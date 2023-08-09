FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC

Forza Petroleum Limited

FORZ:CC

Rugby Resources

RUG:CC

Volt Lithium

VLT:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is commenting on recent public communications from Tl'azt'en Nation with respect to the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") between Tl'azt'en Nation, family Keyoh Holders, and FPX, and concerns expressed related to resource development.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

FPX is focused on development of the Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia , which is currently at a pre-feasibility level of study and has not yet entered the provincial or federal environmental assessment processes. The Baptiste area is located on the traditional territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs, a traditional governance system of the Dakelh people of the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area. Since 2009, FPX has maintained regular engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation, formalizing those activities with the MoU signed in 2012, which defines protocols for engagement for all exploration activities occurring on Tl'azt'en territory and enshrines confidentiality of information sharing between the parties.

FPX acknowledges the potential impacts of resource projects and the concerns that Indigenous communities have expressed for such activities occurring on their territories.  The Company has been working collaboratively and meeting with Indigenous communities to understand key valued species and habitats in order to avoid and minimize impacts, and to identify significant mitigations and enhancements that have the potential to create long-term environmental benefits for the local area.  The Company is committed to ensuring the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, and is focused on working collaboratively with Indigenous leadership to advance a modern mining project that is aligned with global sustainable development goals and that protects people and the environment.

"FPX's core values are collaboration, safety, and respect. We have heard the concerns expressed by Tl'azt'en Nation and believe we can develop a project that can support the goal of safeguarding the well-being of people, protecting the environment, and preserving Indigenous culture.  We will continue to work in the spirit of partnership towards this goal," said FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne . "The Baptiste project represents a significant opportunity for First Nations, the governments of British Columbia and Canada , and FPX to work together to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

FPX looks forward to continuing to evaluate all aspects of the potential project, building on our current program of on-going geological and engineering studies, Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline studies, and continued early engagement with all potentially-affected communities.

FPX also has an exploration and development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA ") with Binche Keyoh Bu Society, which represents the keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en in central British Columbia.  Binche Whut'en was constituted in March 2019 as a newly recognized First Nation by the Government of Canada.  For further information on the MoA, see the Company's June 21, 2022 news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c0943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 11.7 Meters Grading 2.9% Copper; 0.28 g/t Gold and 7.9 g/t Silver, and 8.7 Meters Grading 2.5% Copper; 0.3% Zinc; 0.36 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver Within a 68.5 Meter Mineralized Zone that Grades 1.0% Copper, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth

Emerita Intersects 11.7 Meters Grading 2.9% Copper; 0.28 g/t Gold and 7.9 g/t Silver, and 8.7 Meters Grading 2.5% Copper; 0.3% Zinc; 0.36 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver Within a 68.5 Meter Mineralized Zone that Grades 1.0% Copper, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces additional assay results from the ongoing drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulfide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for two additional drill holes that post-date the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (see Emerita's news release dated May 23, 2023). See Figures 1 and 2 for intercept locations and Table 1 for diamond drilling data.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 Mid Quarter 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 Mid Quarter 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 Mid Quarter 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Important royalty agreement with Ecora Resources PLC. was closed in August
  • Robust balance sheet
  • PFS results show strong economics of the project

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/176534_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated the Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The property was initially acquired through claim staking, then expanded through a partnership with Cazador Resources Ltd. ("Cazador") in January, 2023 (see January 20, 2023 news release ). Trailbreaker has now signed an agreement with Cazador which provides Trailbreaker with the option to own 100% of the 3,108-hectre (ha) Castle Rock property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Two More Exceptional Discoveries at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Two More Exceptional Discoveries at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Diamond drill hole ST23-03 has discovered a new near-surface zone of mineralization and a deeper sediment hosted copper system in an underexplored area of the Storm Project

ST23-03 intersected two zones of visual copper sulfide mineralization:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (see Bold press releases dated June 1, 2023 and July 6, 2023). The Company placed 513,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for total proceeds of $64,339.98. The proceeds from the sale of the WC Units will be used for working capital and administration. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to explore Bold's properties

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Grants Options and RSUs

Noble Grants Options and RSUs

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 3, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that effective as of August 2, 2023 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,325,000 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,990,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest in tranches of 25% every three months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately. The RSUs, which vest one year after the Date of Grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on February 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Critical Metals Investing

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

rare earth investing

Peak Rare Earths Corporate Presentation

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Ltd Capital Raising and Proposed Reinstatement Update

×