metres at Golden Summit

GS2422 Higher grade at depth and to the west

  • 157 g/t Au over 3 metres from 299 metres
  • 1.88 g/t Au over 54.2 metres starting at 499.8 metres
  • 1.58 g/t Au over 60 metres from 743 metres

GS2417 – Higher grade within the south-southwest trend

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

GS2421 Higher grade continuity intersecting one of highest and broadest intercepts in the eastern section of the resource.

  • 115.5 metres at 1.17 g/t Au starting at 197.5 metres
  • 42 metres at 3.62 g/t Au from 361 metres

GS2418 - A significant broad zone of mineralization, including multiple higher-than-resource grade intercepts, underscores the potential of the Main Dolphin Zone .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Intersects 3.06 g/t Au over 42 Metres at Golden Summit and 1.36 g/t Au over 115.2 metres

FVL:TSX  OTCQX: FGOVF

GS2406 & GS2407: - higher grade closer to surface

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

  • Base case resource ounces and grades have increased materially from our February 2023 estimates
  • Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 12.1 million ounces at 1.08 g/t Au, up 8% and 9% respectively
  • Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 10.3 million ounces at 1.04 g/t Au, up 45% and 13%, respectively
  • Primary Resource reported above a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade
  • In addition, a significant oxide resource exists – 0.9Moz at 0.49 g/t Au (indicated), up 43% and 23%
  • Soil geochem and historical hard rock mines strongly suggest that Dolphin-Cleary mineralization remains open to the west and southwest another 1.5 km. The current resource footprint is 1.5 km east-west.
  • Dolphin/Cleary is just one of the target areas within the 13km long, road-accessible project.
  • The 2024 drill program at Golden Summit is ongoing with two drills operating – additional assay results pending

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Golden Summit Project. The revised estimate incorporates data from the 2023 drilling program and the initial two holes of the 2024 program, representing a significant milestone in our exploration and development activities.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





0.5

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.5

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

UNDER PIT





0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

Mineral Resources   for the primary resources   are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.   5   0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell   using a  gold price of US$1,   973   /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$   14   /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A,   72   % gold recover   y   , and   a   45° pit slope.   Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

Comparison Sept 2024 and Feb 2023 Resource Estimates


Indicated Primary Resource - Open Pit


Inferred Primary Resource - Open Pit


Oxide Indicated



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd

Feb-23

11.1

0.99

0.5



7.1

0.92

0.5



0.7

0.39

0.15

Sep-24

12.1

1.08

0.5



10.3

1.04

0.5



0.9

0.49

0.15

Change

8 %

9 %




45 %

13 %




43 %

26 %


The updated resource is the result of primarily infill drilling, upgrading areas considered waste in the February 2023 drill program due to lack of drill density. Ounces and grades increased materially in all categories considered within an open pit context. It is expected that further infill drilling may also positively impact stripping ratios when a mine plan is optimized. Freegold's 2024 drill program is focusing on the west and southwest of the existing resource where soil geochemistry, found to be a strong indicator, and historic gold mines have outlined two logical corridors that extend approximately 1.5 km; in context, Golden Summit's current resource occupies a 1.5 km east-west footprint.

The current estimate is based on a gold price of $1,973 , which reflects the three-year trailing average. Even though the 2024 resource estimate uses a higher gold price than the $1,792 in 2023, this is balanced by a lower recovery rate (72% vs. 90%). Previously, the 2023 resource plan considered using CIL (carbon-in-leach) and oxidation to process the sulphide flotation concentrate for higher recoveries. However, positive test results released earlier this year indicate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed using much less costly gravity and CIL. Although the recovery is projected to be lower, the overall operating and capital cost savings would more than compensate and simplify the project substantially. The 72% recovery used for the resource is believed to be conservative. The reported test work showed recovery rates of up to 87.5%, with an average recovery of 77% using gravity and CIL, based on 5,100 kg of material and eight composites. Furthermore, initial indications are that mineralization to the west, where our 2024 drill program is concentrated, achieves higher recoveries. Additional optimization work and metallurgical samples from four large-diameter drill holes completed will be used for further metallurgical testwork.

The latest resource estimate shows an increase in the resource size and a notable improvement in grade. The discovery cost remains exceptionally low at under $4.00 per ounce. Golden Summit has a substantial resource and presents an excellent development opportunity due to its proximity to robust infrastructure -  road accessibility, proximity to a supply centre, and available labour force, all of which are expected to contribute to lower operating costs.

Additional drilling will focus on improving the ore quality and outlining a smaller, higher-grade starter pit within the deposit as the project moves towards pre-feasibility to reduce operating and initial capital costs. The updated resource's results demonstrated this approach's success with its increase in overall resource grades at the various cut-offs.  Trade-off studies will be conducted to optimize the overall economics and balance improved recovery rates with capital and operating costs as the project progresses. Additional metallurgical work is also in progress, and four large diameter (PQ) boreholes have been drilled this year. These will undergo a comprehensive suite of metallurgical tests to assess various processing methods to improve recoveries and further reduce the project's risks.

