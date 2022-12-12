Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Cobalt Investing News

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022, it has completed the settlement (the " Settlement ") of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement complete, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

Pursuant to the Settlement :

  • Debt totalling C$7,280,173, including principal and interest, has been retired through the payment of an aggregate of C$1,250,000.00 in cash (the " Cash Payment ") and the issuance of an aggregate of 73,500,000 common shares of the Company (" Shares ") to settle the balance of C$6,030,173 due to this holder, at a price of approximately C$0.082 per Share, representing an approximately 17% premium to the closing price of the Shares on the TSX on November 30, 2022 (the " Share Payment ")
  • The Shares issued pursuant to the Settlement are subject to a four-month hold period
  • The term for C$5,461,376 of the 2015 Debentures held by a different party was also extended to December 31, 2023

Fortune further announces that it has completed an agreement with an arm's length investor to increase its existing C$1,500,000 secured loan agreement (the " 2021 Term Loan ") by an additional principal amount of C$1,250,000 (the " New Debt Facility "), with the proceeds of the New Debt Facility used by the Company to make the Cash Payment, and to extend the maturity date of the 2021 Term Loan to December 31, 2023. The New Debt Facility bears interest at 9% per annum, compounding annually, with both principal and interest payable at maturity on December 31, 2023.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Project in the NWT and Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets globally to address the growing demand for cobalt in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used to power electric vehicles, portable electronic devices, and stationary storage cells. As a Canadian, vertically integrated planned battery materials development, the cobalt produced from the NICO Project would help qualify purchasers of electric vehicles to receive the tax credits under the new U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:
Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the repayment or restructuring of the Company's current debt, the development of the NICO Project, the potential for expansion of the NICO Deposit and statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to successfully raise the necessary capital to meet its corporate objectives in both the near and long term; the successful exercise by the Company of its option to purchase the industrial site on which it intends to construct a NICO Project refinery; the completion of construction of a NICO Project refinery; the ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the support of the federal and/or provincial government for the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project and the related hydrometallurgical refinery and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the Company may not be able to finance and develop the NICO Project on favourable terms or at all, the 2021 drill program may not result in a meaningful expansion of the NICO Deposit, the effects of a global market downturn, pressure on commodities prices, and/or the COVID-19 on the Company's capital raising efforts, the Company may not be able to complete the purchase of the industrial site located in in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and secure a site for the construction of a refinery, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Company's Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information:
Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune MineralsTSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Settlement of 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Announces Settlement of 2015 Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements (the " Settlement Agreements ") with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement Agreements in place, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

New United States Inflation Reduction Act includes measures to positively impact North American critical minerals supply chains

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed its initial Fall Drill Program, comprising 4 holes, totalling 800 metres.
  • Drilling intercepted massive graphite in all 4 drill holes.
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct downhole geophysics, alongside additional drilling to gain further understanding of structure.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that is has completed its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The initial goal of the Fall Drill Program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7 th and 8 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3iKkLlx

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,016,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-grants-stock-options-301699066.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c0163.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

Resource Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Precious Metals Investing

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Gold Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Flow-Through Share Offering

×