Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

PI, an investment dealer located in Vancouver, British Columbia , will trade the securities of FPX on the TSX-V, adhering to regulatory exchange policies to maintain a reasonable, fair market and to enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares (" Market Making Services "). In consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months. After three months, the agreement with PI may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days' written notice. FPX and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and the capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Marketing Making Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Market Making Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c5688.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization. CO2 Lock has completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM site in central British Columbia including the first-ever successful injection of CO 2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

Highlights
  • Successful injection of CO 2 at depth, with downhole sensors verifying the desired CO 2 content throughout the carbonated water injection, bolstering confidence in the effectiveness of CO2 Lock's proprietary approach
  • Geological analysis confirms that the SAM deposit has promising mineralogy for CO 2 mineralization and permanent storage, with high values of brucite (key carbon-reactive mineral)
  • Extraction of multi-tonne surface bulk sample for use in an ex-situ CO 2 mineralization pilot at CO 2 Lock's laboratory in the Vancouver area

"The promising geological analysis and successful demonstration of the CO 2 injection into the SAM project highlight the significant potential of CO2 Lock's in-situ mineralization technology," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We look forward to seeing CO2 Lock's next steps in advancing its proprietary approaches to both in-situ and ex-situ carbon mineralization at its SAM project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Baird C.M., O.B.C., Hon LL.D. to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Baird is an accomplished leader and strategic advisor working with Indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations. In her prior role as the elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented British Columbia's first modern urban treaty, establishing for the Tsawwassen People ownership and governance over their land and resources.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are honoured to welcome Kim to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Kim is a distinguished expert in Indigenous policy, governance, and economic development and is a highly-regarded advocate for Indigenous peoples. Kim brings expertise in major infrastructure projects and the associated opportunities for economic reconciliation and Indigenous participation in these projects. She will be a tremendous addition to the FPX team as we continue advance our flagship Baptiste Project."

Ms. Baird currently acts as the Chancellor of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Tsawwassen First Nation. She previously served on the boards of BC Hydro and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and currently serves as a director on several boards including the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She is a member of both the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia , and has been the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the British Columbia Reconciliation Award (2022) and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Award (2022).

The appointment of Ms. Baird is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company has awarded an aggregate of 3,985,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c3331.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully exercised their participation rights to re-establish their respective initial ownership interest in FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

In connection with the exercise of the participation rights, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of a total of 8,981,971 Common Shares of the Company to the three strategic investors (the Corporate Strategic Investor, Outokumpu Oyj, and SMCL) at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $4,311,346 .

On completion of the Private Placement, FPX has a cash position of approximately $45 million , which the Company estimates to be sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025. Details of the participation by each of the Company's three strategic investors are provided below.

Corporate Strategic Investor

On December 1, 2022 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with a Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 3,899,053 Common Shares to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,871,545 .

Outokumpu Oyj

On May 30, 2023 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with the major stainless steel company Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") which provided Outokumpu the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 4,193,703 Common Shares to Outokumpu at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,012,977 .

In accordance with the terms of an amended investor rights agreement (" IRA ") between Outokumpu and the Company, in the event Outokumpu reaches and maintains a minimum ownership of 15% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of FPX on a non-diluted basis, Outokumpu will have the right to nominate one director to FPX's board of directors. Further, the amended IRA includes a covenant from Outokumpu to not vote against management's recommendations on ordinary matters to be approved by the shareholders of the Company, in each case subject to certain customary conditions and exceptions.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

On January 22, 2024 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with SMCL which provided SMCL the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 889,215 Common Shares to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $426,823 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at its Baptiste Nickel‎ ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay a cash advisory fee in the amount of ‎$17,073 (4% of the amount invested by SMCL) to RCI Capital Group Inc.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; potential business synergies as a result of the strategic investors' additional investments in FPX; the nomination and appointment to FPX's board of directors of a nominee of Outokumpu; FPX's current cash position being sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025; and the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Decar Nickel District‎. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/01/c8383.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713) (" SMM "), as previously announced in the Company's January 17, 2024 news release.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX has issued 30,104,488 common shares (" Private Placement Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Private Placement Common Share, for gross proceeds of $14,450,154 . On completion of the Private Placement, SMCL now owns 9.9% of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement for a private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713 ) (" SMM ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX will issue 30,104,488 common shares (" Private Placement Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Private Placement Common Share, for gross proceeds of $14,450,154 . Upon completion of the Private Placement, SMCL will own 9.9% of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

"This strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining represents another significant technical validation of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), and underscores our view that Baptiste is a class-leading asset," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "SMM is one of the world's largest nickel producers, with peer-leading expertise in mining, processing and refining products in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. FPX is pleased to be one of SMM's preferred partners as they look to expand their nickel production profile and diversify their supply chain to allied partners in North America ."

