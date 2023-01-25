Fortuna provides update on San Jose's Environmental Impact Authorization

Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI ) is pleased to report that the Mexican Federal Administrative Court (the "Court") has granted a provisional injunction to Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan ("Minera Cuzcatlan"), Fortuna's Mexican subsidiary, which allows the San Jose Mine to continue to operate under the terms of the 12-year environmental impact authorization ("EIA").

Minera Cuzcatlan initiated legal proceedings (the "Legal Proceedings") to contest and revoke the annulment of the EIA in response to the resolution issued by the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT"). SEMARNAT is re-assessing the 12-year extension to the EIA for the San Jose Mine that it granted to Minera Cuzcatlan in December 2021 (refer to Fortuna news releases dated December 20, 2021 and January 5, 2023).

The Court has admitted the Legal Proceedings, and as a first step has granted a provisional injunction in favor of Minera Cuzcatlan. It is expected that the Court will decide on the grant of a permanent injunction, within the coming weeks, which would continue in effect until the Court has ruled on the revocation of the EIA.

Minera Cuzcatlan is in full compliance with all material environmental laws and continues to operate under the terms of the EIA. The Company continues to work with communities from the surrounding area in relation to the mine to enhance and expand the social benefits of the mine in the region. The mine is the single largest employer in the region of Valles Centrales and provides direct employment to over 1,200 people. The Company has sustainable development initiatives with various neighboring communities and works with over 150 small local enterprises.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:
Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the legal proceedings initiated by Minera Cuzcatlan to contest and revoke the annulment of the EIA; the likelihood of success in the legal proceedings; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters . Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "expected", "intended", "anticipated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations .

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, factors beyond our control, including but not limited to , the ability of Minera Cuzcatlan to successfully contest and revoke the SEMARNAT Resolution; changes in laws, rules or regulations and other challenges discussed in our public filings; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the continued rising rates of global inflation which impact the costs of operations; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; the continuance of currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to that the Company will be successful in revoking the SEMARNAT Resolution; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and impacts of COVID-19 and other geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates ; that the Company will be successful in mitigating the impact of inflation on its business and operations; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.


Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM

First Majestic Produces 7.6M AgEq Oz in Q4 2022 and a Record 31.3M AgEq Oz in 2022; Annual Retail Silver Bullion Sales Increase 27% to New Record; Announces 2023 Production and Cost Guidance and Conference Call Details

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the Company's four producing operations, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.4 million silver ounces and 63,039 gold ounces. Total production for the full year of 2022 reached a new Company record of 31.3 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 10.5 million silver ounces and 248,394 gold ounces, or a 16% increase compared to 2021.

Pan American Silver announces preliminary 2022 production results

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results. This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and operating performance of Pan American Silver. Readers should refer to the risks and assumptions set out in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information" at the end of this news release.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") is pleased to announce its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter (" Q4 2022 ") and full year 2022 (" FY 2022 "), with FY 2022 results in line with annual guidance.

MAG Silver Discovers "Carissa" Zone at Deer Trail

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports results from six completed holes (10,972 m total) in surface-based Phase 2 drilling on its Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") Project in central Utah, USA (Figure 1, Tables 1 & 2). The highlight is the discovery of the "Carissa" zone found in aggressive step-outs drilled 1 km to the southwest of the "Deer Trail Mine Corridor". Discovery Hole DT22-09 cut the longest intercept of continuous mineralisation with 273.8 m of sulfide "lacing" (Figure 2) averaging 12 gt Silver, 0.2% Copper and 0.3% Lead plus Zinc with individual sulfide bands grading from 59-266 gt Silver 0.2-5.5% Copper, 0.1-1.5% Lead, 0.1-5.2% Zinc (Table 1) .

Fortuna reports 2022 full year record production of 401,878 gold equivalent ounces and issues 2023 annual guidance

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa. For the full year 2022, the Company produced 259,427 ounces of gold and 6,907,275 ounces of silver or 401,878 gold equivalent 1 ounces. All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

2022 Consolidated Production Highlights

SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Trading Symbol:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 ("Q3 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after market close.

In Q3 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.1 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 1%, 0%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 13% in zinc compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2022").