Since 2020, Freegold has completed over 123,000 meters of drilling and established Golden Summit as one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources.

The 2023 drill program at Golden Summit discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource. In 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the portion west of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend exploration drilling further to the west.  The 2024 drilling program at the Golden Summit project is progressing well; additional assay results are expected to be reported shortly.

The table below displays the specific cut-off grades within and below the current $1,973 pit.

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





1.00

Indicated

1.73

4,745,000

265,000

1.00

Inferred

1.77

127,000

7,000

0.75

Indicated

1.35

8,430,000

366,000

0.75

Inferred

1.17

359,000

14,000

0.50

Indicated

0.97

17,324,000

541,000

0.50

Inferred

0.84

919,000

25,000

0.40

Indicated

0.81

24,758,000

647,000

0.40

Inferred

0.72

1,322,000

31,000

0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





1.00

Indicated

2.07

99,704,000

6,628,000

1.00

Inferred

2.01

82,640,000

5,352,000

0.75

Indicated

1.55

174,604,000

8,694,000

0.75

Inferred

1.49

151,918,000

7,271,000

0.50

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.50

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

0.40

Indicated

0.92

461,582,000

13,711,000

0.40

Inferred

0.88

426,343,000

12,003,000

0.15

Indicated

0.66

778,574,000

16,609,000

0.15

Inferred

0.62

752,540,000

14,960,000

UNDER PIT





1.00

Indicated

1.89

1,193,000

73,000

1.00

Inferred

1.82

11,605,000

677,000

0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

0.50

Indicated

0.84

7,958,000

216,000

0.50

Inferred

0.87

61,179,000

1,720,000

0.40

Indicated

0.66

14,765,000

313,000

0.40

Inferred

0.71

100,288,000

2,282,000

0.15

Indicated

0.35

64,264,000

720,000

0.15

Inferred

0.41

290,423,000

3,826,000

Mineral Resources   for the primary resources   are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.   5   0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell   using a   gold price of US$1,   973   /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$   14   /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A,   72   % gold recover   y   , and   a   45° pit slope.   Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

The mineral resource estimate (MRE) was carried out using ordinary kriging of three-meter composites.  The MRE was constrained by two lithological domains, Intrusive and Schist, that were further constrained by a 0.2 g/t gold gradeshell.  Hard boundaries were used for the Intrusive and Schist domains so that only composites from each domain were used for the estimation of block grades within that domain. An Oxide domain was flagged within the upper portion of the Schist domain after the estimation process.  Composite grades in the Intrusive domain were capped at 20 g/t gold and those within the Schist domain were capped at 90 g/t.  Cumulative frequency curves were used to determine capping levels.  The estimate was carried out in a single pass with a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites, with a maximum of two per drill hole, required for a grade to be interpolated into a block.  Blocks were classified as Indicated or Inferred.  Indicated blocks are based on a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 composites within 100 meters of a block. Inferred blocks are based on a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites within 300 meters of a block.  A maximum of two composites per drill hole was permitted in both categories.

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway.

A plan map showing the locations of the 2024 drill holes - exploration and metallurgical holes can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The MRE, with an effective date of September 9, 2024 , was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher, P. Geo and Maurie Marks , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and are considered to be "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher visited Golden Summit on November 11 – 12, 2022. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks visited the project on September 12, 2023 .

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.com ) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.

Alvin Jackson, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c8722.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Closes C$5.75 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Highlights 

  • Closing the oversubscribed brokered offering for $5.75 million of gross proceeds. 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations Commences Drill Program at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 20, 202 5 Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its wholly-owned Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. Bazooka is contiguous with property controlled by Agnico Eagle, which hosts the Wasamac gold project located 15 km west-southwest of the mining center of Rouyn-Noranda and approximately 100 km west of the Agnico's 100%-owned Canadian Malartic Complex.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • High Grade Panel
    • 161.0 metres @ 4.26 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including
    • 30.0 metres @ 10.1 g/t gold, and
    • 15.7 metres @ 10.4 g/t gold
  • Parallel Panel
    • 3.0 metres @ 21.4 g/t gold
  • Satellite hit (over 150m below High Grade Panel)
    • 24.0 metres @ 5.10 g/t gold

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company has drilled 3,210 metres in phase one of the program and will follow-up the best results with a second phase program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Sets Date for Shareholder Meeting to Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spinout Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10AM MST

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a shareholder meeting has been scheduled to approve the plan of arrangement for the tax-efficient spinout of Gold Orogen. The meeting will take place on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM MST. Details regarding Lode Gold's Annual General Meeting (AGM) are available on our website: https:lode-gold.cominvestors2024-agm.

The two companies will trade as separate entities upon court filing with the court, 5 to 10 days after shareholder and TSX-V approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Notification regarding unquoted securities - HRZ

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notification regarding unquoted securities - HRZ

Download the PDF here.

Cleansing Notice

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Cleansing Notice

Download the PDF here.

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

RUA GOLD Closes C$5.75 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