Eiichi Fukuda , Executive Officer and General Manager of Mineral Resources Division of SMM stated, "We expect that this investment will establish a strong relationship between SMM and FPX, with the aim to contribute to SMM's long term production target of 150,000 tonnes of nickel per year. We have a long business history in Canada with a variety of partners, and we are excited to be working with FPX."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at the ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Private Placement is expected to close on January 22, 2024 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as execution of an Investor Rights Agreement and a ROSO agreement (each as described below). The Private Placement Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Transaction Details

Concurrently with the closing of the Private Placement:

  • FPX and SMCL will enter into an investor rights agreement (the " Investor Rights Agreement " or " IRA ") that provides, among other things, SMCL with certain rights in the event it maintains minimum ownership thresholds in the Company, including the right to participate in equity financings. Further, the IRA will include a covenant from SMCL to not vote against management's recommendations on ordinary matters to be approved by the shareholders of the Company, in each case subject to certain customary conditions and exceptions. In addition, pursuant to the Private Placement, SMCL has agreed to a two-year standstill with respect to the acquisition of additional securities in FPX totaling greater than 14.9% of the common shares of FPX then issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis, other than pursuant to exceptions customary for a standstill of this nature and acquisitions pursuant to SMCL's rights under the Investor Rights Agreement. In the event SMCL reaches and maintains a minimum ownership of 15% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares of FPX on a non-diluted basis, SMCL will have the right to nominate one director to FPX's board of directors.

  • FPX will grant a right of second offer (" ROSO ") that ‎provides SMCL the right, so long as it continues to hold all of the Private Placement ‎Common Shares, to negotiate, at market terms, one or more offtake agreements with FPX for up to an aggregate of 60,000 tonnes of nickel from the Project, with the timing and annual volume of such offtake to be negotiated at a later date. SMCL's offtake right will rank secondary to the offtake right previously granted by FPX to Outokumpu Oyj (see the Company's May 30, 2023 news release).

Based on the Company's 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), Baptiste has the potential to produce an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per annum over a projected mine life of 29 years. There is no certainty that the conclusions or results as reported in the PFS will be realized (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release).

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Webinar and Presentation

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern ( 11:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide a Company update and to answer questions from participants. Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2024-01-17-140000

About Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

SMM is an integrated producer covering from mineral resource development, smelting & refining, to the production of battery materials and functional materials in Japan and internationally. SMM's business strategy of partnering with high-quality operators is evidenced by its strong portfolio of joint venture overseas assets, including several large-scale base metal operations held in joint ventures with partners including Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan and Lundin Mining. SMM has expertise, deep knowledge and many years of experience in producing various types of nickel products and aims to increase its production capacity of nickel from approximately 82,000 tonnes per annum currently to 150,000 tonnes per annum in the long term.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the Private Placement, including, closing and the timing thereof, including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the timing thereof; the final terms of the IRA and the ROSO and entering into thereof; the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; future acquisition of common shares of FPX by SMCL; the nomination and appointment to FPX's board of directors of a nominee of SMCL; potential business synergies as a result of SMM's investment in FPX; and future off-take agreements pursuant to the ROSO; the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Project; the Project's potential nickel production as set out in the PFS; and FPX's contribution to SMM's long term production goal of 150,000 tonnes; Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/17/c6943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that its previously announced amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. has terminated in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement due to market conditions. As a result, the Company has no right to acquire any interest in the Hawk Ridge property.

With the termination of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company now intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 from its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 75,000,000 units (each, a "Unit) at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Unit Offering") for general and administrative expenses and for other properties in the Company's portfolio. The Company expects to close the Unit Offering on or about March 8th, 2024, subject to TSX Venture ("TSX-V") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Highlights:

  • 21-hole, ~4,000 metre drill program that began in December is now complete, with preliminary assays expected in March
  • Drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando intercepted significant widths of alteration and mineralization
  • A new video is now published highlighting the impressions of this drill program

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that we have recently completed a 21 hole 3932m Diamond drill program that commenced in late December 2023. Initial assay results from drilling are expected in March, samples were batch sent to the laboratory during drilling and the BBM target will be reported first followed by Charger and Lando. The drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando has intercepted target alteration and mineralization and results are eagerly anticipated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 202 4 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF, FRA: NMK2) announces that Global Business Reports, a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue of the Western USA Mining 2024 profiling active and successful mineral exploration companies in this region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 28, 2024. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Company Bulletin

Company Bulletin

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

February 8, 2024 / TheNewswire / Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( TSXV:NOB) (FWB:NB7) ( OTC:NLPXF) is providing a link to a news release of today, issued by Canada Nickel Company entitled:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

  • New High-Resolution gravity survey suggests potential to rapidly expand Massive Sulphide Mineralization at current Venda Nova North and South Deposits
  • Multiple additional gravity anomalies identified to potentially add to the Massive Sulphide Ore Bodies near Venda Nova
  • EDM's Option to gain a 15% interest in the Project extended to September 30, 2024 due to upcoming elections and government change

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent high-resolution gravity survey completed over the Venda Nova North and South Deposits at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Key Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Related News

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

Gold Investing

Are Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks a Good Investment?

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year Q3, 2024 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

×