Energy Investing News

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

10,528 Hectares situated along the east-northeast trending Grease River Structure south of Lake Athabasca near the Fond Du Lac Uranium Deposit

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Traction Uranium Corp. ("Traction"), pursuant to which Traction has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 100% interest in Forum's 100% owned Grease River Property located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases. The first phase entitles Traction to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum will be the operator of the Property until Traction completes the first phase.

Richard Mazur, President & CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "We are pleased to work with the Traction team to unlock the potential to host new, large uranium deposits along this underexplored, favourable structural corridor."

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of Traction stated, "Our research team has been hard at work to complete the Hearty Bay "Quartz Degradation" research program (see Traction news release dated January 31st, 2023) and we are looking forward to providing the results once our team has finalized their report. With our Hearty Bay Project nearby, the Grease River Project is an exciting addition where we are looking to acquire 100% of the property and our interest in unlocking the uranium discovery potential in the Fond du Lac area. We look forward to bringing together our technical advisor Boen Tan Ph.D., P. Geo with Forum's Dr. Rebecca Hunter Ph.D., P.Geo. and Ken Wheatley P. Geo., M.Sc. on this project, an esteemed team with a combined 100+ years of uranium exploration experience and numerous discoveries under their belt."

The Grease River Property

The Grease River Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin near the community of Fond du Lac (Figure 1). The project consists of two separate claim blocks situated along the NE- trending Grease River Shear zone, a major intracontinental shear zone greater than 400 km long (Figure 2). The nearby Fond du Lac uranium deposit was previously discovered within the shear zone by Amok and Eldorado in the 1970s with an estimated non-compliant historical resource of one million pounds uranium at an average grade of 0.25% U3O8*. The Grease River Project claims are located along trend of the deposit to the southwest and northeast. Limited exploration has been conducted in the property area and there is potential for additional uranium mineralization along the shear zone. Airborne geophysical surveys are planned in 2023 to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/153849_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 (Location of Property)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/153849_figure1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/153849_figure2_550.jpg

Figure 2 (Map Insert)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/153849_figure2.jpg

Terms of the Agreement

Phase One

Traction is entitled to acquire a 51% interest in the Property (the "First Option") by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares (the "Shares") and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Traction will become operator of the Property if it exercises the First Option.

Phase Two

If Traction exercises the First Option then it can acquire an additional 19% interest in the Property, for a total interest of 70% (the "Second Option"), by paying an aggregate of a further $700,000 in cash, issuing an aggregate of a further 2,500,000 Shares and funding an aggregate of a further $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2027.

Phase Three

If Traction exercises the Second Option, then it can acquire an additional 30% interest in the Property, for a total interest of 100% (the "Third Option"), by paying an aggregate of a further $1,000,000 in cash, issuing an aggregate of a further 3,000,000 Shares and funding an aggregate of a further $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2028.

If the Third Option is exercised, Traction would also be required to (i) grant Forum a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty"), (ii) pay Forum an additional $1,000,000 upon completion of a preliminary economic assessment as this term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the Property, (iii) pay an additional $2,000,000 to Forum upon completion and disclosure of a NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study, and (iv) pay an additional $5,000,000 to Forum upon commencement of commercial production on the Property.

All Shares issued to Forum pursuant to the Option Agreement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

*Some historical estimates were completed prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 and others are internal estimates from previous operators. Given the extensive exploration work completed by experienced mineral resource companies, and the quality of the historical work completed, the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable. However, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Hence, the estimate should not be relied upon. It should be noted that mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability as defined by NI 43-101.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153849

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsTSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed after the Christmas break on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Three holes were completed in December totaling 855.5 metres and 95 samples were collected for geochemical analysis at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Forum has budgeted for a further 3000 metres to be drilled during this drill campaign.

Gravity crews are on site to conduct surveys over priority targets identified by an airborne time domain electromagnetic survey completed last year (Figure 2). Approximately 3700 gravity stations are to be collected over the main conductive trends at a 100x100m station spacing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 5 and 19, 2022, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and raised an additional $668,005 through the issuance of 5,138,500 flow through units at a price of $0.13 per flow through unit. (the "Final Tranche"). Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 21, 2024. In total, Forum has raised $2,166,305.18 and issued 16,663,886 units of this financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 5, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $2,200,000 from the previously announced $1,700,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the December 5th news release.

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the Offering. The Company raised $1,498,300 through the issuance of 11,525,386 flow through units priced at $0.13 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 16, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement of up to $1.7 Million

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement of up to $1.7 Million

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,076,923 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,700,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.17 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Rick Mazur, President and CEO, stated, "I am pleased that Rebecca has taken on the leadership role at Forum to advance the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. Former VP, Exploration, Ken Wheatley will continue to focus his attention on the Company's exploration portfolio as Chief Geologist."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on mobilization for the East Preston winter program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

• Road Completed, Camp Build Nearing Completion

• Drill & Crew Mobilization Underway

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted conditional acceptance for the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") previously entered with with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), an arms-length party, pursuant to which the Tisdale has been granted the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property (the "Property"). The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,770 hectares, located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Quebec Lithium Projects Exploration Update and Reports Acquisition by Staking of Python Lithium Showing

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

Lithium Investing

Corporate Presentation February 2023

Resource Investing

Pocitos 7 DDH1 Intercepts +30m Brine Aquifer, Salta, Argentina

×