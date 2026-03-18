ForwardEdge ASIC Selects BrainChip's Neuromorphic Computing for Future ASICs

First Step in a Strategic Collaboration for Cognitive Sensing Solutions in RF and Signal Processing
BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading developer of ultra-low-power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI, today announced a strategic collaboration with ForwardEdge ASIC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) specializing in advanced ASIC architecture and microelectronics development.
Together, the companies are combining best-in-class AI technology with deep ASIC and system integration expertise to deliver differentiated edge-processing solutions for demanding aerospace, defense, and advanced technology markets.
A Strategic Collaboration for Intelligent Edge Systems
This collaboration brings together BrainChip's leadership in neuromorphic AI architecture and ForwardEdge ASIC's strengths in custom silicon development, heterogeneous integration, and advanced RF systems. The collaboration is focused on tightly coupling AI acceleration with signal processing and RF compute to enable high-performance, low-latency intelligence at the edge.
By embedding BrainChip's neuromorphic AI engines directly into ForwardEdge ASIC's architectures, the companies are enabling cognitive processing closer to the sensor—reducing data movement, lowering power consumption, and enabling autonomous operation in complex operational environments.
"ForwardEdge ASIC is focused on architecting and delivering highly integrated silicon solutions that leverage the most advanced technologies available," said Bill Jenkins, CRO at ForwardEdge ASIC. "BrainChip's Akida architecture is a strong complement to our ASIC and RF platforms, allowing us to integrate dedicated AI acceleration directly into the silicon. This collaboration enables us to deliver scalable, high-performance low-latency edge solutions that push intelligence closer to the point of sensing."
Enabling a New Class of Cognitive Sensing Solutions
The joint solution leverages a heterogeneous architecture that combines custom ASIC processing, RF signal chains, and neuromorphic AI acceleration to deliver efficient, real-time detection and classification. Key capabilities include:
- Cognitive RF and Signal Processing: Real-time classification of complex signals with adaptive, AI-driven processing.
- Scalable ASIC Platforms: Architectures designed for reuse across multiple programs and deployment environments.
- Efficient Edge Intelligence: Ultra-low-power AI processing optimized for latency-sensitive and resource-constrained systems.
This collaboration allows both companies to accelerate innovation while reducing integration risk for customers seeking production-ready edge AI solutions.
"ForwardEdge ASIC brings deep system-level design and integration expertise that is essential for deploying neuromorphic AI in real-world applications," said Steven Brightfield, CMO at BrainChip. "This collaboration demonstrates how BrainChip's AI technology can be tightly integrated into advanced ASIC and RF platforms to deliver powerful, efficient intelligence at the edge."
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. BrainChip's Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks that are ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. Explore more at www.brainchip.com . Follow BrainChip on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Forward Edge Forward Edge is focused on developing advanced microelectronics and edge processing solutions for leading edge commercial applications and next-generation defense capabilities. Explore more at www.forwardedgeasic.com .
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