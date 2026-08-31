FPL Launches New Assistance Center, Making It Easier for Customers to Find Ways to Get Help and Save

The new online resource center includes the new FPL Saving Steps program, which offers eligible customers a one-time $200 bill credit, along with bill assistance, energy-saving programs and local community resources.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is launching a new online Assistance Center, designed to make it easier for customers to find programs that can help them save energy, manage their monthly bills and find additional support. This new resource features FPL Saving Steps, a new program that helps income-qualified customers reduce everyday energy use. Eligible participants who complete the program can receive a one-time $200 bill credit toward a future bill.
As Florida's summer heat drives higher energy use, FPL is focused on helping customers now while connecting them with tools that can support long-term savings. The new center brings together FPL programs, federal assistance options, energy-saving education and local nonprofit support so customers can more easily find the help that fits their needs.
"Customers are looking for clear, practical ways to manage their bills, and the Assistance Center is designed to make that support easier to find, whether a customer needs help today, wants to lower their future bill or is looking for additional resources to help pay other expenses including medical bills, rent or mortgage assistance," said Dawn Nichols, vice president of customer service at FPL. "We also want to encourage customers who may not qualify for government assistance to visit this resource and check if they qualify for our new bill credit program, Saving Steps."
What is FPL Saving Steps?
FPL Saving Steps is a new program available through the Assistance Center that teaches practical ways to reduce everyday energy use and better manage monthly expenses. Eligible participants can earn a one-time $200 bill credit toward a future FPL bill.
Saving Steps gives customers another way to take action on their energy use, complementing FPL's existing programs and tools that help customers understand consumption, improve efficiency and manage energy costs.
What bill payment support and short-term relief does FPL offer to customers?
For customers facing temporary financial hardship or who need more time to pay, the Assistance Center highlights programs that can provide immediate support and flexibility.
- FPL's Payment Extension provides eligible customers with extra time to pay their bill when they need short-term flexibility.
- Federal assistance such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help income-qualified customers with home energy costs.
- FPL's Care To Share provides emergency bill-payment assistance or support for qualified electrical repairs for individuals and families experiencing temporary financial hardship.
- FPL's Bill Extender offers an extended due date for eligible customers who would benefit from more time between when their bill is issued and when payment is due.
- FPL Budget Billing helps customers manage monthly expenses by smoothing seasonal bill fluctuations into a more predictable monthly bill amount.
What other FPL programs can help customers save and lower their bills?
FPL offers programs and tools that can help customers use energy more efficiently, understand their household energy use and manage monthly expenses over time.
- FPL On Call gives customers bill credits of over $90 a year to briefly pause certain appliances during periods of peak energy demand.
- The free Energy Manager tool provides personalized insights and recommendations tailored to a customer's home to help them better understand and manage energy use.
- Through the FPL Community Energy Saver program, qualifying households can access energy-efficient home upgrades that can help lower energy use.
What community resources can customers find through the Assistance Center?
The Assistance Center also connects customers to support beyond their electric bill through a searchable directory of local nonprofits, community organizations and partners. Customers can use the directory to find help with needs such as rent or mortgage assistance, food, transportation and other essential services.
Powered by Findhelp, a social-service referral platform, the directory makes it easier for customers to search for programs available in their area.
"Just as Florida Power & Light provides the essential physical infrastructure to keep the lights on across the state, collectively, we're building critical social care infrastructure," says Erine Gray, Founder & CEO of Findhelp. "We are proud that Findhelp is powering the directory within the new FPL Assistance Center. By connecting individuals to local nonprofits for food, rent, and transportation assistance, we ensure people receive meaningful relief when they need it."
To explore available resources, customers can visit FPL.com/Assistance.
About Florida Power & Light Company
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is America's largest electric utility, delivering reliable power to more than 6 million customer accounts, or approximately 12 million people across Florida. With a diverse generation mix that includes natural gas, nuclear, solar and battery storage, FPL operates one of the most fuel-efficient and cost-effective power generation fleets in the United States and has earned the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award eight times in the past 11 years while keeping typical residential customer bills well below the national average. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the nation's largest energy infrastructure investor and builder. For more information, visit www.FPL.com.
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SOURCE Florida Power & Light Company