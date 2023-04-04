New Drill Results Boost Cortadera’s Copper-Gold Growth Potential

GamingInvesting News

FortuneCoins.com Celebrates 1st Anniversary With An Epic Marketing Campaign

One of the leading social casinos in the United States and Canada is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a series of exciting promotions and giveaways for its players

FortuneCoins.com the North American leader in online social gaming, is proud to announce its one-year anniversary. The social casino with sweepstakes elements, which has become a favorite among players in the US and Canada is hosting an epic celebration to mark the milestone.

One of the leading social casinos in the United States and Canada is celebrating its one-year anniversary this April with a series of exciting promotions and giveaways for its players (CNW Group/Fortune Coins - Blazesoft Ltd.)

Fortune Coins Casino launched its online social gaming platform in April 2022 , joining the small cluster of the top 3 leading US-based sweepstakes sites. Its widespread availability and no-purchase-necessary business model made it a hit across the United States and Canada almost immediately. In less than a year, the platform gained over 2 million registered users and became one of the top social casinos in both countries. This is more than impressive for a platform celebrating its first anniversary. If the numbers continue to grow at this rate, the brand will overtake most social sweepstakes casino competitors in no time.

The casino has spared no expense to ensure that the festivities are unforgettable. The anniversary celebration will be a #RACETOFORTUNE marketing campaign. It will feature a series of special daily events and exciting competitions that will run throughout this month:

  • #SPINTOFORTUNE : Spin in FC daily for a chance to win GC1,000,000,000 + free FC5,000,000!
  • #SHARETHEFORTUNE : Refer a friend for a chance to win GC1,000,000,000 + free FC1,000,000!
  • #SHOWCASETHEFORTUNE : post videos of FC wins using the hashtag #showcasethefortune for a chance to win GC1,000,000,000 + free FC1,000,000!

Over the next few weeks, FortuneCoins.com will add 56 new games to the existing library of 115 casino-style games, increased play sizes, and bigger jackpots. All the games are carefully crafted to provide the best gaming experience.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary, and we want to share this momentous occasion with our players," said Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Fortune Coins. "Our goal is to provide our players with the ultimate gaming experience, and we have prepared a month of fun-filled activities to show our appreciation. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their unwavering support over the past year. We couldn't have made it this far without their passion and dedication. We are thrilled to be celebrating our one-year anniversary, and we owe our success to our loyal players, dedicated team, and supportive partners."

"Today we are celebrating FortuneCoins.com one year of Race to Fortune,"  said Mickey Blayvas , the CEO of Fortune Coins. "In April 2022 , our team set a goal to achieve a significant increase in the market share within a year, and we did it! To achieve it, we implemented a strategic plan that focused on identifying and pursuing opportunities for growth with a high focus on ongoing improvements of user experience, adding more value for our customers and optimizing processes to support the growth. This involved a range of tactics, such as increasing significantly the library of casino-style games, expanding into new territories, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing marketing efforts," added Blayvas. "The key to success is our relentless focus on achieving the desired outcome and a willingness to adapt and evolve to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities along the way."

"Looking towards the future, we have many exciting projects in the pipeline that we can't wait to share with our fans," revealed Ivanisova. "As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain committed to delivering high-quality casino-style games that push the boundaries of what is possible in social gaming."

Fortune Coins Casino has become known for its impeccable customer support and the largest selection of games on the market, including slots, card games, and fish games. The casino's Fortune Star of the Month VIP program has also attracted a loyal following, with exclusive rewards and benefits for its members.

FortuneCoins.com invites all players to join the celebration and take part in the #RACETOFORTUNE campaign to experience the excitement of their first anniversary. For more information about the anniversary celebration and promotions, keep a close eye on Fortune Coins' social media ( Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn ) and daily email communications.

About Fortune Coins:

Operated by Social Gaming LLC in the United States and Social Gaming LTD in Canada , FortuneCoins.com is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada . The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to receive daily free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit fortunecoins.com

fortunecoins.com Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Coins - Blazesoft Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortunecoinscom-celebrates-1st-anniversary-with-an-epic-marketing-campaign-301789004.html

SOURCE Fortune Coins - Blazesoft Ltd.

