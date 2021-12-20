Precious Metals Investing News
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") has granted a twelve (12) year extension of the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") at the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Fortuna appealed the decision of the authority which denied the San Jose Mine EIA extension application (refer to Fortuna news release dated November 11, 2021 ). After continued dialogue and technical evaluation, SEMARNAT confirmed operations at the San Jose Mine are conducted in accordance with all environmental obligations under the EIA. Following confirmation of compliance, SEMARNAT reassessed Fortuna's application and granted the extension on the existing EIA terms.

The San Jose Mine has been the subject of 13 environmental audits by Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente ("PROFEPA"), most recently in early December 2021, and has never been cited for pollution or environmental damage. The operation sources its industrial water requirements from the Ocotlán Sewage Treatment Plant and the capture and storage of rainfall. The mine, the single largest employer in the region of Valles Centrales, provides direct employment to over 1,200 people which includes approximately 15 percent women. The Company has sustainable development initiatives with various neighboring communities and works with over 150 small local enterprises. Fortuna continues to maintain transparent and constructive dialogue with local stakeholders and authorities and operates adhering to strict environmental standards.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 which may include: changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the countries in which the Company operates, the ability to operate as a result of government imposed restrictions, including restrictions on travel, the transportation of concentrates and doré, access to refineries, the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in the countries in which we operate; the duration of any suspension of operations at the Company's mines as a result of COVID-19 which may affect production and the Company' business operations and financial condition; the easing of travel restrictions imposed in Argentina which were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19; changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; the ability of the current exploration programs to identify and or expand mineral resources, operational risks in exploration and development; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates; the imposition of capital control in countries in which the Company operates; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that the reconciliation of mineral reserves at the Company's mines remains consistent with the mineral reserve model; changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; government mandates in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations; government and the Company's attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect many aspects of the Company's operations, including transportation of personnel to and from site, contractor and supplier availability and the ability to sell or deliver concentrate and doré; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.


Abra Construction Over 30% Complete

Abra Construction Over 30% Complete

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 32% complete on the 30th of November. Remaining Project development expenditure currently stands at $156M as of 30th November 2021 (comprising $122M remaining pre-development capital expenditure and $34M in owners' costs and contingencies), which is funded by approximately $174M cash and undrawn facilities (30 November 2021 figures). Award of all major contracts associated with the Project currently stands at 95%.

Endeavour Silver - Drilling Programs Yield Successful Outcomes to Support Growth Objectives

Recent drilling results. Endeavour recently disclosed drilling results associated with the Guanacevi and Bolanitos mines, and the Parral exploration project. Drilling programs at existing mines are intended to support reserve replacement and resource expansion, while drilling at Parral builds on an existing mineral resource estimate. Extending the life of existing mines. At Guanacevi, underground drilling continues to expand extensions of the El Curso and the Santa Cruz South (SCS) ore bodies. Through October, the company completed 38 holes, representing more than 14,000 meters of drilling, at Guanacevi. Since the beginning of the year, over 11,500 meters in 59 holes have been drilled at Bolanitos intersecting multiple mineralized structures near current workings. Exploration drilling is ongoing at both operations and will continue in 2022. Expanding the resource at Parral. The Parral project is in a silver mining district with 4 distinct mineralized vein systems in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Indicated and inferred mineral resources include 4.0 million and 35.0 million ounces of silver, respectively. Drilling started in March in areas of the La Colorada vein. Through November, the company drilled over 14,000 meters in 59 holes that have returned favorable results, including high grade silver intercepts. Drilling is expected to continue into 2022 to support an expanded resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment. Keeping tabs on Terronera. The Terronera project, which would roughly double Endeavor's production profile, represents the largest near-to-intermediate-term source of growth. Once financing is in place, which could be in early 2022, the Board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with Terronera expected to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2024. Our Market Perform rating is based on Endeavour's valuation and near-term growth outlook. Read More >>

Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:

Pan American Silver reports on status of modification to the mining law in Chubut, Argentina

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") reports that, on December 15, 2021 the legislature of the Province of Chubut in Argentina approved a legislative bill (the "Bill") that would modify the provincial mining law to allow permitting of open pit mining in certain zones in the Departments of Gastre and Telsen, which are defined by a land use sensitivity map. The Bill requires Executive approval and official publication before it becomes law.

Pan American Silver owns 100% of the large Navidad silver project. The Navidad project is located in the north central part of the province and is within the designated zone that would potentially allow permitting of open pit mining. Any mining project, including Navidad , would be required to undergo applicable review processes and apply for permitting under provincial laws.

Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Drill Results for the Parral Project

(All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 3,432-hectare Parral project situated in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to test the structure of the mineralization below the depth of historic drilling. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

