FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.

 
 

The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.

 

Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at   https://fpxnickel.com/.   

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

 
 

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has received a multi-year area-based (" MYAB ") permit from the government of British Columbia to support the renewal of drilling activities at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025.  This year's drilling program has commenced successfully, targeting the completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

 

 

 

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 26 2025.

 
 

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Shareholders elected eight directors to the Company's Board, namely, Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Andrew Osterloh , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne . The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's 10% rolling share compensation plan.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce successful production of additional battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "). Building on the success of previous testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. The nickel sulphate samples, which meet the strict target specifications for battery applications, will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners including pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers pursuing supply security, traceable sourcing, and low carbon intensity production.

 

"The production of high-purity nickel sulphate further positions us to engage in strategic discussions with prospective downstream partners across the global EV supply chain," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and Director. "This milestone further demonstrates the strategic flexibility of the Baptiste awaruite concentrate and the technical maturity of the awaruite refining process."

 

 

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Initiate Exploration at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce planned exploration activities at the Company's Klow property (" Klow " or the " Property "), located 45 km north of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project. Exploration will be 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") under the terms of an earn-in agreement which provides JOGMEC the option to earn up to a 60% interest in the Property. The Company has recently expanded the mineral claims at Klow by 600%, bringing the Property to 164 km 2 and is currently preparing a wide-ranging surface rock sampling program over the summer of 2025 with the goal of advancing Klow to drill-ready status.

 

 

 