SOURCE Fortune Coins - Blazesoft Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c3062.html

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Saffronic hires new SVP, Business Development

Saffronic, an emerging leader in the animation and games space has begun its global expansion with the hire of Los Angeles -based Kristy Scanlan as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Scanlan brings her vast experience in both animation and games to Saffronic, having previously held senior business development roles at Mainframe Studios and Technicolor.

Kristy Scanlan (PRNewsfoto/Saffronic)

At Technicolor, she oversaw the business development for episodic animation and video games, growing the global games team to nearly 500 artists, and working with clients such as DreamWorks Animation, Nickelodeon, Disney TV Animation, Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, 2K and Warner Bros. Games. Prior to her business development roles, Scanlan spent 15+ years working in the development and production of live-action movies, longform animated content and location-based entertainment for brands like LEGO.

She is a former Co-President of WOMEN IN ANIMATION, as well as a member of the PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA and ASIFA HOLLYWOOD .

Her remit at Saffronic will be to grow both the animation and games businesses. "I am thrilled to be reuniting with many of my past colleagues from Technicolor, after accomplishing so much during our decade of collaboration, to embark on this new adventure with Saffronic," said Scanlan.

Tim Sarnoff , co-founder of Saffronic, said, "Kristy brings her clear eyed business acumen and trusted relationships to the stellar team that has been assembled at Saffronic. I look forward to seeing the company expand under her leadership."

About Saffronic

Saffronic is a US agency specialising in advanced animation and gaming. Recently it set up a production facility in the city of Chennai .

Contact: Kristy Scanlan , +1 (323) 270-8214, animate@saffronic.com

Website - www.saffronic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046703/Kristy_Scanlan.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saffronic-hires-new-svp-business-development-301789491.html

SOURCE Saffronic

SOURCE Saffronic

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c4796.html

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Ramadan Promotional Campaign for Gamers in the Arena Esports Platform

Month-Long Campaign Corresponds with the Launch of New In-Game Digital Currencies Now Available in PUBG MOBILE, Valorant, and FIFA

  • etisalat by e& is the largest telecom operator in the MENA region by number of subscribers.
  • etisalat by e& rolled out Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its customers across the UAE under the brand name Arena Esports in November 2022 .
  • The promotional event is intended to increase user engagement and transactions inside Arena Esports during Ramadan, and coincides with the launch of several new in-game digital currencies.
  • Revenues generated from transactions made inside Arena Esports are split between Swarmio and etisalat by e&.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to announce it has launched a major nation-wide promotional campaign in collaboration with its telco partner, etisalat by e&, during the month-long Ramadan holiday (the "Ramadan Campaign'').

cartoon drawings of video game consoles and controllers

Top 3 NASDAQ Gaming Stocks of 2023

The gaming sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past few years, and its momentum has brought some NASDAQ-listed gaming stocks along for the ride.

The global gaming market was worth US$202.7 billion in 2022, according to IMARC Group, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.08 percent from 2022 to 2028, reaching a value of US$343.6 billion.

Driving this trend are new converts who joined the gaming world during the pandemic, plus emerging technologies like cloud gaming, which allows users to stream games without the need for specific gaming hardware. Advanced graphics and immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are also anticipated to push the market to new heights.

Americas Cardroom Announces Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Barbero as ACR Team Pro

ACR strengthen its Team Pro roster with latest signing.

Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced Argentinian poker pro, Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Barbero as its latest Team Pro. Barbero will be playing on ACR with the screenname "Travisrice".

Venture Valley Video Game Celebrates National Financial Capabilities Month

New Game Updates and Resources for Video Game Teaching Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

With the start of April's National Financial Capabilities Month Venture Valley is announcing new game features, and new ways to play and use the game. Venture Valley is a fast-paced business simulation game where players in a risk-free environment take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. Venture Valley is available for free on PC and mobile ( iOS and Android ) with no in-app purchases or ads. The game was created by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a 2023 Innovation Award winner from Jump$tart .

Digital Turbine Mobile Video Ads Grab 22 Seconds of User Attention, Driving Better Brand Recall - Amplified Intelligence Research Finds

Amplified Intelligence's recent report on Digital Turbine's attention performance demonstrates how mobile video ads deliver strong and consistent attention to brands in the attention-rich mobile gaming environment

Digital Turbine Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the company that connects the mobile ecosystem through innovative experiences, and Amplified Intelligence the world's only truly human omnichannel attention measurement company, today released the results of their latest research highlighting how the mobile gaming environment is the prime environment to grab user attention - and drive your brand growth.