For the first nine months of Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 5.5 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 57.1 million pounds of lead, and 19.9 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 10%, 17%, and 9%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the same prior year period.

Q3 FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • On a consolidated basis, 296,050 tonnes of ore were mined, up 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 303,442 tonnes of ore were milled, effectively the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.1 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.2 million pounds of lead and 7.6 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the Ying Mining District, 206,854 tonnes of ore were mined, up 3% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 213,830 tonnes of ore were milled, down 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 2%, 0%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead,  and a decrease of 11% in zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the GC Mine, 89,196 tonnes of ore were mined, down 2% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 89,612 tonnes of ore were milled, essentially the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022, and up 19% over last quarter. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 4%, 7% and 14%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022, but up 27%, 35% and 22% respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over last quarter.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Consolidated

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

296,050

290,981

300,104

180,505

292,072


887,135

815,775

Ore Milled (tonne)

303,442

291,643

298,176

182,670

304,772


893,261

819,665










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

207

209

210

213

205


209

208

Lead  (%)

3.3

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.1


3.2

3.2

Zinc (%)

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.6










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

94.4

94.2

94.5

94.2

93.8


94.4

93.7

Lead  (%)

94.7

93.6

94.7

95.2

94.4


94.3

94.5

Zinc (%)

81.3

78.2

78.1

75.8

80.1


79.2

80.0



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,853

1,798

1,860

1,146

1,834


5,511

5,003

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

20,059

17,983

19,088

11,962

18,978


57,130

52,469

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

6,974

5,986

6,926

4,101

8,030


19,886

22,711



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,860

1,789

1,915

1,173

1,721


5,564

5,092

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

19,273

17,268

19,125

12,279

17,155


55,666

51,284

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

7,119

5,940

6,928

4,340

7,588


19,987

22,469

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

206,854

215,927

214,038

130,612

200,946


636,819

550,786

Ore Milled (tonne)

213,830

216,262

212,055

131,731

214,982


642,147

552,562










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

262

257

267

271

258


262

272

Lead  (%)

4.0

3.7

3.9

3.9

3.7


3.9

3.9

Zinc (%)

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8


0.7

0.8










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

95.7

95.5

95.7

95.2

95.1


95.7

95.1

Lead  (%)

95.4

94.1

95.4

96.1

95.2


95.0

95.5

Zinc (%)

66.4

62.5

58.1

57.4

64.0


62.3

60.3



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,674

1,657

1,696

1,062

1,647


5,027

4,447

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

17,647

16,201

16,718

10,542

16,392


50,566

44,341

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

2,082

1,976

1,928

1,317

2,347


5,986

5,450



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,675

1,649

1,759

1,058

1,561


5,083

4,561

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

16,969

15,587

16,760

10,278

15,003


49,316

43,614

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

2,143

1,882

2,035

1,524

1,947


6,060

5,085

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

GC Mine

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

89,196

75,054

86,066

49,893

91,126


250,316

264,989

Ore Milled (tonne)

89,612

75,381

86,121

50,939

89,790


251,114

267,103










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

75

72

71

62

78


73

77

Lead  (%)

1.4

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.5

Zinc (%)

2.8

2.7

2.9

2.8

3.2


2.8

3.3










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

83.0

81.0

83.4

82.4

83.5


82.5

84.0

Lead  (%)

90.3

88.5

89.8

88.7

89.0


89.6

89.3

Zinc (%)

90.1

89.6

90.4

89.8

89.8


90.1

89.6



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

179

141

164

84

187


484

556

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,412

1,782

2,370

1,420

2,586


6,564

8,128

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

4,892

4,010

4,998

2,784

5,683


13,900

17,261



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

185

140

156

115

160


481

531

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,304

1,681

2,365

2,001

2,152


6,350

7,670

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

4,976

4,058

4,893

2,816

5,641


13,927

17,384

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Support the Proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that, in respect of the upcoming special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Pan American (" Shareholders "), Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (" ISS ") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (" Glass Lewis ") have recommended that Shareholders vote in favour of the Share Issuance Resolution (as defined below) in connection with Pan American's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle "), by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act .  ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent proxy advisory firms which make voting recommendations to their subscribers, including institutional investors.

