FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an end-of-year update on community investment initiatives.  FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address inequality and which are strongly aligned with Company values. FPX established the Community Office in 2024 in Fort St. James, which is located approximately 90 km from the Baptiste Nickel Project (the "Project").

"As we continue to listen and learn from local communities, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that create long-term benefits for residents in the area," said Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO. "These programs reflect our belief that meaningful investment in education and community well-being is essential to our shared success. We are proud of the initiatives we have been able to support in 2025 and look forward to continuing this work alongside communities from across the region."

Photos: FPX Nickel Community Manager, Jon Gibson, attending and supporting community events across Fort St. James. From left to right, top to bottom: Fort St. James Food & Toy Drive gift wrapping; Fort St. James Music Makers; Fort St. James Primary Care Society cheque presentation; and National Indigenous Peoples Day event hosted by Nak'azdli Whut'en and the District of Fort St. James. (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Community Investment Program

Further to the Company's April 22, 2025 news release, FPX is pleased to provide a summary of 2025 investments delivered through its Community Investment Program. Investments are reviewed continuously and prioritized based on community needs, initiatives that address inequality and align closely with the Company's core values of safety, respect, and collaboration.

"FPX Nickel's Community Investment Program has made a meaningful and positive impact in Fort St. James. Their support for free public skating at the Fort Forum, assistance to families through the Primary Care Society, the Food and Toy Drive, and contributions to programs such as the Men's Shed have strengthened important programs in our community," said Martin Elphee, Mayor of Fort St. James, "These investments reflect FPX's commitment to supporting the well-being of our residents, while supporting services and programs our community relies on."

Community investments made by FPX in 2025 included the following:

Cultural, educational and youth programs

  • Hobiyee Ceremony (Fort St. James Secondary School Boys & Girls Club)
  • Nak'azdli Whut'en Ndi yun k'ut khusna 2025 ("On this Living Land" event)
  • "Walk a Mile in My Moccasins" Golf Tournament support for Nus Wadeezuhl Community School in Takla Landing
  • Fort St. James Music Makers
  • Nak'azdli Whut'en and District of Fort St. James National Indigenous Peoples Day event

Community and youth recreation

  • Free Public Skating (District of Fort St. James) 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 seasons
  • Fort St. James Minor Hockey Association
  • Takla Nation Indigenous Night Hockey Game support for elders and family attendance

Community events and local initiatives

  • Binche Whut'en Family Day
  • Fort St. James Food & Toy Drive
  • Fort St. James Men's Shed
  • Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce mental health event

Health, wellness and local support services

  • Fort St. James Primary Care Society
  • Fort St. James Seniors Centre

Student Bursary Program

The Company is pleased to also provide an update on the Student Bursary Program (Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards) established in 2025 through the Indspire organization. Indspire is a Canadian Indigenous-led charity that supports the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals through scholarships, mentorship, and community-driven programs.

FPX is pleased to share that three bursaries were awarded in 2025 to recipients from Binche Whut'en and Takla Nation through the Indspire program. Candidate selection is completed independently by Indspire, and award amounts are determined at their discretion based on financial need. The program will be renewed in 2026, with three application intakes scheduled for February 1, August 1, and November 1.

Details on eligibility and how to apply can be found on the Indspire website: https://indspirefunding.ca/fpx-nickel/

Shape the Future of our Work

FPX is committed to continuing to find meaningful ways to support the people and programs that help create lasting positive impacts in the communities in which we operate.  To inform us about new programs or initiatives or to apply for the Community Investment program, please reach out to our community staff in person at our Community Office at 602 Stuart Drive West, or by email at: community@fpxnickel.com.

Learn More

Below are some ways that you can learn more about the Baptiste Nickel Project:

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

 In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/15/c5786.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
