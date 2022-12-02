Resource News Investing News

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-new-independent-director-301692177.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals Logo

Forte Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Three New Low to High Sulphidation Projects

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has added three new exploration projects to its portfolio of gold prospects in Peru following a 4 month regional geological reconnaissance program to follow-up on recently awarded concessions that were staked through a remote sensing targeting program.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

Forte Minerals CSE: CUAU | OTCQB:FOMNF | Frankfurt:2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of two new strategic members to its advisory committee. These talented individuals were appointed by the board of directors for the purpose of offering advice and support on a wide range of issues relevant to the exploration & mining initiatives in Peru as well as the financial advancement of the Company.

We're excited and honoured to welcome Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig to the team. Mr. Labó is a mineral economist with over 20 years industry experience in Peru , Latin America , and Africa . His wealth of regional experience and strong political network is invaluable.

Mr. Espig is a financier and former VP at Goldman Sachs, with an impressive track record. He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO investment transactions from the principal side and is a pioneer of SPACs, having completed over $1.0 BN in transactions.

Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig are joining existing advisors', Paul Johnston and Thomas Henricksen to form a well-balanced advisory committee. The committee will serve as an important complement to the Board of Directors and management of the Company, and create considerable value in form of contacts, perspective, industry expertise, as well as strategic input and financial guidance.

Ricardo Labó MSc . - Mineral Economist

Mr. Labó is currently the country manager in Peru for Element 29 (TSXV: ECU), a partner at LQG Energy and Mining Consulting, General Manager of LQG Ambiental and Executive Director of the Australia Peru Chamber of Commerce.

He has held several high-level positions in the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru including Vice Minister of Mines, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Mines as well as Director of Mining Promotion and Development where he successfully promoted responsible mining exploration and development investment in the country. In the private sector, he held several senior positions at Rio Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, provided strategic advisory and consultancy services to several international mining companies and institutions, and was a board member of several private and state-owned mining and energy companies.

Mr. Labó is a Peruvian Chartered Economist from Universidad del Pacifico ( Peru ), with an MSc. in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines (US), an LLM in Mineral Law and Policy from CEPMLP, University of Dundee (Scotland , UK) and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez School of Management ( Chile and US).

Peter Espig – Financial Advisor

Since November 2013 , Mr. Espig has been the President and CEO of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM). He has been active in the turnaround of mining projects and has functioned in management and director roles for numerous mining companies. He is experienced in the analysis of investment opportunities, raising capital, deal sourcing, financial structuring, and corporate turnaround.

Mr. Espig served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

In 1989, Mr. Espig received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and later received his MBA from Columbia Business School , where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

Paul Johnston PhD . – Technical Advisor

Mr. Johnston is a professional geologist with 30 years experience in the mining industry. His career as a mine geologist began at the Hemlo Gold deposit with Noranda. In 1996, he joined the exploration group at Teck Resources Limited (TSX-V: TECK) and amassed extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration through a variety of technical and management roles in Southeast Asia , Australia , North America , and South America , including Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America . Mr. Johnston currently serves as a Director on the board of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM)

He holds a PhD from Queen's University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia . Mr. Johnston's extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration for gold, copper and zinc is a great asset to the company.

Thomas Henricksen PhD. – Senior Geologist Advisor

Dr. Henricksen is a highly regarded economic field geologist with over five decades of exploration experience. He was one of the founders of Plan B Minerals Corp., now Forte Minerals Corp. Dr. Henricksen was the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's 2018 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. He received this notable award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mineral discovery, and for being involved in some monumental discoveries and acquisitions across the world.

Dr. Henricksen has successfully worked on 40 mineral exploration projects in over 14 countries on 6 continents. In 2012, Dr. Henricksen served as Vice President of Exploration for Aegean Metals Group Inc., leading the senior field team in identifying, evaluating, and acquiring two high-grade gold-copper prospects (VMS Hot Maden and Ergama) in Turkey . Prior to this, Dr. Henricksen served as senior field geologist for Apoquindo Minerals Inc., which won a bid from Teck Resources to explore and develop a copper-gold deposit (Zafranal) in Peru , resulting in more than 400 million tons of copper.

In addition to many other successful exploration projects, he served as a member of the Arctic exploration team that successfully identified the Red Dog mine in Alaska , now the world's largest zinc reserves. Operated by Teck Resources in partnership with NANA Development Corporation, Red Dog's gross profit in 2017 was $971 million . Before this, Dr. Henricksen led efforts to secure the Eskay Creek mine for US Borax Inc. (a subsidiary of Rio Tinto), which, during the period of Dr. Henricksen's involvement, became the world's highest-grade gold mine and the fifth largest silver mine by volume.

He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Wisconsin , and a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Oregon State University .

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-two-strategic-members-to-the-advisory-committee-301625972.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c4786.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Announces Pucarini Gold Project Exploration Plans for 2022

Forte Minerals Announces Pucarini Gold Project Exploration Plans for 2022

Update on Drill Permitting and New Concessions Awarded

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 2, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (see the news release dated November 15, 2022) non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") whereby it raised gross proceeds of $562,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 6,250,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new corporate strategic investor (the " Strategic Investor "), as previously announced in the Company's November 29, 2022 news release.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000, US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 10,172 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$10.28 (C$13.80) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$104,568 (C$140,304) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2O

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a potentially significant high-grade cesium discovery dubbed the Hydra Zone, on the Golden Hope Project in southwestern Newfoundland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×