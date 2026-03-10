Framatome and NuScale Power Contract to Support Global Supply Chain and Accelerate Fuel Delivery

Framatome and NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) have expanded their longstanding partnership to include Framatome's European facilities for fuel fabrication in Europe, while also notifying the Richland facility to fabricate fuel for NuScale Power's U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-approved SMR fuel technology in the next five years. This expansion leverages Framatome's global presence to support NuScale in meeting global U.S. and European demands and builds upon their exclusive fuel manufacturing contract signed in 2015 .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310799415/en/

Framatome's European facilities will be leveraged for the future fabrication of fuel assemblies for NuScale's European SMR customers. The NuScale Power Module™ (NPM) is a Generation III+ reactor and uses a fuel design that is based on existing Framatome pressurized water reactor (PWR) fuel technology with decades of proven, reliable, and safe operation.

Following its earlier selection to fabricate fuel assemblies for NuScale's U.S. SMR customers in 2015, Framatome has now been issued notice to qualify the Richland, Washington facility for manufacturing and delivery of the NuFUEL-HTP2 fuel design. In addition to supporting manufacturing readiness, the notice includes direction to produce at least 444 fuel assemblies for NuScale's first U.S. customer as early as 2030, reflecting growing momentum for the nuclear energy industry and rising demand for baseload electricity.

"By leveraging our proven expertise and advanced American and European manufacturing facilities, we are ensuring reliable, high-quality fuel delivery for NuScale's customers worldwide," said Lionel Gaiffe, Senior Executive Vice President, Fuel Business Unit at Framatome. "This milestone reflects our shared vision for a sustainable energy future and reinforces Framatome's role as a trusted partner in advancing next-generation nuclear solutions."

"NuScale is proud to continue our decade-long relationship with our partners at Framatome to supply fuel for our global customers," said Carl Fisher, Chief Operating Officer at NuScale Power. "This newest agreement will allow us to continue to meet our critical supply chain and manufacturing milestones to fulfill project timelines and prepare to deploy our groundbreaking technology."

NuFUEL-HTP2 utilizes Framatome's proven HTP fuel and spacer grid technology. This fuel design combines low pressure drop with robust mechanical strength and seismic resilience to assure reliable fuel performance in this new reactor type. Over 20,000 HTP fuel assemblies have been delivered to a wide range of PWRs in 11 countries.

Framatome's North America and European facilities have respectively more than 55 and 50 years of manufacturing and fuel expertise. The state-of-the-art facilities are positioned respectively in North America and Europe to deliver the next generation of light water reactor fuel as well as fuel for the next generation of reactors.

Richland facility was awarded the industry's first 40-year nuclear fuel fabrication license renewal from the NRC in 2009 and plans to modify its license to deliver fuel above 5% of U235 as part of its Advanced Fuel Management program.

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The Company's groundbreaking SMR technology is powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative, digital and value-added solutions for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 22,000 employees work every day to help Framatome's customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy.

Visit us at: www.framatome.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (80.5%) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%).

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing terms such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements include statements relating to strategic and operational plans, expectations regarding NuScale's E2 Centers, including its impact on the future of energy, nuclear science and engineering education, the role of nuclear energy in the future of power generation, NuScale's positioning to serve customers, capital deployment, future growth, new awards, backlog, earnings and the outlook for the Company's business.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the Company's liquidity and ability to raise capital; the Company's failure to receive new contract awards; cost overruns, project delays or other problems arising from project execution activities, including the failure to meet cost and schedule estimates; our expectations regarding obtaining regulatory approvals, and the timing thereof, to deploy our SMRs in the United States and abroad; forecasts regarding end-customer adoption rates and demand for our products in markets that are new and rapidly evolving; limitations on the effectiveness of our controls and procedures and our remediation plans related thereto; intense competition in the industries in which we operate; failure of our partners to perform their obligations; cyber-security breaches; foreign economic and political uncertainties; client cancellations of, or scope adjustments to, existing contracts; failure to maintain safe worksites and international security risks; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our control, including weather conditions, pandemics (including COVID-19), public health crises, political crises or other catastrophic events; macroeconomic conditions; the use of estimates and assumptions in preparing our financial statements; client delays or defaults in making payments; the failure of our suppliers, subcontractors and other third parties to adequately perform services under our contracts; uncertainties, restrictions and regulations impacting our government contracts; the inability to hire and retain qualified personnel; the potential impact of certain tax matters; possible information technology interruptions; the Company's ability to secure appropriate insurance; liabilities associated with the performance of nuclear services; foreign currency risks; the loss of one or a few clients that account for a significant portion of the Company's revenues; damage to our reputation; failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; asset impairments; climate change and related environmental issues; increasing scrutiny with respect to sustainability practices; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities for our clients, suppliers, subcontractors or other partners; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation and regulatory proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings or claims, including claims for additional costs; failure by us or our employees, agents or partners to comply with laws; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; failure to successfully implement our strategic and operational initiatives and restrictions on possible transactions imposed by our charter documents and Delaware law. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, the Company's results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Summary of Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com . The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update the forward-looking statements.

Media contacts
Chuck Goodnight, Vice President, Business Development, NuScale Power
media@nuscalepower.com
Framatome: press@framatomemedia.com

Investor contact
Rodney McMahan, Senior Director, Investor Relations, NuScale Power
ir@nuscalepower.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nuscale powerSMRNYSE:SMRenergy investing
SMR
The Conversation (0)
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF)... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Eagle, a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, and SVII, a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the SEC has declared effective the Registration Statement, which... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Targeted Drill Program Aimed at Advancing Aurora Uranium Project as Company Progresses Toward Planned Nasdaq Listing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle” or the “Company”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States and proprietary Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology, is pleased to announce today that... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms Anomalous Uranium and High-Grade Rare Earth Element Mineralization up to 9.83% TREO* at Surface on the Rocas Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Anomalous Uranium and High-Grade Rare Earth Element Mineralization up to 9.83% TREO* at Surface on the Rocas Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025 exploration program on the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic survey over the Stone Island target area within its Moonlite Project in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin, and... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX:DML) (NYSE American: DNN), has commenced the 2026 winter exploration program at the newly formed... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") acknowledges decrees pertaining to Thailand's new fuel security measures, as signed by Thailand's Prime Minister and published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces completion of a successful infill drilling campaign at its Gulf of Thailand Manora field (Block G1/48, 70% operated working interest). Dr. Sean Guest,... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces February sales volumes of 3,058 boepd (based on field estimates), a 1% decrease from January 2026 and an 8% increase over Q4 2025. In Brazil, February sales averaged 2,879 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.2 MMcfpd and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Laguna Verde CEOL Terms Agreed with Chilean Government

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Related News

precious metals investing

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

base metals investing

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Canada's Junior Miners Still Facing Challenging Financial Climate as Metals Prices Climb

gold investing

David Erfle: Gold, Silver Under Pressure, Key Price Levels to Watch

silver investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

gold investing

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026